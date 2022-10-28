ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MS

deltadailynews.com

50 Nights of Lights Approaching

Cleveland’s 50 Nights of Lights is an annual opportunity for families to walk or ride through downtown and witness over 1 million lights. The attraction brings in thousands of people each year. This year there will be a Ferris wheel set up from November 17-19th. The official start date...
CLEVELAND, MS
WTVM

Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
COLUMBUS, GA
WJTV 12

1 killed, 1 injured in Leflore County shooting

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Leflore County. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the shooting happened on U.S. 49 between Sidon and Cruger on Tuesday, October 25. According to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, two people were shot in a vehicle. One victim died at […]
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
deltadailynews.com

Male Faces Charges for Greenville Homicide

Greenville police have arrested and charged 17-year-old Shamarcus Moore as an adult.. Moore faces a first-degree murder charge and 3 counts of aggravated assault. Authorities say Moore may be connected to the city’s latest homicide that happened on October 22nd. Around 8 p.m., authorities responded to the 1700 block...
GREENVILLE, MS
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Male Shot and Killed

Greenville police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. This happened in the 1700 block of Alexander. The victim has been identified as 19- year -old Derrick Hutchins who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County Coroner’s Office. A bystander was also injured and is recovering at a local hospital.
GREENVILLE, MS
deltadailynews.com

Mississippi Valley State University Introduces New Scholarship

Mississippi Valley State University has introduced a new scholarship to encourage upcoming first-year college students to elevate their education by enrolling at MVSU. The Valley First Scholarship initiative will offer scholarships to high school students who enroll as first-time, full-time freshmen for the Fall 2023 semester. The scholarship program offers...
ITTA BENA, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Itta Bena, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Leflore County High School basketball team will have a game with Amanda Elzy High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
Daily Mississippian

Women’s hoops smoke historically great Delta State in exbihion matchup

Ole Miss women’s basketball blew out the Delta State Lady Statesmen 80-38 in their lone home exhibition matchup at the SJB Pavilion last Friday night. The new-look Rebels are returning just four members from last year’s NCAA tournament squad which was led by former Rebel and now Washington Mystics Center Shakira Austin.
OXFORD, MS

