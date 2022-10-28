Read full article on original website
Related
deltadailynews.com
50 Nights of Lights Approaching
Cleveland’s 50 Nights of Lights is an annual opportunity for families to walk or ride through downtown and witness over 1 million lights. The attraction brings in thousands of people each year. This year there will be a Ferris wheel set up from November 17-19th. The official start date...
WTOK-TV
Hundreds attend special screening of “Till” movie in small Mississippi town
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of people in the small town of Mound Bayou, Mississippi, attended a special screening of the movie “Till.”. The film retells the story of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was killed by two white men for allegedly whistling at a white woman in Mississippi in 1955.
WTVM
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
WAPT
Family of Emmett Till react to first weekend of "Till" movie release
MONEY, Miss. — The family of Emmett Till is hoping the release of the movie "Till" will help to further the story of the teen who was murdered in Money, Mississippi back in 1955. "A story that Mamie Till Mobley wanted told back in 1955, is finally going to...
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
1 killed, 1 injured in Leflore County shooting
LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Leflore County. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the shooting happened on U.S. 49 between Sidon and Cruger on Tuesday, October 25. According to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, two people were shot in a vehicle. One victim died at […]
deltadailynews.com
Male Faces Charges for Greenville Homicide
Greenville police have arrested and charged 17-year-old Shamarcus Moore as an adult.. Moore faces a first-degree murder charge and 3 counts of aggravated assault. Authorities say Moore may be connected to the city’s latest homicide that happened on October 22nd. Around 8 p.m., authorities responded to the 1700 block...
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Male Shot and Killed
Greenville police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. This happened in the 1700 block of Alexander. The victim has been identified as 19- year -old Derrick Hutchins who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County Coroner’s Office. A bystander was also injured and is recovering at a local hospital.
Former Mississippi Governor airlifted to hospital after crash in Yazoo County
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Barbour reportedly swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road....
‘A death sentence’: Delta hospital faces closure as negotiations with UMMC stall
Greenwood Leflore Hospital could close by the end of November as negotiations between the hospital and the University of Mississippi Medical Center stall, interim CEO Gary Marchand told staff in a memo Tuesday. After waves of layoffs and service reductions over the last few months, hospital administrators had hoped to stay afloat until the end […]
deltadailynews.com
Mississippi Valley State University Introduces New Scholarship
Mississippi Valley State University has introduced a new scholarship to encourage upcoming first-year college students to elevate their education by enrolling at MVSU. The Valley First Scholarship initiative will offer scholarships to high school students who enroll as first-time, full-time freshmen for the Fall 2023 semester. The scholarship program offers...
Itta Bena, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Leflore County High School basketball team will have a game with Amanda Elzy High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Daily Mississippian
Women’s hoops smoke historically great Delta State in exbihion matchup
Ole Miss women’s basketball blew out the Delta State Lady Statesmen 80-38 in their lone home exhibition matchup at the SJB Pavilion last Friday night. The new-look Rebels are returning just four members from last year’s NCAA tournament squad which was led by former Rebel and now Washington Mystics Center Shakira Austin.
Comments / 0