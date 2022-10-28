ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

WECT

Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Columbus County was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10-13 years in prison on Monday, October 31. According to a release from District Attorney Jon David’s office, Jill Taylor was driving slowly on U.S. 74 in Columbus County on the night of February 18, 2018. The office writes that she stopped in the right lane on a 70 mph highway without her hazards on.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Nov. 1, a two-vehicle crash had shut down the northbound lanes on South College Road near the Cookout restaurant, which is located close to Hurst Drive and Hoggard Drive. According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville man sentenced after pleading guilty to drug-related charges

RALEIGH, N.C. –– A Jacksonville man has been sentenced after he pled guilty in April on drug-related charges. Justin Tyshawn Pickett, 30, was sentenced on Tuesday to 180 months in prison and 60 months supervised release for trafficking crystal methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. On April 12, Pickett pleaded guilty […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Jacksonville man gets 15 years in federal pen for meth trafficking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man will spend the next 15 years in a federal prison after his guilty plea to drug trafficking charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Justin Pickett was sentenced today in Raleigh. The 30-year-old man pleaded guilty in April to trafficking crystal meth and...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Wilmington felon receives 54 months for gun offense

From U.S. Attorney Michael Easley / Eastern District of North Carolina. WILMINGTON, N.C. –– Rufus Lamar Bowser, 30, was sentenced today to 54 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. On July 7, 2022, Bowser pleaded guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other information presented in court, on January 19, 2022, officers with the Wilmington Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which the defendant was a passenger. Based on the defendant’s actions and the detection of the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, officers asked the occupants to step out of the vehicle. When officers attempted to frisk the defendant for weapons, he tried to run from officers and a brief struggle ensued. During the struggle, a loaded pistol fell from the defendant’s pocket.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

PNC Bank robbery suspect arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The suspect accused of robbing the PNC Bank in New Hanover County on Saturday morning is behind bars. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, for common law robbery of the PNC bank at 2314 N. College Road. He’s accused of passing a note to the teller requesting cash. Once the teller gave the suspect cash, he got into a vehicle that was waiting for him in the Lowes Foods parking lot and drove off.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Carolina Beach town council member gets citation after police respond to ‘loud party’

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach Town Council member Michael Hoffer was issued a citation on an alcohol-related charge Sunday night. “Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department received a 911 call about a loud party around midnight,” the Carolina Beach Police Department said in a news release. “Michael Hoffer was identified as the owner of the residence where individuals were found to be consuming alcohol underage.”
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road in Carolina Beach closed indefinitely while construction takes place

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A road near the marina in Carolina Beach closed Monday and will remain shut down for the foreseeable future. A portion of the right hand turn lane and walkway in the 200 block of Canal Drive will be closed while construction crews begin preparation for work on the east side of the Carolina Beach Marina.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man receives 4.5 years in prison for gun offense

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend the next 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon possession of a firearm. 30-year-old Rufus Lamar Bowser was sentenced Friday for the incident which occurred on January 19th. According to the Department of Justice, officers with the Wilmington Police...
WILMINGTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC

