WECT
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Columbus County was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10-13 years in prison on Monday, October 31. According to a release from District Attorney Jon David’s office, Jill Taylor was driving slowly on U.S. 74 in Columbus County on the night of February 18, 2018. The office writes that she stopped in the right lane on a 70 mph highway without her hazards on.
WECT
Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Nov. 1, a two-vehicle crash had shut down the northbound lanes on South College Road near the Cookout restaurant, which is located close to Hurst Drive and Hoggard Drive. According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries,...
Jacksonville man sentenced after pleading guilty to drug-related charges
RALEIGH, N.C. –– A Jacksonville man has been sentenced after he pled guilty in April on drug-related charges. Justin Tyshawn Pickett, 30, was sentenced on Tuesday to 180 months in prison and 60 months supervised release for trafficking crystal methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. On April 12, Pickett pleaded guilty […]
WITN
Jacksonville man gets 15 years in federal pen for meth trafficking
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man will spend the next 15 years in a federal prison after his guilty plea to drug trafficking charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Justin Pickett was sentenced today in Raleigh. The 30-year-old man pleaded guilty in April to trafficking crystal meth and...
2 NC men arrested in attack of 75-year-old business owner
AURORA, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to an attack on a 75-year-old business owner in Beaufort County. The sheriff's office said the two men were "lying in wait for him to arrive," according to a Facebook post from Thursday. The attack happened in Auroa, about 30...
WECT
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Willie Wallide “Waddell” Davis has lived in Bladenboro for decades and has been a fixture in the community for just as long. His neighbors know him as a friendly face from his time working at local businesses and, more recently, riding his bike around town.
thewashingtondailynews.com
WWAY NewsChannel 3
PNC Bank robbery suspect arrested in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The suspect accused of robbing the PNC Bank in New Hanover County on Saturday morning is behind bars. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, for common law robbery of the PNC bank at 2314 N. College Road. He’s accused of passing a note to the teller requesting cash. Once the teller gave the suspect cash, he got into a vehicle that was waiting for him in the Lowes Foods parking lot and drove off.
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office: Woman located and safe after missing person report
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that 59-year-old Kelly Jones Barkley was located and is safe. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for Barkley on Monday afternoon, October 31. The BCSO said she was last seen in...
WECT
Carolina Beach town council member gets citation after police respond to ‘loud party’
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach Town Council member Michael Hoffer was issued a citation on an alcohol-related charge Sunday night. “Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department received a 911 call about a loud party around midnight,” the Carolina Beach Police Department said in a news release. “Michael Hoffer was identified as the owner of the residence where individuals were found to be consuming alcohol underage.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road in Carolina Beach closed indefinitely while construction takes place
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A road near the marina in Carolina Beach closed Monday and will remain shut down for the foreseeable future. A portion of the right hand turn lane and walkway in the 200 block of Canal Drive will be closed while construction crews begin preparation for work on the east side of the Carolina Beach Marina.
foxwilmington.com
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Arrest made after gunshots fired at 2nd NC high school football game in 2 weeks
Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw is facing several charges, including discharging a firearm and inciting a riot, Duplin County deputies announced Sunday.
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosting supply drive to assist Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a supply drive to assist those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Country star Dillion Carmichael to headline benefit concert for local paramedic. Updated:...
WECT
Wilmington man wanted for outstanding warrants sentenced to 54 months for possession of firearm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rufus Lamar Bowser of Wilmington was sentenced Friday to 54 months in prison for a possession of a firearm by a felon charge. Bowser, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge on July 7. Per court documents, Wilmington Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on Jan....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man receives 4.5 years in prison for gun offense
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend the next 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon possession of a firearm. 30-year-old Rufus Lamar Bowser was sentenced Friday for the incident which occurred on January 19th. According to the Department of Justice, officers with the Wilmington Police...
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works. “They are not close to final,”...
WECT
Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A former Bladen County Sheriff’s deputy facing an assault charge who recently was sworn in with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is no longer with the agency, officials said. Michael Hal Shaw II was sworn in this week as an auxiliary deputy with...
wccbcharlotte.com
Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
WECT
Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’ Board of Commissioners responds in press release
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene, though one now says he does not see a future with the Sheriff’s Office under Greene’s leadership. “He’s continued to run but he will never serve another day as sheriff because...
