FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia
Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
cbs17
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
Tunnel toll relief starts November 1 for qualified drivers
NORFOLK, Va. — Starting on Tuesday, November 1, qualified Hampton Roads drivers could receive a 50% discount when driving through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck
In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
WITN
North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map
WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
WITN
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in New Bern
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinians who tried their luck in Monday’s Powerball drawing won big prizes as the jackpot continues to increase, reaching $1.2 billion for Wednesday’s drawing. In Monday’s drawing, three lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 including...
North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man scores six-figure win on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by an eastern North Carolina man in a scratch-off ticket. Nelson Mercado II, of Greenville, tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and scored a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K...
Here are the most common fast food chains in NC
Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system.
wfmynews2.com
North Carolinians can take chance on billion-dollar Halloween jackpot treat
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Powerball jackpot drawing on Halloween night stands at $1 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in the game's history. If a North Carolinian wins Monday's jackpot, the winner would choose between a $1 billion annuity or $497.3 million in cash. This marks only the second time in the 30-year history of the Powerball game that the jackpot has hit $1 billion.
$2,500 fine per “transactions involving cigarettes”
No cigarettes with PayPal(Brandon Stuck/The Modern Times) Earlier this month, PayPal (owners of Venmo) came under fire due to a “misinformation” clause. Stating users of the service could be fined $2500 for each instance of misinformation among other instances of speech deemed unsatisfactory to PayPal. Yet there is another find that hits a little harder in North Carolina, the tobacco manufacturing leader of America, $2500 for cigarette purchases using PayPal. 16.5% of North Carolinian's smoke according to, the American Health Rating.
Friday Night Flights Week 8 Full Show
Friday Night Flights continues on our eighth week of the season. Grafton vs. Smithfield, Warhill vs. York, Warwick vs. Menchville and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the video above.
