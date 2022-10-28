Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Peanut Butter Festival as good as goobers
That’s how Lawrence Bowden described the 30th Annual Peanut Butter Festival in Brundidge on Saturday. Bowden, the president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said the harvest and heritage celebration was a success in every way. “Admission is free so there is no way to accurately determine the number...
wtvy.com
Registration begins in the Wiregrass for Toys for Tots 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment along with 15 organizations from Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry & Houston counties are partnering to organize registration for the 16th Annual Toys for Tots program in the Wiregrass. Last year, over 2,370 children in our local communities received Christmas gifts...
wdhn.com
Dothan hosts Southern Fall on Foster
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Yesterday afternoon, Downtown Dothan hosted Southern Fall on Foster. The event featured inflatables, games, face painting for kids, and costume contests for kids and even pets. The porter park section featured a makers market, where vendors set up stalls and sold hand-crafted goods. With nearly 20...
wtvy.com
Daleville staple wins 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - After a tight race, the third-generation, family-owned-and-operated eatery in Daleville roped in a win in the 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest. McLin’s Restaurant of Daleville, AL won both the People’s Choice and Judge’s pick divisions, making them the overall winner of the contest.
WSFA
Halloween events, trick-or-treat times happening around the area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for some fun and spooky events this Halloween or trick-or-treating times, The Rundown has you covered!. Those of you who want something a little bit scary. Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm in East Alabama offers you a family friendly environment that will leave you shaking in your boots featuring Psycho Path, clown cabin and more.
wtvy.com
Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abigail Grantham, a junior studying education, was crowned the 50th Miss Troy University Saturday. Gratham and seven other contestants competed for the crown which includes: a year of college paid, $7,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at Miss Alabama, something Gratham has been hoping for.
KKK costume sparks stabbing at Halloween party in southeast Alabama
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN) — One man was stabbed at a Halloween costume party in Slocomb over a racist costume, according to Geneva County Sheriff’s Office Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, accused of stabbing another partygoer in a fight. According to a witness from […]
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
wtvy.com
Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?
On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage. An ongoing challenge across the nation and here in Alabama is teacher shortages, specifically in our more rural areas. Live in...
wtvy.com
Moderate crash in Coffee County causes lane blockages
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash that caused delay on East Park Avenue outside of Enterprise has been cleared. No further information is available at this time. COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A moderate crash that occurred on Tuesday morning just outside of Enterprise is causing traffic delays at this time.
wtvy.com
Car driven into crowd, Dothan woman arrested for tampering
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police are investigating a Halloween night incident that saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of people that resulted in 3 injuries and one woman arrested for tampering. According to information released on Tuesday, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a...
wdhn.com
New business interest in Downtown Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Since land is being cleared for a family park and gazebo, Geneva Mayor. David Hayes says there’s a “surge of interest” in opening retail businesses. Just last week, WDHN reported on a new restaurant opening on East Town Street. A planned splash pad at the park, it’s expected to bring in young families from.
wtvy.com
Dothan man seeks insurrection sentence delay
WSFA
Above normal temperatures are here!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s pretty much nothing but sunshine for the rest of workweek. Highs will be in the upper 70s starting today. Pair those temperatures with low humidity and light wind speeds and you’ve got an incredibly nice and unseasonably warm start to November. Clouds will...
wdhn.com
Family and friends reflect on the life of Ashford peanut company owner
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Glenn Pate, the owner of Dixie Peanut Company in Ashford unfortunately took his last breath at his family-owned peanut mill on Tuesday evening. Family and friends say it’s been hard to digest overnight. ‘This is a piece of our heart that is missing and...
wtvy.com
Police: 1 injured in Highway 231 shooting in Troy
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charges are pending against a suspect after someone was shot Monday afternoon, according to Troy police. The department received a call at 3:45 p.m. reporting someone had been injured in a shooting. The caller told police the victim had been shot while in a vehicle and...
wdhn.com
Coffee Co. Sheriff gives Halloween safety tips
COFFEE CO., ALA. (WDHN)—A study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that children are twice as likely. to die on Halloween than on any other day. That’s why Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton” advises trick-or-treaters to travel in groups. with parents and friends, stop only...
wdhn.com
Dothan takes out the trash with new cart audit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A garbage and recycle cart audit has begun for the City of Dothan. Environmental Services, a division of the Public Works Department, has started a garbage and recycling cart audit that will continue through February 2023. A two-person team will work through residential areas in...
wdhn.com
Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood Community man was killed
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood, Alabama man was fatally shot multiple times inside his home. The case remains “unsolved”. Authorities say “Devontia Demarius Wilkerson” was found around three o’clock on the afternoon of October 31st last year, but the 22-year-old may have been killed earlier in the day.
WSFA
Highland Home School math teacher focuses on financial literacy
HIGHLAND HOME, Ala. (WSFA) – Jason Williams’ math class at Highland Home School is basically adulting 101. He teaches his 11th grade and 12th grade students the math basics they need to know to thrive as an adult. In his class, they learn about all sorts of things, including how to balance a budget.
