Sunbury, OH

1808Delaware

Westerville Police, Mayor’s Court Complete Move To New Justice Center

The City of Westerville has completed renovation and expansion of a former commercial building at 229 Huber Village Boulevard into its new Justice Center. In a social media post, the City announced that all operation of the new City operations moved into the new facility this past Saturday, October 29. The $17 million building was designed to include all aspects of Police operations.
WESTERVILLE, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 30

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 30.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Dublin Restaurant suspended by Tax Commissioner, signage says

Noodle Topia, which is located at 7541 Sawmill Rd. in Dublin, has temporarily closed, and has been suspended by the Ohio Tax Commissioner, according to signs on the restaurant’s front door. The eatery has posted its own signage to inform customers that it is temporarily closed on one of...
DUBLIN, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Abandoned by my elected and unelected officials (unless I pay to play): The Columbus Way

On Wednesday, September 28, after an early morning medical appointment, I planned a day of writing, punctuated by coffee with a friend and my daily walk. I have books and essays in progress. Instead, I spent most of the day emailing and responding to city staff—that minority with the courtesy even to acknowledge my communications—and talking on the phone with one department head who attempts to explain to a confused resident what specifically his neighborhoods department actually does.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Burglary in Progress on Madison/Pickaway County Line

Madison – Pickaway County sheriffs office was called to the scene to assist Madison county on a burglary in progress around 8:30 pm. According to early reports Sheriff departments responded to Nioga-Toops Rd in Mount Sterling when they arrived the house doors were open, and several outbuildings were searched. Two people have been detained at this time.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Public Health closed Oct. 31

MARION—Due to a staff in-service/training, Marion Public Health will be closed on Monday, Oct. 31. The closing will affect the WIC, administration, vital statistics, environmental health, nursing, policy & planning, and emergency preparedness divisions. Marion Public Health will resume normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rollover accident along Walnut Creek Pike in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident in Pickaway County. The call came in shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash occurred along Walnut Creek Pike just north of Bell Station. The driver, dispatchers said, was out of the vehicle. The...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

Historic Newark building coming back to life

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The historic arcade building, a 44,000 square foot space in Downtown Newark, is coming back to life. Set to open in February 2024, the building will be home to 19 apartments, shopping and retail spaces. What’s remarkable about the project is that some of the money...
NEWARK, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home

As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history. The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits. “It was...
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

1 hurt in large fire at north Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a large fire at an apartment complex in north Columbus early Sunday. The fire happened in the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West around 3:20 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal

Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Library provides different ‘Points of View’

Today, we wrap up the end of Media Literacy Week in the United States. Hosted by the National Association for Media Literacy Education (NAMLE), the mission of the week is to highlight the power of media literacy education and its essential role in education across the country. This week has...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors.  Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye

Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
WORTHINGTON, OH

