What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Westerville Police, Mayor’s Court Complete Move To New Justice Center
The City of Westerville has completed renovation and expansion of a former commercial building at 229 Huber Village Boulevard into its new Justice Center. In a social media post, the City announced that all operation of the new City operations moved into the new facility this past Saturday, October 29. The $17 million building was designed to include all aspects of Police operations.
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 30
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 30.
614now.com
Dublin Restaurant suspended by Tax Commissioner, signage says
Noodle Topia, which is located at 7541 Sawmill Rd. in Dublin, has temporarily closed, and has been suspended by the Ohio Tax Commissioner, according to signs on the restaurant’s front door. The eatery has posted its own signage to inform customers that it is temporarily closed on one of...
Steiner + Associates propose mixed-use ‘hamlet’ development in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio developer is looking to create a new “hamlet” community in New Albany. Nona Master Development LLC, which is tied to Columbus real estate development and master planning company Steiner + Associates, has submitted a rezoning request to the city for a project called The Hamlet […]
columbusfreepress.com
Abandoned by my elected and unelected officials (unless I pay to play): The Columbus Way
On Wednesday, September 28, after an early morning medical appointment, I planned a day of writing, punctuated by coffee with a friend and my daily walk. I have books and essays in progress. Instead, I spent most of the day emailing and responding to city staff—that minority with the courtesy even to acknowledge my communications—and talking on the phone with one department head who attempts to explain to a confused resident what specifically his neighborhoods department actually does.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – North Court Underpass will Stay Open Until Spring
Pickaway – North Court street was closed for almost a year cutting off Circleville to well-used access to US-23 since October of 2021, that access will last but it will reclose again. The Norfolk Southern railroad project has had some issues according to the Pickaway Engineer department and delays...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Burglary in Progress on Madison/Pickaway County Line
Madison – Pickaway County sheriffs office was called to the scene to assist Madison county on a burglary in progress around 8:30 pm. According to early reports Sheriff departments responded to Nioga-Toops Rd in Mount Sterling when they arrived the house doors were open, and several outbuildings were searched. Two people have been detained at this time.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Public Health closed Oct. 31
MARION—Due to a staff in-service/training, Marion Public Health will be closed on Monday, Oct. 31. The closing will affect the WIC, administration, vital statistics, environmental health, nursing, policy & planning, and emergency preparedness divisions. Marion Public Health will resume normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover accident along Walnut Creek Pike in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident in Pickaway County. The call came in shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash occurred along Walnut Creek Pike just north of Bell Station. The driver, dispatchers said, was out of the vehicle. The...
Historic Newark building coming back to life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The historic arcade building, a 44,000 square foot space in Downtown Newark, is coming back to life. Set to open in February 2024, the building will be home to 19 apartments, shopping and retail spaces. What’s remarkable about the project is that some of the money...
roadtirement.com
Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This beautiful Greek Orthodox Cathedral was constructed in 2006 after the local parish community had purchased 17 acres in Reynoldsburg, on the near east side of Columbus, Ohio in 2003. The history of the parishes is just fascinating, and somewhat hard to follow. Strongly recommend that if you are interested,...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home
As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history. The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits. “It was...
cwcolumbus.com
Police: video involving Westerville Central teacher does not meet elements of a crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A video that caused Westerville City School District to place a teacher on leave does not rise to criminal charges, Genoa Township police said Friday. Justin Christoff, a teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School, was placed on administrative leave Thursday after a video...
Licking County Christmas tree farm reopens after fire earlier this year
GRANVILLE, Ohio — After a fire damaged two greenhouses at Timbuck Farms in Licking County earlier this year, the owner, Jim Gibson, is ready to welcome crowds back to the farm. "Back on March 15 I got a phone call that the building was on fire, it definitely was...
1 hurt in large fire at north Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a large fire at an apartment complex in north Columbus early Sunday. The fire happened in the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West around 3:20 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire. The...
cwcolumbus.com
Over 400 complaints, 13 investigations completed by Columbus Inspector General's Office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigating allegations of police misconduct and use of force: it's the charge of the new Inspector General's office in Columbus. What are they uncovering? How many complaints are coming in?. At the time of an ABC6/FOX28 request last week, a spreadsheet shows 405 complaints had...
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
Delaware Gazette
Library provides different ‘Points of View’
Today, we wrap up the end of Media Literacy Week in the United States. Hosted by the National Association for Media Literacy Education (NAMLE), the mission of the week is to highlight the power of media literacy education and its essential role in education across the country. This week has...
Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye
Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
