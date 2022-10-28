ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of agencies unite for Trunk or Treat to ensure a safe Halloween in Santa Barbara

By Patricia Martellotti
 4 days ago
​SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Agencies across Santa Barbara County are coming together for a Halloween celebration.

Trunk or Treat kicks off on Friday, Oct. 28.

The Santa Barbara Police Department and community agencies say this is a safe alternative way to celebrate Halloween.

In addition to increasing safety, their hope is to bring the community closer to the agencies.

Directors of Police Activities League say they're looking forward to meeting the community members.

They hope this will be a chance to share what their agency is about and how the community can be involved with PAL.

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Fire Department has Halloween Safety Tips for the community

Santa Barbara County Fire Department has Halloween Safety tips for the community to enjoy Halloween night. Tonight many people will celebrate Halloween by dressing up in spooky costumes, going to parties, and trick or treating. SBCFD says the community can have a fun Halloween night but must be careful and stay alert for any harmful warning signs. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department has Halloween Safety Tips for the community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County preparing new mobile kitchens to enhance education nutrition program

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. - It’s a kitchen on wheels.The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is getting creative with a new cooking cart. “We are making a really simple pumpkin soup with lantern staples so you can make this any time not just on Halloween," said founder and executive director Nancy Martz of Apple to Zucchini The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara County preparing new mobile kitchens to enhance education nutrition program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Life-saving Narcan stations will soon be available throughout Santa Barbara Unified School District.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Unified School District is placing potentially life-saving Narcan in its schools this week. Narcan is an opioid blocker. its arrival comes just days after the school board unanimously approved the decision to place it in schools. The Santa Barbara Unified School District received 28 of the 38 boxes The post Life-saving Narcan stations will soon be available throughout Santa Barbara Unified School District.  appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Flying colors: Lompoc hospital 5K Colorthon breaks initial fundraising goal

More than 300 walkers and runners took their marks Saturday at the Mission Club Golf Course in Vandenberg Village for the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's 5K Colorthon. The popular family-friendly fundraising event kicked off at 9 a.m. with a huge spray of color — actually dyed cornstarch — that coated the shirts of participants who stopped at six predetermined color stations to get coated in an array of vibrant colors as they traversed the Mission Club course, headed for the finish line.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rescue at Butterfly/East Beach

Montecito Fire Department and AMR Paramedics responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5:00 pm on October 31, 2022 between Butterfly Beach, Montecito and East Beach, Santa Barbara. A man unable to walk was located on the rocks between the two beaches and due to the high tide,...
MONTECITO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new bakery will open up shop in Goleta next year. News Channel producer, Kiani Hildebrandt, visited Kin Bakeshop's last pop-up to learn more about the bakery's journey. Owner and baker, Tommy Chang, said he spent the past two years setting up the pop-up shops in Santa Barbara; he named it The post Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level.  A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

New Medical Director Announced for Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Noemi “Mimi” Doohan as the Medical Director for the County’s Health Care Centers effective October 31, 2022. Dr. Doohan, as a member of the Department’s Executive Team, will direct the 25 staff physicians, eight advanced practice practitioners and 24 contracted specialists delivering care at the County’s five Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and three shelter-based Health Care for the Homeless clinics.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Tesla Found Submerged in Ocean Off Carpinteria

A Tesla was found submerged in the ocean off the coast of Carpinteria. John Palminteri reports the electric vehicle was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters searched the vehicle and surrounding area but no one was found. The owner has been contacted by authorities to remove their vehicle but it's...
CARPINTERIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Goleta man pleads not guilty to making death threats to Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent in court Monday

Goleta man charged with leaving death threats on the voicemail of the Canejo Valley Unified School District superintendent pleads not guilty in a Ventura County Superior Court Monday. The post Goleta man pleads not guilty to making death threats to Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent in court Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
