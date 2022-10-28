Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
Details on Pro Wrestling Noah and WWE Negotiations for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta
Shinsuke Nakamura has spoken out about wrestling The Great Muta (Keiji Muto) in a singles match at NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall. Nakamura hasn’t wrestled for the NOAH in nine years. Tokyo Sports provided more information on how this concept became a reality.
Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood” Event Results and Highlights (10/29/22)
Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood” Event Results and Highlights (10/29/22) On October 29, Limitless Wrestling’s event “Fresh Blood” took place in Yarmouth, Maine at the Yarmouth Amvets. The show was streamed live on IWTV. “Fresh Blood” was headlined by The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry)...
AEW Dark Elevation Results October 31st, 2022
Match starts off with Diamante & Madison Rayne doing some submissions exchange. Diamante gets the upper hand and sends Rayne out of the ring with a dropkick. She tosses her back into the ring then follows it up with an elbow drop. She delivers a couple of knees to her...
Pro Wrestling Noah The Return Of Pro Wrestling Love Forever 3 Results – October 30, 2022
Pro Wrestling Noah The Return Of Pro Wrestling Love Forever 3 Results – October 30th, 2022. Kaui Fujimura defeated Daishi Ozawa via Missile Kick (6:08) (Dark Match) Kongo (Manabu Soya,Shuji Kondo & Hajime Ohara) defeated Shuhei Taniguchi,Alejandro & Extreme Tiger via King Kong Lariat on Alejandro (9:08) Tag Team...
Matt Cardona Shuts Down Possibility Of WWE Return, Logan Paul’s Special Message For Roman Reigns
– Zack Ryder is no more. Matt Cardona announced the “death” of his former WWE persona in a tweet shared via his official Twitter feed this weekend. “Zack Ryder is dead,” he wrote. “Long live Matt Cardona!” Check out the post embedded below. –...
Schism Segment and Another Match Confirmed for WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
WWE has added two new additions to this week’s episode of NXT. WWE has confirmed that Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava Raine, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) will appear on the show for a sit-down interview. Raine (Simon Johnson) was revealed as Schism’s newest member last week, marking her television...
Battle Slam “Thriller” Event Results and Highlights (10/30/22)
On October 30, Battle Slam held its latest event “Thriller” from Atlanta, Georgia. The main event saw Baron Black successfully defend his Battle Slam ICON World Title against Impact Wrestling star Mike Bailey. Here are the full results and highlights:. – #1 Contender for ICON World Title –...
NJPW Pulls Karl Anderson From November 5 Battle Autumn Show
NJPW officially pulled the current NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson from the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. Karl Anderson was originally scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn but was added to the WWE Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia which also falls in November 5th. Anderson had indicated via social media that he would not be at the NJPW Battle Autumn show. This created an unpleasant situation between NJPW and Karl Anderson.
FTR’s Opponents for NJPW Battle Autumn Tour Closer Revealed, Final Card for Saturday
AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR will defend their IWGP World Tag Team Titles at Saturday’s NJPW Battle Autumn tour-closing event in Osaka, Japan. FTR will defend their titles against Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb of the United Empire. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and KENTA will...
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight’s Special Halloween Episode (10/31/22)
WWE RAW will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, tonight, with the final red brand build for WWE Crown Jewel. Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will both make appearances on tonight’s show. Lesnar’s opponent for the Crown Jewel, Bobby Lashley, is scheduled to appear, whereas Reigns’ opponent, Logan Paul, is not currently advertised, but he may still appear.
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/4/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 4 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Ivy Nile defeated Sol Ruca. * Hank Walker defeated Myles Borne. * Oro Mensah defeated Xyon Quinn.
Semi-Finals Set for NJPW World TV Title Tournament
The two semi-final matches for the NJPW World TV Title Tournament are set as Ren Narita and SANADA won their quarterfinal matches at the October 30 Battle Autumn event. Ren Narita defeated Toru Yano and SANADA got by KENTA to advance in the tournament. Narita and SANADA will face off at the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. This will be the final event of the Battle Autumn tour.
Eric Bischoff Claims AEW Offers “Excuses for a Match” and “Not Well Crafted Stories”
Tony Khan’s booking has come under fire from Eric Bischoff, who claims that many of the bouts have no clear story. Khan recently provided a response, noting that Nitro had numerous matches that lacked a story. On the latest episode of the podcast “83 Weeks,” Bischoff was questioned about...
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Made Roman Reigns Heel Well Before 2020
On his latest podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed WWE TLC 2017, which took place in 2017. “I mean, these guys had an incredible faction, they had an awesome career, and they actually obviously spawned into singles careers and had incredible careers as well. The Shield was very special, one of the best factions in the history of the business.”
What’s Next For CM Punk?
As was the case for the past two months, the aftermath of the All Out media scrum, which saw CM Punk go on a public tirade against the EVPs of AEW before a locker room brawl, was in the news again this week. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that the company’s investigation of the incident, which had a number of those involved suspended, concluded. It wasn’t publicly announced who conducted the investigation or what the findings of the process were surrounding the backstage fight. The fact that Meltzer previously reported that Punk’s longtime friend and trainer Ace Steel was released, as well as the news that the former AEW champion was in negotiations for a buy out of his contract, while a video package aired this past week for the return of The Elite, it seems obvious that the investigation didn’t rule against the EVPs.
Big Title Change at MLW Fightland ’22
On Sunday night, the city of Philadelphia served as the location for the Fightland TV tapings that were hosted by Major League Wrestling. During the tapings, MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker faced off against Lince Dorado. Dorado won the match by hitting a handspring cutter and nailing a shooting star press for the pin to become the new MLW Middleweight Champion.
Exclusive: Independent Wrestling Spotlight with Mazzerati
In the latest edition of “Independent Wrestling Spotlight,” PWMania’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44) sits down with one of the hottest professional wrestlers on the indie scene today, Mazzerati. In this interview, we discuss everything from her beginning, up to her working with Ring of Honor, Impact, AEW, and more.
ROH TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite (11/2/2022)
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/2/2022) * Renee Paquette hosts sit-down interview with Saraya & Britt Baker. * Jade Cargill defends the TBS championship against Marina Shafir. * Samoa Joe defends the ROH TV championship against Brian Cage. * Orange Cassidy defends the All Atlantic championshpi against Luchasaurus & Rey Fenix. Make...
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (11/1/22)
As the countdown to NXT Deadline continues, tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Mandy Rose, the NXT Women’s Champion, will appear on tonight’s show to celebrate a year since she won the title. For the first time since winning the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc over JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will also be on the show tonight. According to Apollo Crews, Breakker will be the target of his attention tonight.
