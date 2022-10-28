Read full article on original website
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
PWMania
Matt Cardona Shuts Down Possibility Of WWE Return, Logan Paul’s Special Message For Roman Reigns
– Zack Ryder is no more. Matt Cardona announced the “death” of his former WWE persona in a tweet shared via his official Twitter feed this weekend. “Zack Ryder is dead,” he wrote. “Long live Matt Cardona!” Check out the post embedded below. –...
PWMania
Mick Foley Says WWE is Fooling Themselves if They Don’t View AEW as Competition
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed a wide variety of topics. During it, Foley stated that he thinks people in WWE are deceiving themselves if they don’t consider AEW to be competition. He believes that AEW is the future of professional wrestling.
PWMania
Details on Pro Wrestling Noah and WWE Negotiations for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta
Shinsuke Nakamura has spoken out about wrestling The Great Muta (Keiji Muto) in a singles match at NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall. Nakamura hasn’t wrestled for the NOAH in nine years. Tokyo Sports provided more information on how this concept became a reality.
PWMania
Pro Wrestling Noah The Return Of Pro Wrestling Love Forever 3 Results – October 30, 2022
Pro Wrestling Noah The Return Of Pro Wrestling Love Forever 3 Results – October 30th, 2022. Kaui Fujimura defeated Daishi Ozawa via Missile Kick (6:08) (Dark Match) Kongo (Manabu Soya,Shuji Kondo & Hajime Ohara) defeated Shuhei Taniguchi,Alejandro & Extreme Tiger via King Kong Lariat on Alejandro (9:08) Tag Team...
PWMania
Schism Segment and Another Match Confirmed for WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
WWE has added two new additions to this week’s episode of NXT. WWE has confirmed that Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava Raine, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) will appear on the show for a sit-down interview. Raine (Simon Johnson) was revealed as Schism’s newest member last week, marking her television...
PWMania
Impact Star Tasha Steelz Wants to Have a WrestleMania Moment
Impact Wrestling star Tasha Steelz was a guest on the Busted Open Radio show on Sirius XM. Steelz discussed the goals she has set for herself in wrestling:. “I have dreams. I have goals. There’s so many people I would love to get in the ring with, and unfortunately, we don’t have that forbidden door to do that. So if that means I have to go elsewhere to have these dream matches, that’s fine. But I like to always keep my options open because there’s so many great talents out there that I would love to just mix it up with and you know, before I can’t anymore, I need to get that done.”
PWMania
Matt Hardy Says Working With Rob Van Dam Was “Like A Potato Fest”
During a recent episode of his podcast “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” Matt Hardy covered a wide variety of subjects and topics. During it, the current AEW star admitted that wrestling Rob Van Dam, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, was often like a “potato fest.” He was referring to RVD’s stiffness:
PWMania
Becky Lynch’s Role in “Young Rock,” News on the First Two Episodes of Season 3
Becky Lynch will appear in season three of NBC’s comedy “Young Rock,” which is based on the life of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Lynch, who goes by the stage name Rebecca Quinn, will play rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season 3 premiere of Young Rock, which airs this Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight’s Special Halloween Episode (10/31/22)
WWE RAW will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, tonight, with the final red brand build for WWE Crown Jewel. Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will both make appearances on tonight’s show. Lesnar’s opponent for the Crown Jewel, Bobby Lashley, is scheduled to appear, whereas Reigns’ opponent, Logan Paul, is not currently advertised, but he may still appear.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/4/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 4 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Ivy Nile defeated Sol Ruca. * Hank Walker defeated Myles Borne. * Oro Mensah defeated Xyon Quinn.
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Hype WWE RAW, Backstage Clips of Nikki Cross and Bobby Lashley
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to promote tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW. Reigns reflected on his last RAW appearance in Dallas and stated that tonight will be his final RAW before embarrassing Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. In the post, he tagged the rest of The Bloodline.
PWMania
NJPW Pulls Karl Anderson From November 5 Battle Autumn Show
NJPW officially pulled the current NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson from the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. Karl Anderson was originally scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn but was added to the WWE Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia which also falls in November 5th. Anderson had indicated via social media that he would not be at the NJPW Battle Autumn show. This created an unpleasant situation between NJPW and Karl Anderson.
PWMania
Backstage News on Kevin Owens’ WWE Status, Creative Plans for Sami Zayn and The Bloodline
According to reports, WWE creative’s plans for Kevin Owens are currently on hold. According to WrestleVotes, Triple H, the chief content officer for WWE, “paused” plans for the RAW Superstar because of how Sami Zayn handled The Bloodline on SmackDown. This is why Owens hasn’t been on TV recently.
PWMania
Johnny Gargano Reveals The Miz’s Secret on WWE RAW
Johnny Gargano sat down with Byron Saxton for an interview to reveal “the truth” about The Miz. The segment was created in a similar manner to a “60 Minutes” segment on CBS. Gargano spoke of his relationship with Dexter Lumis and how the family broke down...
PWMania
Exclusive: Independent Wrestling Spotlight with Mazzerati
In the latest edition of “Independent Wrestling Spotlight,” PWMania’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44) sits down with one of the hottest professional wrestlers on the indie scene today, Mazzerati. In this interview, we discuss everything from her beginning, up to her working with Ring of Honor, Impact, AEW, and more.
PWMania
ROH TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite (11/2/2022)
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/2/2022) * Renee Paquette hosts sit-down interview with Saraya & Britt Baker. * Jade Cargill defends the TBS championship against Marina Shafir. * Samoa Joe defends the ROH TV championship against Brian Cage. * Orange Cassidy defends the All Atlantic championshpi against Luchasaurus & Rey Fenix. Make...
PWMania
Battle Slam “Thriller” Event Results and Highlights (10/30/22)
On October 30, Battle Slam held its latest event “Thriller” from Atlanta, Georgia. The main event saw Baron Black successfully defend his Battle Slam ICON World Title against Impact Wrestling star Mike Bailey. Here are the full results and highlights:. – #1 Contender for ICON World Title –...
PWMania
Speculation on CM Punk Never Wrestling Again
As PWMania.com previously reported, following the incident that occurred behind the scenes with The Elite and CM Punk, there is a possibility that CM Punk’s AEW contract will be bought out. While appearing on Wrestling Observer Radio, Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. commented about the possibility that CM Punk’s...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Praises WWE for Correcting Their Errors With LA Knight
On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette discussed the actions taken by WWE with regard to LA Knight. “They’re correcting mistakes, and the thing about LA Knight is, I like the fact...
