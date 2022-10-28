Are you looking for something truly ridiculous to add to your car collection? How about a stretch limousine based on the 1996 Dodge Viper RT/10. As hard as it may be to believe, such a vehicle exists and is currently up for grabs on Facebook Marketplace, according to Road and Track. The sporty limo stretches 25 feet bumper to bumper, which is 10 feet longer than the car’s original length. We’ve all seen luxury saloons like the Bentley Mulsanne or SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen turned into limousines, but one based on a sports car is decidedly more rare (though they do...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO