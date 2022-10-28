Rural Kansas tourism to get a boost from $2 million grant
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Tourism, in partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation, is providing nearly $2 million to eight tourism projects across the state to support the growing tourism industry.
An economic impact report from Oxford Economics , an independent research firm, found that tourism contributes $11 billion to the Kansas economy. It also employs over 96,000 Kansans.Gov. Kelly announces $1.5 million available in tourism grants
Tourism Attraction Sub-grants for Kansas or TASK grants are funded by $1.5 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation state grants and $462,000 from the Patterson Family Foundation . The grants will go to support eight recipients across the state:
- City of Great Bend Convention & Visitors Bureau , Barton County, $337,500
- Flint Hills Discovery Center , Riley County, $200,000
- Grassroots Art Center , Russell County, $172,226
- HorseThief Reservoir Benefit Distric t, Hodgeman County, $299,918
- Johnson County Park & Recreation District , Johnson County, $201,168
- Miners Hall Museum Foundation , Crawford County, $337,500
- Strataca: Kansas Underground Salt Museum , Reno County, $174,750
- The Nature Conservancy , Logan County, $238,950
The application process for the grants began in January and closed in March. For details on how the funds will be spent, visit https://www.travelks.com/task-grant-awardees/ .
