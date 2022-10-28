Oregon stays put at No. 8 in the latest AP Poll after their 42-24 victory over Cal. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30 a week prior, jumping them from No. 10 to No. 8. Oregon started slow against Cal before turning things on in the second half as Bo Nix threw for over 400 yards for the second time this season. Nix accounted for six touchdowns, three passing and three rushing, and found 11 different receivers for completions.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO