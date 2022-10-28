Read full article on original website
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks tied for least sacks allowed through 8 games by any team since at least 2009
Oregon’s offensive line is protecting the quarterback better than any group this season and as well or better than any unit since at least 2009. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) didn’t allow a sack in their 42-24 win over Cal and have allowed just one sack this season over 269 pass attempts. Only Georgia Southern, which has allowed two sacks over 375 pass attempts.
Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota leaves Cal game with apparent injury
Chase Cota left Oregon’s 42-24 win against Cal with an apparent injury. The Ducks received was tackled awkwardly after a six-yard catch on third and 10 with about 9:00 to go in the first quarter of Saturday afternoon’s game at California Memorial Stadium. The senior went to the...
Oregon Ducks, Colorado to kick off in midday
Oregon’s first game in November will kick off in the midday. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) at Folsom Field at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, on Saturday. Colorado lost...
Bill Oram: Oregon Ducks get a win but leave too much on the field
Dan Lanning was deep into a list of laments on Saturday afternoon when he interrupted himself for an important clarification. “I don’t want people to come away and think I’m not excited about a win,” he said. “I’m glad we won the game.”
osubeavers.com
Beavers Blow By Lewis & Clark in Exhibition Action
CORVALLIS - The Oregon State men's basketball team took down Lewis & Clark 98-49 Saturday evening in exhibition action at Gill Coliseum. Dexter Akanno led the Beavers with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor, converting five of his seven 3-point attempts. Tyler Bilodeau finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, shooting 8-for-10 in the contest.
Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeff Bassa penalized for targeting against Cal, to miss first half of Colorado game
Oregon linebacker Jeff Bassa was penalized for targeting during the second half of Saturday’s game against Cal and will sit out the first half of next week’s game at Colorado. Bassa was called for targeting after the replay official initiated a review of a tackle by the sophomore...
What Justin Wilcox said after Cal lost to Oregon Ducks
Cal lost to No. 8 Oregon, 42-24, Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. Justin Wilcox recapped the Bears’ fifth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Wilcox’s postgame press conference. JUSTIN WILCOX. On how game shifted:. “You got to make them earn it more than we did....
Ducks remain at No. 8 in latest AP Poll after road victory over Cal
Oregon stays put at No. 8 in the latest AP Poll after their 42-24 victory over Cal. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30 a week prior, jumping them from No. 10 to No. 8. Oregon started slow against Cal before turning things on in the second half as Bo Nix threw for over 400 yards for the second time this season. Nix accounted for six touchdowns, three passing and three rushing, and found 11 different receivers for completions.
What they’re saying nationally, in Berkeley after Oregon Ducks beat Cal
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks defeated Cal, 42-24, at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) maintained its one-game lead in first place in the Pac-12. It travels to Colorado (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN) Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Berkeley...
Watch: Justin Herbert's Younger Brother, Patrick, Scores First College Touchdown
Football is in the genes for the Herbert family. Years after Justin Herbert made a name for himself playing quarterback for the University of Oregon, his younger brother, Patrick, is starting to make big plays for the Ducks. Patrick scored on a 40-yard touchdown - Bo Nix's sixth of the...
VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Spurns Sun Devils
TEMPE, Ariz. – The Oregon State women's soccer team snapped its skid with a 3-1 comeback win in the desert over Arizona State. "I am so proud of this team", said head coach Lauren Sinacola. "Obviously this season has been a difficult one, but this group hasn't stopped showing up. I'm so happy for them. The team was on a different level today and they truly deserve to have this winning feeling. I'm excited to take this momentum into our rivalry game. Go Beavs!"
Oregon Ducks nose tackle Taki Taimani out against Cal
Oregon will be without nose tackle Taki Taimani against Cal. Taimani, who suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over the UCLA Bruins and didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday, is not with the No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) during pregame warmups at California Memorial Stadium.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Cal
No. 8 Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ seventh win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Always great to go on the road and get a win. It’s never easy to do...
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Eugene, Oregon
Move over, Portland! Eugene, the second largest city in Oregon, is the new place to be. This vibrant city is full of interesting people, great food, and plenty of things to do. It has all the amenities of a big city but with a small-town feel. Eugene is surrounded by...
kezi.com
Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
KVAL
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
Emerald Media
Keepers of the Sanctuary State
On June 24, 2022, community member Bre Lynn led a march through the streets of Eugene, their good friend Monica Little by their side. When they both woke up that morning, neither of them expected to be handed a megaphone by a fellow protester. Little didn’t expect to leave work early, and Lynn didn’t expect to hear their voice ringing in the ears of a crowd. They didn’t expect to hear that countless people across the country would be turned away at their local abortion clinic that day.
kezi.com
Eugene homeowners go all out for 2022 Halloween
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's looking awfully spooky around Oregon just in time for Halloween. Eugene homeowner David Stahl has a lot of eyes on his house on the 3000 block of Elmira Street. In his front lawn, you can see skeletons, monsters and ghost inflatables. In fact, this year he...
opb.org
Eugene Drag Queen Storytime protest is part of larger anti-LGBTQ effort
It wasn’t the first time that Old Nick’s Pub in Eugene hosted its Drag Queen Storytime event. Even so, news of the event on Oct. 23 drew hundreds of people to protest outside. A couple hundred counterprotesters formed a wall to protect the pub that morning, as about...
