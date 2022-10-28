Read full article on original website
Kila Man Charged in Martin City Murder Released from Jail
A Kila man accused of shooting two Hungry Horse residents outside of a Martin City Bar, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband in August, was released from the Flathead County Detention Center yesterday after posting a substantial bond. Del Orrin Crawford, 40, posted the $750,000 bond on Oct....
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Homicide under investigation in Bigfork
The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. BIGFORK, Mont. – On October 28, 2022 the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents. Responding deputies arrived at the home and discovered a deceased 65 year old male and deceased 62 year old female inside. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team were called out to process the scene, and interviews were conducted with a person of interest. At this time, no charges have been filed, but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the FCSO Detective Division at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
Flathead Co. Sheriff's Office investigates Bigfork homicide
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in Bigfork. Officials were called to a home for a welfare check on Friday and found a 65-year-old man and 62-year-old woman dead inside. Sheriff Brian Heino said investigators interviewed a person of interest. No charges...
Deputies Discover Missing 14-Year-Old After Stolen Vehicle After Crash In Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Investigation into the crash revealed that one of the people involved was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from Payette County.
Martin City woman cited for animal cruelty; Clinton man recalls similar incident
Layne Spence recalls how a hunter shot and killed his malamute while he was cross country skiing near Missoula, nine years ago.
How Many Stamps Does That Need?
2:39 a.m. Several gunshots woke a Whitefish resident. 8:13 a.m. A truck got stuck in the sandbar along the river. 10:50 a.m. An elderly man was sitting on a bench in front of a store. 11:24 a.m. A mini horse was loose on a trail. 12:30 p.m. A soccer parent...
The ‘Poster Child’ for Development Approval
In August of 2021, the Kalispell City Council approved 400 units of housing near the Foys Lake interchange on a failed development property. In March of 2022, the council approved 600 housing units in between Two Mile Drive and Three Mile Drive. Two years earlier, it greenlit 144 apartment units on Meridian Court, which were recently constructed on the city’s west side.
Community helping family build tiny home in Bigfork
A Bigfork family is in the process of building a tiny home and needs help to winterize exterior portions of the project with winter fast approaching.
Woman killed in Polson crash identified
MISSOULA, MT — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a head-on collision north of Polson on Thursday. The driver killed in the accident was identified as 62-year-old Colleen Kelley of Polson. There is no new information on the person hospitalized with injuries. The Lake...
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
Flathead Valley Schools Show Performance Declines in Nation’s Report Card, Yet Outperform National Averages
The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NEAP), or the Nation’s Report Card, a U.S. Department of Education testing program, released its first set of comprehensive test results since the beginning of the pandemic on Oct. 24, showing unprecedented setbacks for students across the country. While Montana and Flathead County students performed above the national average, the state and county reflected nationwide learning obstacles, with school districts across the valley reporting lower test scores as compared to pre-pandemic assessments. In the wake of the new data, Flathead Valley districts are focusing on closing learning gaps while addressing the wide array of enduring student needs that emerged during the pandemic.
State Control
Housing inflation in the Flathead began to drop precipitously. The pandemic frenzy-buying of the last years swelled the price of starter homes in places like Columbia Falls and Whitefish so far past local wages that working people lost the opportunity to purchase a slice of the Flathead while rents became outrageously expensive.
Glacier Country Tourism Reports Sluggish Summer Travel Season
Following the dizzying pace of record-breaking visitation in 2021, a combination of factors including inflation, high fuel prices and one of the coldest recorded springs in the Flathead Valley had a chilling effect on travel to the Glacier Country region this summer, according to new tourism data. “If this summer...
With Favorable Weather, Whitefish Water Main Project Makes Significant Progress
Favorable weather has allowed a multi-millionaire dollar project to replace a decades-old Whitefish water main to continue beyond its originally scheduled fall stop date. The Spokane Avenue Water Main Replacement Project began in early September and has led to traffic delays and restrictions as the work progresses. The project isn’t expected to be fully completed until May 2023, after which the Montana Department of Transportation will have to complete an as yet unscheduled paving of the road surface. Craig Workman, the city’s public works director, is hopeful that the MDT paving will take place in June 2023.
Market Trends: New Listings By City and Size
Let’s look across the Flathead Valley at single-family residence new listings – by city – over the period August 1 through October 25 (I await final October data), and let’s compare that to the same period for the prior two years (homes listed for prices ranging from $200,000 through $899,999). Quantity bars use the left axis range, while median price-per-foot lines use the right axis range. How many were listed in each Flathead Valley city, for each of those periods each year (see colored bars)? Can we break it down by square footage (home size) range? Let’s also add same-color lines, depicting the median sold price per square foot.
Lady Bulldogs Fall Short
There was another state championship game in the Flathead Valley on Saturday, this time with the Lady Bulldogs playing host to Billings Central at Smith Fields. Whitefish (12-2-1) was making its second championship appearance in three years, having lost a 3-2 overtime game against Laurel in 2020. The team hasn’t hoisted the first place trophy since 2006, when they knocked off the Rams, despite six appearances in the state final since then.
