Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
MMQB Devin Gardner on red zone woes: ‘throw the fade and see what happens’
Every Monday from 9am-10am EST, The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner come together on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA for The Monday Morning Quarterback. Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan’s game the week prior from the perspective of a man who wore the winged helmet as the Wolverines’ starting signal caller.
Jim Harbaugh provides new statement on 'sickening' and 'egregious' attack in Michigan Stadium tunnel
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh met with media on Monday afternoon and provided an update about the attacks on two Michigan players that occurred in the Big House tunnel after the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. After the Wolverines capped their 29-7 victory, Spartan players entered the singular...
Leman: Keys for Illini against Michigan State
All-American linebacker J Leman breaks down No. 16/14 Illinois football's Week 10 matchup against Michigan State.
Notable quotes: Michigan players talk Michigan State attacks, fallout
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum, Kris Jenkins and Rod Moore met with the media on Monday afternoon and discussed the Michigan State game, the postgame attacks and the road ahead. Below are notable quotes from their press conferences:. Rod Moore on how he found out about the attacks:
Michigan-Michigan State fight: Second video shows new angle of Spartans' postgame altercation with Wolverines
After Saturday's rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State football — a 29-7 Wolverines win over the Spartans at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan — an altercation broke out in the stadium's tunnel that leads to the home and away team locker rooms. Following the surfacing of an initial video that appeared to show Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player, another clip emerged Sunday.
Paul Finebaum rips Michigan State, Mel Tucker for 'blanket' statements after postgame altercation at Michigan
Fallout continues to come from the ugly postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State, and Paul Finebaum has polar opposite takes on both sides. Finebaum commended Jim Harbaugh while taking a shot at the Spartans and Mel Tucker Tuesday morning on Get Up!. “I give coach Harbaugh enormous credit for...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Rutgers to start QB Gavin Wimsatt against Michigan
Rutgers will start Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback Saturday against undefeated Michigan, Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. The former four-star recruit from the Class of 2021 was 6-of-17 passing for 68 yards and threw an interception against the Golden Gophers before exiting with an apparent upper-body injury. "I...
