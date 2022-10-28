ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Will A Torn Rotator Cuff Heal On Its Own?

We use our shoulders a lot, which means it's an area that's not easy to function with when injured. Injuries happen, though, so when it comes to the rotator cuff and such an important joint, you may wonder what your treatment options really are. According to the Mayo Clinic, the...
Can Changes In Sleep Patterns Lead To A Higher Lung Cancer Risk?

Circadian rhythms impact nearly every aspect of human health and well-being, including hunger, metabolism, digestion, hormone levels, brain function, body temperature, and mood (per Riordan Clinic). Before electricity, people lived according to the cycles of the sun and moon, waking at sunrise and going to sleep when the sun set. Your internal clock still decides which physiological and behavioral functions are optimal during the day and which processes kick in at night.
Cop, reporter and accountant share their stories of living with Tourette's

An estimated 350,000-450,000 children and adults in the United States are living with Tourette syndrome. The neurological disorder causes tics that can range from repetitive eye blinking to uncontrollable vocal — and physical — outbursts.But many cases go undiagnosed, and there are many misconceptions about the disorder."Things like, 'Why can't you hold it in?' … So it must be something that you're doing on purpose," said Dr. Joohi Jimenez-Shahed, a neurologist in New York City.Also: "The misperception that it's all about swearing and, you know, doing inappropriate behaviors, which may affect some individuals with tics and Tourette's, but not everybody,"...
What To Know About Liver Cancer

Liver cancer is a dangerous disease that affects any area of your liver, according to the National Health Service (NHS). This vital organ is located in the top right region of your abdomen, above the stomach, and plays an integral role in removing harmful toxins. In addition, it releases compounds that help with digestion, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, liver cancer does impact a large population in the U.S. In fact, around 25,000 males and 11,000 women are diagnosed with liver cancer every year. And approximately 19,000 men and 9,000 women lose their lives to it. Luckily, the numbers are now declining.
How To Prevent Sciatica Pain When Walking

Sciatica occurs when something compresses the sciatic nerve, such as a herniated disk (via the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons). You'll feel sciatica as an electric or sharp pain in the leg, or you could feel tingling down the leg. In the past, doctors used to advise bed rest for sciatica, but now doctors suggest movement to alleviate sciatic pain (via Healthline). According to Spine Universe, walking is a good exercise for sciatica because it increases blood flow through the body and keeps the nerve healthy.
How Is HCM Diagnosed?

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy came to public recognition due to a rise in sudden deaths in young, healthy people. The condition is triggered by genetics.
What Are The Treatments For Skin Cancer?

Skin cancer is a dangerous illness that causes abnormal skin cell growth, and it can be fueled by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, explains the Mayo Clinic. It is among the most common types of cancer, affecting approximately every 1 in 5 people in the U.S. by age 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. In addition, people who have had more than five sunburns have an even greater risk of melanoma. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) states that around 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer daily.
