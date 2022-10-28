An estimated 350,000-450,000 children and adults in the United States are living with Tourette syndrome. The neurological disorder causes tics that can range from repetitive eye blinking to uncontrollable vocal — and physical — outbursts.But many cases go undiagnosed, and there are many misconceptions about the disorder."Things like, 'Why can't you hold it in?' … So it must be something that you're doing on purpose," said Dr. Joohi Jimenez-Shahed, a neurologist in New York City.Also: "The misperception that it's all about swearing and, you know, doing inappropriate behaviors, which may affect some individuals with tics and Tourette's, but not everybody,"...

