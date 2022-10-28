ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Know Whether Your Kids Have RSV, The Flu, Or COVID-19

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools opted out of in-person learning, businesses switched to remote work when possible, and people were generally avoiding others as much as possible. Many were also wearing masks when they were around others. All of that combined meant dramatically lower flu...
WebMD

Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the ‘Tripledemic’

Oct. 25, 2022 – Just when we thought this holiday season, finally, would be the back-to-normal one, some infectious disease experts are warning that a so-called tripledemic – influenza, COVID-19, and RSV – may be in the forecast. The warning isn’t without basis. The flu season...
AL.com

RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?

Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
NBC Chicago

Here's What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID This Fall or Winter

COVID-19 infection rates could rise in the coming weeks, causing a possible surge, as the colder weather drives more people indoors and increases the risk of transmission. While not present in the U.S., signs of a fall surge have appeared in the U.K., where cases have jumped at least 25% in the most recent week, including a significant rise in infections among those 70 years old and above, Sky News reported. While not a guarantee of what's to come for Americans, what happens in the U.K. with COVID is reflected in the U.S. in a matter of weeks, Andrea Garcia, vice president of science, medicine and public health with the American Medical Association, said in an article.
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
NBC News

Surge in cases of RSV, a virus that can severely sicken infants, is filling hospital beds

On Sunday night, 4-month-old Aesop Light was happy and alert. By Monday morning, he was struggling to breathe. Aesop's parents, Corey and Tara Light, took him to an emergency room near their home in the Chicago suburbs, but it didn't have a children's wing, so Aesop was rushed by ambulance to another hospital an hour away. He tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common virus that causes lung infections.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scary Mommy

CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed

This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
WISCONSIN STATE
MedicalXpress

Cases of child RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments?

Pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children. Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in...
CNN

In possible sign for US, Chile's flu hospitalizations were highest in three years, but vaccination helped

In a possible warning sign for the US and other Northern Hemisphere countries, Chile's 2022 flu season started much earlier than usual and brought more hospitalizations than during the pandemic, but the effectiveness of the vaccine against hospitalization was estimated to be almost 50%, according to a new study published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
GEORGIA STATE
MedicalXpress

New study updates evidence on rare blood-clotting condition after COVID-19 vaccination

A study published by The BMJ today sheds further light on the risk of developing a very rare blood-clotting condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against the COVID-19 virus. Based on health data from five European countries and the US, it shows a small increased risk...

