Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly
Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.
How To Know Whether Your Kids Have RSV, The Flu, Or COVID-19
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools opted out of in-person learning, businesses switched to remote work when possible, and people were generally avoiding others as much as possible. Many were also wearing masks when they were around others. All of that combined meant dramatically lower flu...
WebMD
Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the ‘Tripledemic’
Oct. 25, 2022 – Just when we thought this holiday season, finally, would be the back-to-normal one, some infectious disease experts are warning that a so-called tripledemic – influenza, COVID-19, and RSV – may be in the forecast. The warning isn’t without basis. The flu season...
RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?
Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
Flu, RSV, other viruses surging in young kids, catching doctors 'off guard'
An unseasonal early surge of respiratory viruses among babies and toddlers has caught doctors off guard and worried about the coming months. Pediatricians and children's hospitals were prepared for a bad flu season. They were not ready for a multitude of viruses to come all at once and earlier than expected.
Here's What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID This Fall or Winter
COVID-19 infection rates could rise in the coming weeks, causing a possible surge, as the colder weather drives more people indoors and increases the risk of transmission. While not present in the U.S., signs of a fall surge have appeared in the U.K., where cases have jumped at least 25% in the most recent week, including a significant rise in infections among those 70 years old and above, Sky News reported. While not a guarantee of what's to come for Americans, what happens in the U.K. with COVID is reflected in the U.S. in a matter of weeks, Andrea Garcia, vice president of science, medicine and public health with the American Medical Association, said in an article.
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
Boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba that may have been contracted at Lake Mead
CNN — A boy has died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he may have been exposed to at Lake Mead, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday. The juvenile may have encountered the organism, called Naegleria fowleri, in the park’s Kingman Wash area,...
Surge in cases of RSV, a virus that can severely sicken infants, is filling hospital beds
On Sunday night, 4-month-old Aesop Light was happy and alert. By Monday morning, he was struggling to breathe. Aesop's parents, Corey and Tara Light, took him to an emergency room near their home in the Chicago suburbs, but it didn't have a children's wing, so Aesop was rushed by ambulance to another hospital an hour away. He tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common virus that causes lung infections.
Long COVID could be linked to a totally different (and common) virus, new study finds
Nearly 20% of American adults who have had COVID report having long COVID symptoms after their infection resolves. A number of factors may increase the risk of someone developing long COVID, aside from catching COVID itself. They include having asthma, Type 2 diabetes, or autoimmune conditions, and being female. Now...
Should You Get the Flu Shot and COVID Booster at the Same Time? Doctors Share the Pros and Cons
With COVID cases expected to go up in the winter months, we’re all thinking about what we can do to prepare to stay healthy and safe. One of the best preventative measures is getting the new bivalent booster, according to health experts. Since the flu will also be a...
What is RSV, who is at risk and why cases tend to rise this time of year
Early symptoms tend to include a runny nose, a decrease in appetite, and cough. Those symptoms can worsen, causing inflammation of the small airways in the lung.
Blood pressure, heart condition medication recalled after labels were switched
A packaging mix-up has led to the recall of a blood pressure medication and a second medication designed to lower the risk of having a stroke or serious heart problems, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports. Golden State Medical Supply has recalled bottles of Atenolol, a blood pressure medication,...
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
What Side Effects Can You Expect With Your COVID Vaccine Booster Shot?
Most Americans are now eligible to receive reformulated COVID-19 booster shots, and many are undoubtedly wondering what kind of side effects they may potentially have to deal with when it comes to the new “bivalent” shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug...
CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed
This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
MedicalXpress
Cases of child RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments?
Pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children. Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in...
In possible sign for US, Chile's flu hospitalizations were highest in three years, but vaccination helped
In a possible warning sign for the US and other Northern Hemisphere countries, Chile's 2022 flu season started much earlier than usual and brought more hospitalizations than during the pandemic, but the effectiveness of the vaccine against hospitalization was estimated to be almost 50%, according to a new study published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
MedicalXpress
New study updates evidence on rare blood-clotting condition after COVID-19 vaccination
A study published by The BMJ today sheds further light on the risk of developing a very rare blood-clotting condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against the COVID-19 virus. Based on health data from five European countries and the US, it shows a small increased risk...
