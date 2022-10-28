Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study reveals link between belly fat, blood pressure and food responses
People with high blood pressure take longer and work harder to clear fats from the blood after meals and have higher levels of inflammation after eating. The research, published today in Nutrients by researchers from King's College London, has identified that this link is in large part due to visceral fat—the fat that wraps around your organs in your belly.
MedicalXpress
Study finds people who need wearable health devices the most use them the least
People who need wearable health devices, like smart watches and fitness bands, may use them the least. Age, education and income are factors associated with less use of wearable health devices among people with and at risk for cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
Getting to the heart of COVID-19 vaccination and its cardiovascular risks
A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of published research confirm that young adults (40 years old and younger) have a slightly elevated risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis is reported in a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. "Our study analyzes data to...
MedicalXpress
Youngest girls who get pregnant have highest risk of poor outcomes, study finds
Pregnant teens in the U.S. have long been known to face increased health risks and pregnancy complications, but a new study for the first time finds that girls ages 13 or younger who get pregnant face even greater risks. These very young girls are significantly more likely to experience preterm birth, cesarean delivery, and admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) compared to older pregnant teens. Researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine led the study, which was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).
MedicalXpress
Study finds 30% increase in 'young stroke' incidence in Hong Kong
Researchers at the Stroke Research and Prevention Group (HKU Stroke), Department of Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) found that the incidence of "young stroke" (strokes occurring in individuals aged 18 to 55 years) has increased by 30% in Hong Kong from 2001 to 2021, underlining the need for better control of vascular risk factors, in particular hypertension.
MedicalXpress
The use of DNA biomarkers for detecting early-stage HPV-positive oropharynx cancers has limitations
Oropharynx cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) have risen dramatically over the years, superseding tobacco use and heavy drinking as the primary driver of new cases. Fortunately, HPV-positive oropharynx cancers have an improved survival rate compared to other head and neck cancers, allowing for less intensive treatment options, especially if diagnosed at early stages.
MedicalXpress
Family members caring for COVID patients after ICU discharge face unique challenges
Roughly 21% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the height of the pandemic required an intensive care stay and the bulk were cared for by family upon discharge. However, not much is known about how these caregivers and patients adapted. To learn more, University of Michigan researchers surveyed COVID-19 ICU patients...
MedicalXpress
Study offers proof of concept for treating pediatric brain tumors with immunotherapy
Although immunotherapy has revolutionized the treatment of many blood cancers, the field has encountered challenges developing similar treatments for solid tumors. When it comes to pediatric brain tumors, which are the leading cause of cancer death in children, challenges include both identifying good targets on the surface of the tumors and finding ways to get the treatment into the brain without causing unwanted side effects.
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop a new tool for estimating people's total exposure to potentially harmful chemicals
A novel metric that estimates our "burden," or cumulative exposure, to a family of thousands of synthetic chemicals that we encounter in everyday life with potentially adverse health impacts, has been created by a team of researchers at Mount Sinai. In a paper published in Environmental Health Perspectives, the team...
MedicalXpress
Rare human intestinal disorder is due to reduction in protein synthesis
A decrease in protein synthesis in the cells of the developing gut contributes to a rare genetic disorder, and an inexpensive nutritional supplement may help reverse that decrease, according to a new study by Yun-Fei Li of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, China, and colleagues. The finding, published on November 1 in the open access journal PLOS Biology, is an advance in understanding the pathogenesis of the disease and may lead to new treatments.
MedicalXpress
Urine bicarbonate test offers new, safe quantification of CFTR function in cystic fibrosis patients
A study of 50 adult patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) has found that challenged urine bicarbonate excretion may offer a new, simple, and safe quantification of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) function and the extent of its pharmacologic improvement. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. The...
MedicalXpress
Common sedative can increase risk of heart damage when used at night
A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
MedicalXpress
Morning blue light treatment improves sleep in patients with PTSD
People with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) experienced better sleep, a reduction in the severity of PTSD symptoms and more effective treatments after exposure to blue light therapy, according to a new study conducted by researchers in the University of Arizona College of Medicine—Tucson's Department of Psychiatry and recently published in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
MedicalXpress
Modified pig-to-human heart transplant had unexpected changes in heart's conduction system
Heart rhythm measures in the electrocardiograms of the first pig-to-human heart transplant found unexpected differences in the electrical conduction system of the genetically modified pig heart compared to an unmodified pig heart, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
New studies support use of drug-coated balloons over bare metal stents in treating femoropopliteal lesions
New research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology shows the use of drug-coated balloons is a better approach than using bare metal stents in treating femoropopliteal lesions. In the paper entitled "Drug-coated Balloons versus Bare Metal Stents in Femoropopliteal Lesions: Three-Year Results of Prospective, Multicenter Studies"...
MedicalXpress
Study shows blood pressure levels rose during pandemic
Adults with hypertension saw a small, but consequential, rise in their blood pressure levels during the first eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the number of times they had their blood pressure measured dropped significantly, according to a study supported by the National Institutes of Health. The findings, which...
MedicalXpress
Flu vaccine may reduce risk of stroke
Getting a flu shot may offer an added benefit. A recent study published in Stroke, an American Heart Association journal, suggests flu vaccination might lower the chances of stroke among adults, especially people under 45. Dr. Gyanendra Kumar, a Mayo Clinic neurologist not involved in the study, says it's long...
MedicalXpress
Transistors help identify cancer cell markers
Having biopsies taken and endless tests run is nobody's idea of a good time, even if it's necessary for monitoring your health. Now, researchers from Japan report the development of a new technique that could make testing for cancer a lot less invasive. In a study published in September in...
MedicalXpress
World-first human brain cell map shows gene activity changes
Australian scientists have developed a world-first map showing gene activity changes in diverse human brain cell types from pre-birth to adulthood. By having this map of normal brain cell development, researchers will now be able to identify altered states more accurately in neurological and psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, or aberrant cell states in diseases such as brain cancer.
MedicalXpress
Monoclonal antibody prevents malaria infection in African adults
One dose of an antibody drug safely protected healthy, non-pregnant adults from malaria infection during an intense six-month malaria season in Mali, Africa, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found. The antibody was up to 88.2% effective at preventing infection over a 24-week period, demonstrating for the first time that a monoclonal antibody can prevent malaria infection in an endemic region. These findings were published today in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the American Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene 2022 Annual Meeting in Seattle.
