Related
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
Women leaders switch jobs at record rates as they demand better from their workplaces
Women leaders — already in short supply — are leaving their companies at rates not seen in years, a new report says. For every woman at the director level who gets promoted, two women directors leave.
CNBC
Dropbox CEO Drew Houston: Why companies pushing a return to 2019 office life are wrong
Dropbox went virtual-first during the pandemic and it is not going back, CEO Drew Houston said at the recent CNBC Work Summit. Employees overwhelmingly prefer work flexibility and the company is benefitting more than it ever imagined from this shift, he says.
Gopuff told hundreds of customer service workers via Zoom that their jobs have been eliminated
More than 200 employees on Gopuff's customer service team were laid off recently. The company says this round of cuts was part of July layoffs that affected 10% of the workforce. The recent cuts were carried out in October for "legal and organizational" reasons, Gopuff said. Gopuff workers were let...
Tech Platforms Help Lawyers Catch Up With Flexible Work Trend
Whether it’s working with major law firms or big companies, most LegalTech startups have prioritized the business-to-business (B2B) aspect of the sector, leading to significant innovation in that space in the last five to 10 years. This one-sided focus, according to Pierre Proner, co-founder and CEO at U.K. LegalTech...
I was a depressed tech exec, so I took an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job during the company's busiest season. It cured my burnout and gave me a new perspective on the industry.
A former Facebook and Microsoft exec named Philip Su said the structure and physical labor of 11-hour Amazon warehouse shifts saved his mental health.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
CNBC
Credit Suisse shares are a 'steal,' say new Saudi backers after taking 9.9% stake
Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests
Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
morningbrew.com
Job hunting for remote work is a mess right now
There are very few activities worse than opening your laptop, sorting through 20 different versions of “Resume_ACTUALFINAL.doc.pdf”, and submitting one to a virtual stack of other resumes that are just as good (if not better) than yours. When you throw on the “remote only” filter, the hunt feels...
CNBC
Watch now: ETF Edge on the continuing hunt for yield with the person behind the largest actively-managed ETF in the world
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
CNBC
UAW seeks election to represent GM battery joint venture workers
The UAW said it is seeking an election to represent workers at a General Motors/LG Energy battery cell joint venture in Ohio. The move comes after the companies refused to recognize the union. The UAW said it had filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of...
CNBC
World needs to accept the urgent need for fossil fuel investment now, BP CEO says
"Our strategy as BP ... is to invest in hydrocarbons today, because today's energy system is a hydrocarbon system," energy supermajor's CEO, Bernard Looney, says. Looney said his company is "obviously trying to produce those hydrocarbons with the lowest possible emissions." A major producer of oil and gas, BP says...
CNBC
Self-driving truck startup TuSimple fires its CEO over improper ties to a Chinese firm
TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. The San Diego-based...
Imagine a scoreboard where all your direct reports rank you: That’s real for Salesforce managers
Turns out, about 90% of salesforce workers approve of their bosses (or say they do).
Stellantis offers buyouts to certain employees in sustainable tech move
(CBS DETROIT) - Automaker Stellantis is offering certain employees a buyout option in a move the company calls part of its "transformation to become a sustainable tech mobility company."The automaker made the offer to employees over the age of 55 who had either been at the company for at least 10 years and were ineligible for a pension, or had been with the company for at least 30 years and had a pension.According to a statement from Stellantis, the employees have until Dec. 5 to decide if they will take the offer.Stellantis did not say how many people received the offer and did not provide any other additional information.
CNBC
Homebuilders say they're on the edge of a steeper downturn as buyers pull back
Homebuilders say 2023 is going to bring an even sharper downturn in the market, as high interest rates scare away buyers. Housing starts for single-family homes dropped nearly 19% year over year in September, according to the U.S. Census. Building permits, which are an indicator of future construction, fell 17%.
CNBC
Cramer's week ahead: There could be 'real signs' for the Fed to slow down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. "This market's trading like next week, we'll see some real signs that the Fed's winning its war on inflation, and they...
