ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

How low-cost earbuds can make newborn hearing screening accessible

Newborns across the United States are screened to check for hearing loss. This test is important because it helps families better understand their child's health, but it's often not accessible to children in other countries because the screening device is expensive. A team led by researchers at the University of...
SEATTLE, WA
MedicalXpress

The use of DNA biomarkers for detecting early-stage HPV-positive oropharynx cancers has limitations

Oropharynx cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) have risen dramatically over the years, superseding tobacco use and heavy drinking as the primary driver of new cases. Fortunately, HPV-positive oropharynx cancers have an improved survival rate compared to other head and neck cancers, allowing for less intensive treatment options, especially if diagnosed at early stages.
MedicalXpress

Study in mice provides insight into how brain activity is fine-tuned across the sleep-wake cycle

Using a mouse model, researchers have discovered a new daily rhythm in a type of synapse that dampens brain activity. Known as inhibitory synapses, these neural connections are rebalanced so that we can consolidate new information into long-lasting memories during sleep. The findings, published in PLOS Biology, may help explain how subtle synaptic changes enhance memory in humans. The study was led by researchers at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the National Institutes of Health.
MedicalXpress

Study reveals link between belly fat, blood pressure and food responses

People with high blood pressure take longer and work harder to clear fats from the blood after meals and have higher levels of inflammation after eating. The research, published today in Nutrients by researchers from King's College London, has identified that this link is in large part due to visceral fat—the fat that wraps around your organs in your belly.
MedicalXpress

People with binge-eating disorder benefit from specific behavioral therapy and medication

A new Yale study found that patients with binge-eating disorder (BED) and obesity can be helped quickly and benefit significantly from a specific behavioral therapy and a specific medication. The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, tested behavioral weight loss treatment (a behavioral therapy focused on gradual behavioral...
MedicalXpress

Iron induces chronic heart failure in half of heart attack survivors, according to new study

A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, Ph.D., of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about 50% of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the way for treatments that have the potential to prevent heart failure in nearly half a million people a year in the United States, and many millions more worldwide.
MedicalXpress

World-first human brain cell map shows gene activity changes

Australian scientists have developed a world-first map showing gene activity changes in diverse human brain cell types from pre-birth to adulthood. By having this map of normal brain cell development, researchers will now be able to identify altered states more accurately in neurological and psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, or aberrant cell states in diseases such as brain cancer.
MedicalXpress

Youngest girls who get pregnant have highest risk of poor outcomes, study finds

Pregnant teens in the U.S. have long been known to face increased health risks and pregnancy complications, but a new study for the first time finds that girls ages 13 or younger who get pregnant face even greater risks. These very young girls are significantly more likely to experience preterm birth, cesarean delivery, and admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) compared to older pregnant teens. Researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine led the study, which was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).
MedicalXpress

Study sifts through potential factors of device-implant complication

For decades, left ventricular-assist devices (LVADs) have extended the lives of people whose hearts have grown too weak to effectively pump blood to the body. For upward of 20% of those patients, though, an LVAD implant gives rise to a dreaded complication: Their right ventricle fails, typically within days. Cardiac...
MedicalXpress

Developing a better understanding of the development of intestinal diseases

Humans have just as many microbes in their microbiota as there are cells in the body, and most of these are in the large intestine (colon). They are an important part of our "digestion" because they can harvest energy from many foods that evade our digestive enzymes. Unfortunately, while it is easy to collect fecal samples, it has been largely impossible to study the lower small intestine because this can only be reached during a surgical operation or after purging the intestinal contents to allow safe passage of an endoscope.
MedicalXpress

New research rethinks the blood-tumor barrier and identifies novel path to brain cancer treatment

In a new study, scientists have uncovered the mechanics of the blood-tumor barrier, one of the most significant obstacles to improving treatment efficacy and preventing the return of cancerous cells. The research team, led by Dr. Xi Huang, a Senior Scientist in Developmental & Stem Cell Biology program at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), lays the foundation for more effectively treating medulloblastoma, the most common malignant pediatric brain tumor.
MedicalXpress

Study finds people who need wearable health devices the most use them the least

People who need wearable health devices, like smart watches and fitness bands, may use them the least. Age, education and income are factors associated with less use of wearable health devices among people with and at risk for cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Study identifies potential new treatment target for sleep apnea

In a new study with obese mice, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have added to evidence that specialized channel proteins are possible therapeutic targets for sleep apnea and similar abnormally slow breathing disorders in obese people. The protein, a cation channel known as TRPM7, is found in carotid bodies,...
MedicalXpress

Extraction of bouton-like structures from neuropil calcium imaging data

Chemical transmission at a synapse between two neurons is a core step for information processing in neural networks. To reveal the information processing in the brain, which consists of a huge number of nerve cells (or neurons), analysis of the temporal activity of synapse populations is essential. Recent advances in...
MedicalXpress

Treated or untreated, COVID symptoms can ease and then return, study finds

Nearly everyone has heard of Paxlovid rebound, where COVID-19 symptoms return after taking the antiviral and then feeling better. It even happened to President Joe Biden. But new research shows it also happens to patients who don't take the medication. "Our study suggests that people can experience rebound of symptoms...
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover modifications to myelin play vital role in learning

Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have discovered a new way the brain processes and communicates information that could lead to improved learning in those suffering neurological disorders or recovering from brain injuries. The study was published in Nature Neuroscience. Researchers focused on changes in myelination, the...
MedicalXpress

Young adults who experienced intimate partner violence may face higher cardiac risks later

Experiencing a violent encounter even once with an intimate partner or family member may increase a young adult's risk of having a heart attack, stroke or a heart failure hospitalization years later, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy