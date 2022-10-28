ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Should early-stage startups join in on the cloud marketplace fun?

From the future of cloud management to cloud spend in the age of machine learning, our latest cloud investor survey has given me lots of food for thought. It once again came to mind when I read a new report on cloud marketplaces. These have consolidated as a new revenue avenue, but is it ever too early for startups to go that route? Let’s look into it. — Anna.
The Associated Press

Huawei Proposes Innovative F5.5G-Oriented Solutions to Help Operators Achieve New Business Growth

At the Green All-Optical Network Summit of the 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022), Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Product Line, delivered a keynote speech entitled “F5.5G-Oriented Innovations Drive Growth”. In the speech, Kim Jin explained the opportunities and challenges in the optical communication field during global digital transformation. He also proposed Huawei’s key innovative solutions to help operators achieve business success in the home and enterprise markets during the evolution to F5.5G. Furthermore, he called on the entire industry to seize the opportunities of the digital era, start deploying innovative solutions, and embrace new growth in the communications...
TechCrunch

5 ways biotech startups can mitigate risk to grow sustainably in the long run

Naturally, a generous flow of financing generates excitement for everyone involved. Capital is the fuel that advances scientific and technological innovation, and it means a life science startup can create products that benefit the world at large. But what happens when the funding suddenly dries up?. In the world of...
CNBC

Watch now: ETF Edge on the continuing hunt for yield with the person behind the largest actively-managed ETF in the world

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
CNET

Amp Up Your Creative Skills With This Adobe Creative Cloud Training Bundle for Just $20

Ready to jump into the world of editing and design? Look no further. Adobe Creative Cloud is a collection of applications and software used for graphic design, video editing, web development, photography and much more. Right now you can unlock your creative potential when you grab over 93 hours of educational content on Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom and more with the 2022 Ultimate Adobe CC Beginner to Advanced training bundle for just $20 at StackSocial. This offer is available now through Nov. 4.
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: There could be 'real signs' for the Fed to slow down

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. "This market's trading like next week, we'll see some real signs that the Fed's winning its war on inflation, and they...
CNBC

Self-driving truck startup TuSimple fires its CEO over improper ties to a Chinese firm

TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. The San Diego-based...
Business Insider

Amazon joins Big Tech's dark forecast for the rest of the year. It said next quarter's sales will be less than expected – and its stock just plummeted 17%

Amazon's shares dropped almost 20% after the company forecasted lighter-than-expected Q4 sales. Amazon's third-quarter results came closer to analysts' expectations. The tech giant posted operating income of $2.5 billion, down from $4.9 billion in the third quarter 2021. Amazon couldn't save Big Tech. The ecommerce king's shares were down more...
CNBC

GM temporarily suspends advertising on Twitter following Elon Musk takeover

General Motors is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform. "We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership," GM said. GM and Musk's Tesla are rivals. , said it is "pausing" advertising as it evaluates...
Freethink

Russia tries to impose switch to Linux from Windows

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and US and EU sanctions, western companies began a steady withdrawal from Russian markets. Microsoft was no exception, and in June, the company blocked Russian users from downloading the latest versions of Windows – impacting the roughly 95% of computers and laptops that currently run on Windows.
CNBC

Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'

A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
CALIFORNIA STATE

