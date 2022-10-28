Read full article on original website
New Google feature lets you scrub personal information from search results
A quick online search can reveal personal details on just about anyone. Now, a new tool from Google seeks to help.
TechCrunch
Should early-stage startups join in on the cloud marketplace fun?
From the future of cloud management to cloud spend in the age of machine learning, our latest cloud investor survey has given me lots of food for thought. It once again came to mind when I read a new report on cloud marketplaces. These have consolidated as a new revenue avenue, but is it ever too early for startups to go that route? Let’s look into it. — Anna.
Huawei Proposes Innovative F5.5G-Oriented Solutions to Help Operators Achieve New Business Growth
At the Green All-Optical Network Summit of the 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022), Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Product Line, delivered a keynote speech entitled “F5.5G-Oriented Innovations Drive Growth”. In the speech, Kim Jin explained the opportunities and challenges in the optical communication field during global digital transformation. He also proposed Huawei’s key innovative solutions to help operators achieve business success in the home and enterprise markets during the evolution to F5.5G. Furthermore, he called on the entire industry to seize the opportunities of the digital era, start deploying innovative solutions, and embrace new growth in the communications...
TechCrunch
5 ways biotech startups can mitigate risk to grow sustainably in the long run
Naturally, a generous flow of financing generates excitement for everyone involved. Capital is the fuel that advances scientific and technological innovation, and it means a life science startup can create products that benefit the world at large. But what happens when the funding suddenly dries up?. In the world of...
CNBC
Watch now: ETF Edge on the continuing hunt for yield with the person behind the largest actively-managed ETF in the world
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Monday — October's stock pop, tech reign over, China's zero Covid
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 27, 2022 in New York City. Stocks continued their upward gains Thursday with the Dow rising nearly 400 points following a new GDP report that beat expectations.
CNET
Amp Up Your Creative Skills With This Adobe Creative Cloud Training Bundle for Just $20
Ready to jump into the world of editing and design? Look no further. Adobe Creative Cloud is a collection of applications and software used for graphic design, video editing, web development, photography and much more. Right now you can unlock your creative potential when you grab over 93 hours of educational content on Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom and more with the 2022 Ultimate Adobe CC Beginner to Advanced training bundle for just $20 at StackSocial. This offer is available now through Nov. 4.
Amid Inflation, Who Should Stock Up on Tech Items?
With soaring inflation, most of us have changed our spending and shopping habits over the past several months. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts Read More: If Your Credit Score Is Under...
CNBC
Cramer's week ahead: There could be 'real signs' for the Fed to slow down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. "This market's trading like next week, we'll see some real signs that the Fed's winning its war on inflation, and they...
CNBC
Self-driving truck startup TuSimple fires its CEO over improper ties to a Chinese firm
TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. The San Diego-based...
CNBC
Twitter is now Elon Musk's company — Here's how experts responded to the news
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter is finally complete after months of back and forth between both parties on a host of disagreements. Musk fired Twitter's CEO, CFO and the head of legal, policy and trust on his first day at the company.
Amazon joins Big Tech's dark forecast for the rest of the year. It said next quarter's sales will be less than expected – and its stock just plummeted 17%
Amazon's shares dropped almost 20% after the company forecasted lighter-than-expected Q4 sales. Amazon's third-quarter results came closer to analysts' expectations. The tech giant posted operating income of $2.5 billion, down from $4.9 billion in the third quarter 2021. Amazon couldn't save Big Tech. The ecommerce king's shares were down more...
CNBC
GM temporarily suspends advertising on Twitter following Elon Musk takeover
General Motors is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform. "We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership," GM said. GM and Musk's Tesla are rivals. , said it is "pausing" advertising as it evaluates...
CNBC
4 million NYC workers will now see how much jobs pay before they apply—here's what to know
After months of waiting, landmark legislation affecting New York City's roughly 4 million private-sector workers is finally going into effect: Starting Nov. 1, most employers in New York City will be required to list the salary range on all posted job ads, promotions and transfer opportunities. Experts say legislation that...
CNBC
This millennial took a gamble during the pandemic. Now her startup has raised over $225 million
When the Covid pandemic was raging in 2020, much of the world was in lockdown and more turned to online shopping. But Chrisanti Indiana did the unexpected: she expanded her e-commerce business — offline. Her beauty and personal care e-commerce startup, Sociolla, had just two brick-and-mortar stores in Indonesia...
Freethink
Russia tries to impose switch to Linux from Windows
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and US and EU sanctions, western companies began a steady withdrawal from Russian markets. Microsoft was no exception, and in June, the company blocked Russian users from downloading the latest versions of Windows – impacting the roughly 95% of computers and laptops that currently run on Windows.
CNET
Anycubic Photon M3 Premium 3D Printer Makes Incredibly Detail Models With Its 8K Screen
Anycubic, a popular brand for 3D printers, has announced the Photon M3 Premium, a new printer that features an 8K screen. This 3D printer comes equipped with an 8K screen and can produce incredibly detailed models. The Anycubic Photon M3 Premium will be available for preorder on Oct 29 for...
CNBC
Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'
A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
