Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul police search for missing woman

By Rusty Ray
 4 days ago

St. Paul police need your help to find a missing woman.

Officers say the last time anyone saw 47-year-old Lou Vue was back on Sunday on the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a blue/grey hoodie, jeans, and carrying a gray backpack with flamingoes on it.

She does not have ID or a cell phone.

