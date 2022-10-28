ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 News Now

Texas girl first child in US to die from flu this season

By Nexstar Media Wire, Steven Masso
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rsY7o_0iqMu2mI00

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas ( KVEO ) — Officials in Hidalgo County, Texas, have confirmed that a 3-year-old girl’s death earlier this month was flu-related.

The child’s death is the nation’s first confirmed pediatric flu death in the United States for the 2022 flu season, according to CDC data updated Friday morning.

County health officials had said the child died of “respiratory symptoms” after testing positive for the flu. State officials have now confirmed the child’s death was flu-related, Hidalgo County Public Affairs Division Director Carlos Sanchez said.

Where is pi, the next variant of COVID-19?

On Friday morning, the CDC announced the first “infuenza-associated” death of the season was reported this week.

Although the case was suspected to have been flu-related, cases involving children must be verified by state health officials, a process that can take weeks, officials had told ValleyCentral on Oct. 19. The girl had passed away earlier in that week.

CDC map shows where flu activity is already spiking

“She tested positive for the flu, but the way it works is any death of a child under the age of 12 has to be investigated by the state,” Sanchez said. “And the state will determine whether the flu was a contributing factor to the death or the cause of the death.”

According to the CDC, there were 39 pediatric deaths reported in the 2021-2022 season, but that number may be under-estimated, they said.

Impact of the flu

The flu is a respiratory illness caused by a family of influenza viruses. The illness is contagious and causes symptoms including cough, sore throat, body aches and fever.

According to a report by CGI Health, the Rio Grande Valley was ranked as the No. 1 region in flu activity in the country last week.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said the flu was nearly dormant for the past two years due to measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

FBI warns about ‘trend’ of using rideshares for child abductions

Now, Castillo said the county is experiencing an uptick in flu cases and hospitalizations. This increase isn’t limited to South Texas — there is a rise in cases happening across the U.S., he said.

Officials recommend staying home when you are sick, wearing a mask and washing your hands to prevent the spread of the influenza virus.

Castillo told KVEO that the the flu shot is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, regardless of one’s state of health.

“Normally people get their flu vaccine about now or a little bit later, but if somebody hasn’t gotten it yet, it’s really time to do it,” Castillo said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
megadoctornews.com

Brownsville Drops to Level 1 On Threat Level Matrix

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Effective 10-31-2022, the City of Brownsville has decreased the threat level matrix to level one due to a decline in COVID-19 cases. During the last few months, virus transmission rates have been steadily lowering, the city encourages citizens to resume normal contact with others unless sick.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
megadoctornews.com

McAllen High School Alumna Joins DHR Health

EDINBURG, TX – DHR Health is pleased to welcome Dr. Amanda M. Wright to the team of experienced psychiatrists at the DHR Health Behavioral Hospital located in Edinburg, TX. Dr. Wright is a proud graduate of McAllen High School and is happy to be back home treating patients in the community where she grew up.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Halloween in the Valley: What every one needs to know tonight

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Before you set out to knock on doors, be prepared with a plan for the weather and best destinations for trick-or-treating in the Rio Grande Valley. ValleyCentral curated the following list of news articles and stories to help you make the most of Halloween this year. Will it rain? That’s no […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies seize 71 pounds of cocaine, guns at Harlingen residence

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities seized 71 pounds of cocaine and three firearms from a Harlingen residence, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office investigators, with the help of the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a felony warrant on the Harlingen home on Monday and arrested a man […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Man Arrested After Trying Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S.

A Mexican man is facing charges after trying to smuggle about 80 pounds of cocaine across the border in South Texas. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Donna port of entry arrested the suspect on Sunday. The man was referred for a secondary inspection after an x-ray found a problem with his vehicle. Officer then found 31 packages of cocaine concealed in the vehicle.
DONNA, TX
freightwaves.com

Borderlands: $83M bridge expansion targets expanding Mexico trade

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: $83M bridge expansion project targets expanding Mexico trade; Volkswagen invests $763M in its Mexico plant; Texas border checkpoint receives $165M to speed up inspections; and Port of Harlingen awarded grant to improve dock.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

City responds after advocates describe ‘unacceptable’ conditions at Weslaco animal shelter

Animal advocates said they found “unacceptable” conditions at the Weslaco animal shelter. Tracy Voss, a member of the organization Tracy’s Paws Rescue, said she visits the Weslaco Animal Care Services shelter every six weeks with a group. She described what she saw in an October 15 visit she said she attended with Weslaco Mayor David Suarez as “unacceptable.”
WESLACO, TX
KWTX

Texas mother shoots burglar while hiding with children in home

EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas woman shot a man through her door after he broke into her house through the garage and tried to get into her bedroom. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded at around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 25 to reports of a burglary in the 5500 block of Nardo Street in rural Edinburg, Texas.
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Cisneros: I would describe the Michelle Vallejo campaign as scrappy

MCALLEN, Texas – Recently, the House Majority Political Action Committee has been sending the Rio Grande Guardian press releases saying the PAC is producing television ads in support of U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez. When we asked why the PAC has not done the same for Congressional...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Motorcyclist dies near McCook; DPS urges riding safety

McCOOK, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man died Sunday in a motorcycle crash while negotiating a curve on FM 490 in McCook. David Gonzalo Franco, 44, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Franco, who was riding alone and wearing proper protective gear and a helmet, was riding a Harley-Davidson […]
EDINBURG, TX
KICKS 105

See What $359,000 Buys And Why In Los Fresnos, Texas

At first glance this place is just too good to be true, but it is. Put this house anywhere else and it would be going for twice the price or more. This two-story stucco home in the new Feather Ridge subdivision in Los Fresnos is located at 126 Heron Drive in Cameron County. This is a spec home, as the builder built it on the speculation that it would be sold.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KRGV

Edinburg residents grow weary amid construction standstill

Nearly a year after the project started in September 2021, residents of Lull Subdivision in Edinburg are anxiously waiting for their street to be completed. Channel 5 checked in on the progress in April. The work was supposed to be done by now, but over a month after the initial completion date, residents have not seen results.
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Everything Mayor Coronado said at Anzalduas groundbreaking ceremony

MISSION, Texas – Hidalgo Mayor Sergio Coronado spoke at a recent groundbreaking ceremony for a project to expand Anzalduas International Bridge. The $83-million-dollar infrastructure project will see the construction of commercial inspection facilities, including inspection booths, inspection docks, equipment, roadway, parking and sidewalks. The project will make improvements to the southbound inspection facilities and construct northbound facilities.
HIDALGO, TX
utrgvrider.com

Bailey responds to DHR statements

UTRGV President Guy Bailey has responded to statements made in letters by Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health on the “quality of education” and “provisional” status of the UTRGV School of Medicine. DHR “unilaterally” decided to end an affiliation agreement with UTRGV after six years, according to...
EDINBURG, TX
8 News Now

8 News Now

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy