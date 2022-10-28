ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gitanogem
4d ago

Doesn’t matter who or why but you can bet it’s gonna be made political before it’s over ! Now Peloser knows how the Justices felt !

Just Stop It
4d ago

This “Event” smells. We’re they just hanging out in the living room building something? Why did they BOTH have a hammer? How did this guy get by security? Are we going to ban hammers now? Who made the 911 call? How did he gain access? This is not as it appears. There will be an agenda behind this. Get the popcorn. I smell set up!!!

Frederick Sweet
4d ago

amazing he had police there so quickly. The elietis who prod socialism. What's good for me not for thee. Just remember that folks if you were in that situation you would be chalk lined and yellow taped while they search for the suspect.

Related
The Associated Press

Suspect in murder-for-hire of Oakland dentist dies in jail

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to kill his longtime girlfriend, a prominent San Francisco Bay Area dentist, died by suicide while in police custody, authorities said. The fatal shooting of Lili Xu, 60, last August in Oakland was believed at the time to be a robbery that ended with a homicide. But this week investigators alleged that Nelson Chia hired Hasheem Bason, 33, to kill Xu. Both men were arrested Thursday on murder charges, the Bay Area News Group reported. The next day Chia was found dead inside a holding cell at Santa Rita Jail, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department. The killing drew attention both because of Xu’s prominence in the Oakland Chinatown community and due to fears of anti-Asian violence, stoked by earlier hate crimes in the Bay Area.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco DA Jenkins swats down misinformation about Pelosi attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins on Sunday released some new details, and more importantly corrected some bad information published by various outlets, about the attack on Paul Pelosi."At the time that the suspect, Mr. DePape, entered the Pelosi home ... he was in fact looking for Ms. Pelosi. The other thing is we want to make it clear that there were only two people in the home at the time that the police arrived -- Mr. Pelosi and the suspect. There was no third person present," Jenkins said.There were media reports that a third...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF supervisor has stove stolen in break-in

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter. “My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed robbery reported in Berkeley

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley were investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Saturday morning. The robbery occurred around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Derby Street. The suspect involved in the robbery was armed with a gun, according to police. Police described the suspect as a person in their 20s and wearing a ski mask and all-black clothing. The suspect was seen getting into the rear passenger side of a black BMW SUV. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC News

Pretend Stanford student lived in dorms for at least 10 months, university says

STANFORD, Calif. — A man pretended to be a student and lived in several Stanford University dorms for at least 10 months, a university official said Tuesday. The university’s Department of Public Safety cited the man for violating the law the first time he was found living in a dorm in December 2021, but that didn’t deter him, Stanford spokesperson Dee Mostofi said in a statement.
STANFORD, CA
