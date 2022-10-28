Read full article on original website
Gitanogem
4d ago
Doesn’t matter who or why but you can bet it’s gonna be made political before it’s over ! Now Peloser knows how the Justices felt !
Reply(24)
48
Just Stop It
4d ago
This “Event” smells. We’re they just hanging out in the living room building something? Why did they BOTH have a hammer? How did this guy get by security? Are we going to ban hammers now? Who made the 911 call? How did he gain access? This is not as it appears. There will be an agenda behind this. Get the popcorn. I smell set up!!!
Reply(3)
14
Frederick Sweet
4d ago
amazing he had police there so quickly. The elietis who prod socialism. What's good for me not for thee. Just remember that folks if you were in that situation you would be chalk lined and yellow taped while they search for the suspect.
Reply
10
