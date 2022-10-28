ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This Illinois Candy Store Is The Best In The State

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

With so many different delicious confections to chose from, including creamy chocolates, gooey gummy bears, sugary taffy and more, it can be hard to pick the perfect candy to satisfy your cravings. Luckily, this candy shop, conveniently located right in your state, has it all. You can grab your go-to, or take a gamble on something new to satisfy your sweet tooth .

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores across the United States . They used ratings on TripAdvisor, as well as reviews in local newspapers and magazines to curate their list, and named Katherine Anne Confections in Chicago as the best of the best in Illinois. Here's what they had to say about their store:

" Katherine first ventured into the world of artisan confections at the age of 10, when she would use cream from her family's Jersey cows to create soft, old-fashioned caramels on their small Wisconsin farm. 'Katherine's Karamels' were sold at her Dad's office for 25 cents each, and quickly became a local favorite. Soon, her caramels and truffles were highly anticipated gifts every Christmas. In the fall of 2006, Katherine Anne Confections was launched in Chicago to rave reviews, and in 2012 Katherine opened her cafe in the Logan Square neighborhood at 2745 W Armitage. Today, you can find Katherine in her kitchen at the cafe, stirring caramel and rolling truffles just like she did at age 10, but with a lot more chocolate."

