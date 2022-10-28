ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Two Men Charged In Two Days On Gun Offenses In Montgomery County: State Police

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Robel Habtu Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police troopers arrested two men on gun charges following a pair of separate traffic stops in Montgomery County this week, officials announced on Friday, Oct. 28.

First, Robel Habtu, 20, of Silver Spring, was stopped at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, by troopers from the Rockville Barrack on Piney Branch Road near Ray Drive for illegally tinted windows.

While conducting that stop, troopers say that they suspected illegal drugs inside Habtu’s vehicle, and a search of his vehicle led to the seizure of a handgun that was reported stolen in South Carolina.

Habtu was arrested at the scene and charged with:

  • Possession of a stolen firearm;
  • Illegal possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle;
  • Illegal possession of a firearm;
  • Illegal possession of ammunition;
  • Possession of a firearm while underage.

The following day at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the inner loop of I-495 at University Boulevard.

According to the preliminary investigation, during the course of the crash investigation, troopers conducted a search of the vehicle and located a ghost gun.

The driver, Germantown resident Devin Jones, 21, was arrested at the scene and charged with illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle, and related charges.

Both men were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Habtu was released after posting a $7,500 bond and Jones was released on a $16,000 bond.

