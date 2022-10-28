Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
spectrumnews1.com
Where do Tony Evers and Tim Michels stand on the less talked about topics?
MADISON, Wis. — With just a week to go until Election Day, both candidates for governor are making a final push across Wisconsin for donations and votes. Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels have been clear about where they stand on reproductive rights, education and public safety. However, there are several less talked about issues that are still important.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear joins groundbreaking for new $40 million facility at CVG
HEBRON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear was in northern Kentucky for several economic announcements on Tuesday. The biggest was a $40 million dollar investment at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. A new massive aircraft hangar fits into the airport’s goal of facilitating economic growth in the region. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts taxpayers to start receiving tax refunds Tuesday
WORCESTER, Mass. - Refund checks from the state's $3 billion in surplus tax revenue will start to head back to Massachusetts taxpayers Tuesday. About 3 million people are expected to receive a refund in the form of a mailed check or direct deposit. People can expect to see about 14% of what they owed in state personal income tax in 2021.
spectrumnews1.com
Where to get your 2022 We Energies Cookie Book
WISCONSIN — Santa Claus is coming to town, and soon, so is the We Energies Cookie Book. The annual holiday cookie cookbook will start being distributed Nov. 1. The 2022 edition of the book marks 94 years of tasty tradition. This year, We Energies is celebrating "Wisconsin Hometown Favorites."...
spectrumnews1.com
A little legendary piece of Hollywood is found in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. — What looked like just another collectible has turned into a major find for a northern Kentucky thrift shop. “We’ve been looking at some oddity items or things that have sat around that we couldn’t find much on and couldn’t figure out what we were going to do with it. And this right here is one of those great examples,” Be Concerned, Inc. executive director Andy Brunsman said.
