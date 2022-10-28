ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in connection to a car hijacking that was possibly used in an armed robbery. The carjacking happened at the Zaxbys on North Slappey Boulevard on Oct. 22, according to the police report. The victim told police that they were held at gunpoint by three or four men.

