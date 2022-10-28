Read full article on original website
AFD: Candle causes camper fire that leaves man severely burned
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A candle severely burned a man after flames tore through his camper, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). AFD officials said the man suffered second-degree burns and was taken to the August Burn Center for treatment. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in...
WALB 10
APD needs help identifying car hijacking suspects
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in connection to a car hijacking that was possibly used in an armed robbery. The carjacking happened at the Zaxbys on North Slappey Boulevard on Oct. 22, according to the police report. The victim told police that they were held at gunpoint by three or four men.
wfxl.com
Police: Suspects wanted for vehicle hijacking, possible armed robbery
The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in the videos. According to APD, on October 22, the suspects stole a white, 2013 Cadillac CTS near the 1000 block of Cedar Ave. The vehicle is believed to been used in a...
WALB 10
New details emerge after Donalsonville school resource officer charged with influencing witness
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 has obtained an arrest report that details how a school resource officer allegedly influenced a witness in Colquitt. The report from the Colquitt Police Department states Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the Donalsonville Police Department but lives in Colquitt, approached her neighbor and questioned him about providing a statement against her brother.
WALB 10
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
WALB 10
Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
Face to face: Dougherty County Commission ditches plastic shields, seat markers
ALBANY — The meeting room for Monday’s Dougherty County Commission meeting had a distinctly different look. After more than two years of being a presence in the room, the plastic shields that surrounded each commissioner on three sides, often referred to by Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas as “penalty boxes,” were gone.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. leaders demand extended early voting hours
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Dougherty County are banning together to use their voices to get more people to vote. Activists in Albany are asking that the Dougherty County Board of Elections extended its early voting hours in order to hopefully bring more people to the polls. Although early...
georgiatrend.com
Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights
Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
WALB 10
Missing Smyrna man may be in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs help finding a missing man from Smyrna that may be in danger. Luis “Lucho” Vizurraga, 66, was last seen on Oct. 6, at a Greyhound bus stop headed toward Albany. Vizurraga left the home with only the clothes he was wearing sometime between 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.
WALB 10
Verdict reached in fatal Albany drag racing incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict has been reached for the two men that were standing trial in connection to a fatal drag racing incident in 2019. Kameron Harris and Phillip Spearman, Jr. were found guilty on a racing charge. The two were found not guilty of homicide by vehicle,...
Sales tax dispute back on for Albany, Dougherty County
ALBANY — After one bruising battle over a sales tax earlier this year, Dougherty County and the city of Albany seem to again be at an impasse over the distribution of tax dollars. The city and county ultimately agreed on a 74-36 percent split of the more than $100...
WALB 10
Man arrested after attempting to stab Albany bus driver
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested after trying to stab a bus driver at an Albany bus stop earlier in October, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Tyreque Camp was charged with aggravated assault on Thursday. On Oct. 18, police say they responded to an incident on...
WALB 10
Man convicted in 2019 Albany murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was found guilty and sentenced Thursday in connection to the shooting death of an Albany man in 2019. Kolean Lawson was found guilty of malice murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five additional years. Lawson was...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles were charged with murder after an 18-year-old was shot to death, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Draevion Albritten, 17, and another juvenile were charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Johntavious Johnson, 18. Johnson was killed after he was shot multiple times on West 2nd Avenue on Tuesday.
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested on 11 warrants after hiding under a mattress
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on 11 warrants, including for aggravated assault, after avoiding police by hiding under a mattress, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Victor Carter was arrested on Wednesday after having outstanding warrants for seven counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children,...
Post-Searchlight
Local murder still under investigation
The body of a 20-year-old man was found last Monday morning at a property on Fifth Avenue in Bainbridge, Ga. Bainbridge Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working on learning if the death was a homicide. Police have not publicly identified the man yet. Investigator Marc Esquivel says...
WALB 10
Missing Dooly Co. woman found safe
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 92-year-old woman. The sheriff’s office said Majorie Moore was found safe.
WALB 10
3 arrested in Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
TIFTON Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been arrested after deputies found a stash of drugs and firearms, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Jeremy Washington is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
