Eminem Unleashes The 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of “8 Mile (Music From And Inspired By The Motion Picture)”

Quavo and Takeoff enter a haunted house in the new music video for “Messy.”. Though the Migos might be done for good, Quavo and Takeoff’s latest effort together certainly doesn’t disappoint. Only Built For Infinity Links dropped earlier this month and fans have praised Quavo and Take’s delivery and chemistry on the project, even as they made headlines. “Messy,” specifically, became a talking point after Quavo seemingly references his split from Saweetie and rumors that she may have had an affair with someone within his camp.

