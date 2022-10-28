Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTBS
Saturday will be all about Spooky Science at Sci-Port
SHREVEPORT, La. - Halloween is fast approaching and that means Sci-Port is gearing up for Spooky Science. Get your costumes on and get ready for some Halloween fun. Spooky Science is Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. It is FREE and there will be spooky Halloween-themed activities for the whole family!
KTBS
Halloween tips to keep your children safe
SHREVEPORT, La. - Halloween is a time for fun costumes and tasty treats! But there are still precautions parents need to take to keep their children safe. Here's a scary statistic: Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Lack of visibility from low lighting at night plays a factor in these incidents.
KTBS
Mario Chavez shares his vision for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mario Chavez is a No Party candidate running for the Shreveport mayor's seat. His plan moving forward if elected is fighting crime, cleaning up the community, and customer service. Chavez was elected as Caddo Parish's first Latino Commissioner. He is currently in his second term. Chavez sat...
KTBS
Three weekend shootings in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three non-life threatening shootings were reported in Shreveport over the weekend. On Friday Oct. 28, an 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South and taken to Oschner LSU Health by police. There are no reported suspects at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
KTBS
Nothing too scary about the Halloween forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - It looks like it'll be dry night for trick-or-treaters and a little fog may add some spookiness to the evening. Clouds will be variable with temperatures in the 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine earlier in the day. Be sure and watch out for trick-or-treaters. STAY CONNECTED. It's...
KTBS
Armed robbery in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are searching for the suspect of an early morning armed robbery at the Circle K on Pines Road in Shreveport. Police said the robbery was around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. A man pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. According to police, the suspect...
KTBS
CPSO investigates deadly hit and run in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in Shreveport on Saturday night, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The initial investigation determined a white male, possibly in his 40’s, was riding his bike westbound in the 200 block of Mayo Road at around 10:40 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
KTBS
Jefferson beats Tatum in overtime to win district
Jefferson beat Tatum 30-28 in overtime Saturday afternoon in a game that took two days to complete. Jefferson led Tatum 10-0 when the game was halted at 8:17 in the 2nd quarter at Eagle Stadium due to lightning in the area Friday evening. With the victory, the Bulldogs (7-2) are...
