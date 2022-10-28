Read full article on original website
BEAT OF HAWAII
$91+ Hawaii Fare War From 3 Airlines
It’s a great day to buy tickets to and from Hawaii. And this comes even before the upcoming Hawaii airfare sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which will be big and include prices below $100 each way. Today’s fare sale started with Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines, and...
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Hawaii Island, a major effort is underway to save a critical watershed
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Red Hill water crisis unfolds, the need to preserve Hawaii’s aquifers is more critical than ever. That’s why proactive measures are underway to protect a water source on the Big Island. The state Department of Health has granted more than $230,000 to the...
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
KITV.com
Master story teller shares tales of Hawaii’s haunted locations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You may have heard about haunted places in the Hawaiian Islands. Master Storyteller Lopaka Kapanui tells KITV4 there are haunted locations on every island, including Iolani Palace which is sacred grounds for Hawaii's Royal Spirits. Lopaka Kapanui is owner of Mysteries of Hawaii, and he had an...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.
We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
bigislandvideonews.com
Flight Operations Planned For Mauna Loa, Kilauea Volcanoes
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park recently issued its monthly Notice of Flight Operations for November 2022. The National Park Service says management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, as well as “conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
High-tech mobile lab identifies fentanyl on the spot ― and fits in the palm of your hand
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of Hawaii’s first responders are now using a high-tech tool to protect themselves from fentanyl exposure on the job. It’s a mobile laboratory that can identify a variety of different drugs ― and results are available in seconds. It’s called a TruNarc portable...
honolulumagazine.com
Peek Inside Aloha Kira, Kailua’s New Joy-Filled Boutique
“This is the serotonin boost I’ve been needing!” I think as I step through Aloha Kira’s cheery pink and checkered yellow storefront, my smile growing larger by the second. Inside, I’m greeted by a giant rainbow-hued mural, featuring a grinning Spam musubi, giggling coconuts and a wide-eyed pineapple.
Cali. visitor slips and falls on Maui hiking trail
Maui Fire Department performed a mountain rescue of a 26-year-old hiker from California who had falled and broken a leg.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers on the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will focus brief showers across mainly windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Expect strengthening trade winds starting Tuesday. In addition increasing moisture is expected to enhance trade showers from late Wednesday through the end of the new work week. Another small...
bigislandvideonews.com
Keaukaha Project Receives Prestigious Planning Award
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s Hawai‘i Chapter. East Hawai‘i’s “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s (APA) Hawai‘i Chapter at its award ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kaua‘i Resort & Spa in Po‘ipū on Sept. 15, 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Breezy winds with fewer showers expected through Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stability will then gradually increase during the next several days resulting in a decrease in coverage of the heaviest trade wind showers. A slightly air mass with moderate trades will then take hold through the first half of the week. Another distubance is expected to bring a brief period of wetter trades Wednesday and Thursday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
Bone marrow patient hoping for match in Hawaii
Oregon resident Kara Lee is hoping to find her bone marrow match in the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD seeks public's help in find Waikiki stabbing suspect
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates yet again. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Typical trade wind pattern to kick off the work week
Trade winds will bring showers for windward and mauka areas through midweek, mainly during the overnight and early-morning hours. For trick-or-treaters, Halloween evening should have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers, with the highest chance for windward locales. We’re not expecting showers to be heavy. As...
honolulumagazine.com
October 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene
No. 3: Ultimate Guide to O‘ahu’s 11 Best Musubi Shops. Personalities and passion drive our posts, so when Assistant Editor Thomas Obungen suggested a musubi roundup, we knew the info would be expert-level. Musubi is a favorite snack in Hawai‘i, available at gas stations, convenience stores, supermarkets and, of course, musubi shops—and it’s one of Thomas’ passions. Realizing that everyone has their favorite varieties, he eschewed a ranking and instead focused on hard facts like how many types a shop makes, and what style. But the one element that was impossible for him not to rate was the rice. Find out which shop’s grains stand out from the rest.
