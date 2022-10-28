ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coolcleveland.com

After Three Years, Burning River Roller Derby Is Back

If you’ve missed those bold brash and fearless roller-skating dames of the Burning River Roller Derby league, rejoice. They’re back on the flat track after three years, pushing and shoving each other out of the way as they bulldoze ahead on their four-wheel skates. Come see which of your favorites with the crazy “stage” names are back and check out the newcomers!
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Haunted NEO Road Trip: Aurora Inn

Haunted NEO Road Trip: Aurora Inn
AURORA, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver dies after crashing into guardrail on I-71 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a deadly car crash on I-71. The single vehicle accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on I-71 North at Bellaire Road. The driver crashed into the guardrail and had to be cut out of the vehicle, said officials. He was pronounced dead at...
CLEVELAND, OH
roadtirement.com

War Memorial cannons in Sullivan Ohio

We were on the way from Columbus to outside Cleveland for a family gathering when Sher reached across me with her phone in hand. I rolled down the window, and the below picture is the result. This is at the intersection of US 224 and Ohio 28.
SULLIVAN, OH
WFMJ.com

McDonald Steel Corporation acquires Cleveland Steel Corporation

McDonald Steel Corporation has acquired General Steel Corporation out of Cleveland, Ohio. McDonald Steel Corporation, produces custom-engineered hot rolled shapes, while General Steel Corporation is a steel service center that specializes in processing steel plates. General Steel Corporation will continue to operate as a stand alone enterprise under the same...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

We are the cause of the deer problem

I agree with Emery Pinter’s letter to the Sun Post about Parma Heights’ plan to use lethal deer culling measures. I raised my concerns with Mayor Marie Gallo. Though I understand that the high numbers have resulted in dangerous driving conditions, I also think we should be using more humane measures that science and technology have to offer.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
KWQC

Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.
STOW, OH
Cleveland.com

A Rustic goodbye

After 75 years, our beloved Rustic restaurant has closed. My husband and I live nearby and had often visited for meals. We’ve celebrated getting engaged, buying our home and watching Westgate’s latest rubble and renewal. My 80-year-old sister reminisced that Grandmother would take her for her Easter shoes...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
scriptype.com

HHS grads endeavor to leave legacy of love, hope in poignant podcast

If one were to assign roles from the 1968 film “The Love Bug” to Hudson High School graduates Jerry Dorneker and Chris Mikolay – who recently went on their own Volkswagen Beetle-fueled adventure – the temptation would be to cast Dorneker in the role of race car driver “Jim Douglas” and make Mikolay his philosophical sidekick “Tennessee Steinmetz.”
HUDSON, OH
iheart.com

1 Killed in Parma Crash

The sheriff's office has released the name of the man killed in a Parma crash. 25-year-old Christopher Attili died in the accident early yesterday morning on Route 104 between Dean and Pease roads. Attili was the only person in the car at the time. The cause of the crash is...
PARMA, OH



