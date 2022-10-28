If you’ve missed those bold brash and fearless roller-skating dames of the Burning River Roller Derby league, rejoice. They’re back on the flat track after three years, pushing and shoving each other out of the way as they bulldoze ahead on their four-wheel skates. Come see which of your favorites with the crazy “stage” names are back and check out the newcomers!

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO