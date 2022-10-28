Read full article on original website
coolcleveland.com
After Three Years, Burning River Roller Derby Is Back
If you’ve missed those bold brash and fearless roller-skating dames of the Burning River Roller Derby league, rejoice. They’re back on the flat track after three years, pushing and shoving each other out of the way as they bulldoze ahead on their four-wheel skates. Come see which of your favorites with the crazy “stage” names are back and check out the newcomers!
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Haunted NEO Road Trip: Aurora Inn
Hot Chicken Takeover shuts down Strongsville location
Hot Chicken Takeover announced Tuesday that it has closed it's Strongsville location, leaving it's Crocker Park store as its sole source of flaming hot joy for fans of the restaurant around Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Driver dies after crashing into guardrail on I-71 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a deadly car crash on I-71. The single vehicle accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on I-71 North at Bellaire Road. The driver crashed into the guardrail and had to be cut out of the vehicle, said officials. He was pronounced dead at...
roadtirement.com
War Memorial cannons in Sullivan Ohio
We were on the way from Columbus to outside Cleveland for a family gathering when Sher reached across me with her phone in hand. I rolled down the window, and the below picture is the result. This is at the intersection of US 224 and Ohio 28.
X-Rated Halloween display in Ohio neighborhood
A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.
How long lanes on State Road in Parma will be closed
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, State Road in Parma will be reduced to one northbound lane for 14 days due to road construction.
WFMJ.com
McDonald Steel Corporation acquires Cleveland Steel Corporation
McDonald Steel Corporation has acquired General Steel Corporation out of Cleveland, Ohio. McDonald Steel Corporation, produces custom-engineered hot rolled shapes, while General Steel Corporation is a steel service center that specializes in processing steel plates. General Steel Corporation will continue to operate as a stand alone enterprise under the same...
Did you win? $825M jackpot up for grabs
No one has won the Powerball jackpot for three months now and it is just keeps growing.
We are the cause of the deer problem
I agree with Emery Pinter’s letter to the Sun Post about Parma Heights’ plan to use lethal deer culling measures. I raised my concerns with Mayor Marie Gallo. Though I understand that the high numbers have resulted in dangerous driving conditions, I also think we should be using more humane measures that science and technology have to offer.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Cleveland this winter
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld announced that "Seinfeld Live" will be coming to Playhouse Square this February.
Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls could be gone by 2026 under plan
The Gorge Dam has been a site to behold in Cuyahoga Falls since 1911, but many believe the time has come to remove the man-made structure from nature.
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
KWQC
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.
A Rustic goodbye
After 75 years, our beloved Rustic restaurant has closed. My husband and I live nearby and had often visited for meals. We’ve celebrated getting engaged, buying our home and watching Westgate’s latest rubble and renewal. My 80-year-old sister reminisced that Grandmother would take her for her Easter shoes...
scriptype.com
HHS grads endeavor to leave legacy of love, hope in poignant podcast
If one were to assign roles from the 1968 film “The Love Bug” to Hudson High School graduates Jerry Dorneker and Chris Mikolay – who recently went on their own Volkswagen Beetle-fueled adventure – the temptation would be to cast Dorneker in the role of race car driver “Jim Douglas” and make Mikolay his philosophical sidekick “Tennessee Steinmetz.”
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
iheart.com
1 Killed in Parma Crash
The sheriff's office has released the name of the man killed in a Parma crash. 25-year-old Christopher Attili died in the accident early yesterday morning on Route 104 between Dean and Pease roads. Attili was the only person in the car at the time. The cause of the crash is...
Odd 'Bridge to Nowhere' in Ohio Has People Fascinated
It truly did serve a purpose when it was built.
