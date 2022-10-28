ST. LOUIS – Nothing out of order or over the top – it’s permanent cosmetics that really do look natural on clients when they walk out of So Natural Permanent Cosmetics. The experts are medically trained and supervised to give you the look you want and need. All of November and December, they are offering a free 45-minute facial with new permanent makeup procedure. So now, you can be so natural and relaxed.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO