As the trade deadline approaches, the Browns have softened on their refusal to trade running back Kareem Hunt — and, more importantly, on their expected return for him. We recently reported that the Browns were looking for a Christian McCaffrey-style package for Hunt, who launched a short (and ill-fated) hold-in during training camp with a request to be dealt. But hoping for something like a two, three, four, and five wasn’t going to get it done, especially after the Jaguars got only a sixth-round pick that can upgrade to a fifth-rounder for running back James Robinson. Adam Schefter of ESPN now reports that the Browns will take a fourth-rounder for Hunt.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO