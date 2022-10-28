ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/29/22)

It is Saturday, October 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are getting ready for the Cincinnati Bengals to come to town on Halloween for Monday Night Football. A well-deserved contract extension for a long-standing Browns player is the top story on the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
The Florida Times-Union

Jaguars' Pederson addresses Lawrence's aggressiveness, Josh Allen trade-deadline rumors

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson won't take Trevor Lawrence's aggressiveness away but does want him to make smarter decisions. During Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in London, the Jaguars' second-year quarterback made at least two costly mistakes in critical moments of the game. The first came on a first-and-goal from the Denver...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
NBC Sports

Report: Browns now want only a fourth-round pick for Kareem Hunt

As the trade deadline approaches, the Browns have softened on their refusal to trade running back Kareem Hunt — and, more importantly, on their expected return for him. We recently reported that the Browns were looking for a Christian McCaffrey-style package for Hunt, who launched a short (and ill-fated) hold-in during training camp with a request to be dealt. But hoping for something like a two, three, four, and five wasn’t going to get it done, especially after the Jaguars got only a sixth-round pick that can upgrade to a fifth-rounder for running back James Robinson. Adam Schefter of ESPN now reports that the Browns will take a fourth-rounder for Hunt.
