Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals
Cleveland Browns will be without three key starters against the Cincinnati Bengals.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/29/22)
It is Saturday, October 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are getting ready for the Cincinnati Bengals to come to town on Halloween for Monday Night Football. A well-deserved contract extension for a long-standing Browns player is the top story on the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Jaguars' Pederson addresses Lawrence's aggressiveness, Josh Allen trade-deadline rumors
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson won't take Trevor Lawrence's aggressiveness away but does want him to make smarter decisions. During Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in London, the Jaguars' second-year quarterback made at least two costly mistakes in critical moments of the game. The first came on a first-and-goal from the Denver...
Pederson: QB Lawrence, Jaguars 'going to grow together'
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has been steadfast in his belief that Trevor Lawrence needs more time to reach his potential
Jets make strange QB moves before Patriots game: What it means for Mike White, Chris Streveler and Joe Flacco
The New York Jets had some head-scratching moves when they announced their inactive players before Sunday’s critical Week 8 game against the Patriots. The most impactful: Mike White, not Joe Flacco, is the backup quarterback. It’s unlcear why Flacco, who started the first three games for the Jets, is...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens
Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
Revealing the cleveland.com All-Ohio Team ahead of Bengals vs. Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio - After much discussion and debate among the cleveland.com Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns writers, they have finally come together to reveal their All-Ohio Team. The list reveal comes at a fitting time as the Browns and Bengals will battle in a divisional showdown on Halloween for a...
Browns vs. Bengals: 3 things to watch and game picks for Monday Night Football
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Bengals for Monday Night Football on ... well, Monday night. It is the first meeting between the two teams this season and the third divisional game for the Browns. The Bengals will be without Ja’Marr Chase, who has a hip injury, while the...
Who is on your Browns-Bengals All-Ohio team? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As we’ve been building up to Monday night’s matchup between the Browns and the Bengals, our writers covering both teams combined to create an All-Ohio NFL team. This team is a result of what would happen if we combined the Browns and Bengals together.
NBC Sports
Report: Browns now want only a fourth-round pick for Kareem Hunt
As the trade deadline approaches, the Browns have softened on their refusal to trade running back Kareem Hunt — and, more importantly, on their expected return for him. We recently reported that the Browns were looking for a Christian McCaffrey-style package for Hunt, who launched a short (and ill-fated) hold-in during training camp with a request to be dealt. But hoping for something like a two, three, four, and five wasn’t going to get it done, especially after the Jaguars got only a sixth-round pick that can upgrade to a fifth-rounder for running back James Robinson. Adam Schefter of ESPN now reports that the Browns will take a fourth-rounder for Hunt.
