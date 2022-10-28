The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons for conditional 2023 and 2024 draft picks. Ridley is currently serving a suspension for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season and the trade compensation depends on when he will be able to play. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 2023 pick is worth a maximum of a fifth-rounder and the 2024 selection could be as high as the second round. Ridley will be a significant upgrade for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars if he can return to WR1 form after the long layoff. For Dynasty managers, Christian Kirk's target share will take a hit in 2023, but defenses also won't be able to focus as much attention his way. Ridley's departure from Atlanta is positive long-term news for Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

