Sylacauga, AL

Blount County man accused of beheading girlfriend expected in court Wednesday

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Justin Fields, accused of beheading and stabbing his girlfriend 100 times, is expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday morning. Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office went to 102 Bailey Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor requested a welfare check for Tammy Bailey. The neighbor called 911 concerned about a shooting at her neighbor's home. Bailey was found dead inside.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Arrests made in fatal shooting at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two suspects are in custody, charged in a fatal shooting in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department reported Jeremy Hawkins, 18, and Jason Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham, are charged with capital murder. The arrests are in connection with the shooting of Marchello Hopson, 43, at a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion

GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
GADSDEN, AL
Youit Jones extradited back to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Youit Jones has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail after being extricated back to Alabama from Oklahoma. Jones is charged with the murder of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. Gemeinhart's body was found in a burning home in Birmingham back in August. Jones was captured the following...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Dr. Pattie Neill has resigned as Trussville City Schools Superintendent

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Pattie Neill has resigned her position as Superintendent of Trussville City Schools. The news came during a called school board meeting Tuesday evening. Neill had been on administrative leave following backlash over how the school system handled a student "hit list" in 2021, which recently was publicly revealed.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AT&T says 911 calls have been restored in affected Alabama communities

UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.: An AT&T Corporate Communications representative released this statement:. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue.”. ---------------------------------------------...
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham's Arlington House closed for repairs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Arlington Historic House is closed for repairs. The city of Birmingham closed the historic building Tuesday and it will remain closed Wednesday, to allow crews to make the repairs. The facility is planned to reopen to visitors Thursday, Nov. 3. The Arlington House is open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
'﻿We are as prepared as we have ever been': Alabama election officials weigh in a week out from midterms

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — State and local election officials are confident a successful general election will be administered. Jefferson County Probate Judge Hon. James Naftel said probate judges, sheriffs, registrars, and poll workers are crucial in administering a successful election. In Jefferson County, a shortage of poll workers is no concern. The county had an excess of applicants for 2022. They are training this week, getting ready for over 150 different ballot styles.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
BJCC approves $5 million share of amphitheater funding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex Board of Directors approved its $5 million share to help fund the construction of a proposed $50 million music amphitheater. Last week, the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau agreed to give the BJCC the revenue it receives from the Sheraton...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Drier weather returns for Halloween followed by a warming trend

Areas of fog will persist through mid-morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures this afternoon. A gradual warming trend is expected through the week. Get the last forecast in the video above. HAPPY HALLOWEEN. Dry weather, with mild to warm temperatures are forecast for the beginning of November....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
UPDATE: Bryan Harsin releases statement after release from Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — UPDATE: Bryan Harsin released a statement after Auburn announced it will part ways with the head football coach on Tuesday. I am incredibly disappointed that I won't get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future. I poured my heart and soul into this program and team. We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.
AUBURN, AL

