Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
Blount County man accused of beheading girlfriend expected in court Wednesday
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Justin Fields, accused of beheading and stabbing his girlfriend 100 times, is expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday morning. Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office went to 102 Bailey Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor requested a welfare check for Tammy Bailey. The neighbor called 911 concerned about a shooting at her neighbor's home. Bailey was found dead inside.
wvtm13.com
Arrests made in fatal shooting at Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two suspects are in custody, charged in a fatal shooting in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department reported Jeremy Hawkins, 18, and Jason Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham, are charged with capital murder. The arrests are in connection with the shooting of Marchello Hopson, 43, at a...
wvtm13.com
Mother, stepfather of Madison Pilkington work to help victims of domestic violence
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The mother and stepfather of Madison Pilkington are working to keep her memory alive by helping victims of domestic violence. "This world is a little less bright," Shea Pilkington-Wiley says. It's been 9 months since 25-year-old Madison Pilkington was found beaten to death in her...
wvtm13.com
Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion
GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man charged in crime rampage in Fairfield that left 2 dead
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — A Birmingham man is in jail, accused of a series of crimes that resulted in two deaths in just over an hour's time Saturday. The rampage first began after deputies were called about a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield just after 5:30 p.m.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham-area lawmakers draft exhibition driving law with harsh penalties for people caught
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — By next year there may be a new law to stop exhibition driving, like in the above video, from happening in Birmingham or anywhere else in the state. In August, a 19-year-old mother, Ja'Kia Winston, was shot and killed in this parking lot on second avenue north in Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
2 injured in shooting before their car crashes into VA building in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are looking for the person who shot two men in a car early Sunday morning. Their car then crashed into the Birmingham VA Medical Center at 700 19th Street South just after 2 a.m. Police said one of the men who was shot had...
wvtm13.com
Youit Jones extradited back to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Youit Jones has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail after being extricated back to Alabama from Oklahoma. Jones is charged with the murder of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. Gemeinhart's body was found in a burning home in Birmingham back in August. Jones was captured the following...
wvtm13.com
Dr. Pattie Neill has resigned as Trussville City Schools Superintendent
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Pattie Neill has resigned her position as Superintendent of Trussville City Schools. The news came during a called school board meeting Tuesday evening. Neill had been on administrative leave following backlash over how the school system handled a student "hit list" in 2021, which recently was publicly revealed.
wvtm13.com
AT&T says 911 calls have been restored in affected Alabama communities
UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.: An AT&T Corporate Communications representative released this statement:. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue.”. ---------------------------------------------...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's Arlington House closed for repairs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Arlington Historic House is closed for repairs. The city of Birmingham closed the historic building Tuesday and it will remain closed Wednesday, to allow crews to make the repairs. The facility is planned to reopen to visitors Thursday, Nov. 3. The Arlington House is open...
wvtm13.com
'We are as prepared as we have ever been': Alabama election officials weigh in a week out from midterms
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — State and local election officials are confident a successful general election will be administered. Jefferson County Probate Judge Hon. James Naftel said probate judges, sheriffs, registrars, and poll workers are crucial in administering a successful election. In Jefferson County, a shortage of poll workers is no concern. The county had an excess of applicants for 2022. They are training this week, getting ready for over 150 different ballot styles.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham fire crews rescue man trapped in rubble during a home demolition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Neighbors in a Birmingham neighborhood got a rude awakening when trying to demolish a home Monday morning. Paul Stroud and his neighbors weren't surprised Monday morning when they heard crews finally tearing down an old home on 54th Street North. "I got a notification from the...
wvtm13.com
Skating rink, bowling alley and more planned on Birmingham's Crossplex property
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A new facility geared for family fun was announced Monday evening. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on social media that a new family fun center is planned on the property of the Birmingham Crossplex near Five Points West. Mayor Woodfin said the facility is planned to...
wvtm13.com
BJCC approves $5 million share of amphitheater funding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex Board of Directors approved its $5 million share to help fund the construction of a proposed $50 million music amphitheater. Last week, the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau agreed to give the BJCC the revenue it receives from the Sheraton...
wvtm13.com
Drier weather returns for Halloween followed by a warming trend
Areas of fog will persist through mid-morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures this afternoon. A gradual warming trend is expected through the week. Get the last forecast in the video above. HAPPY HALLOWEEN. Dry weather, with mild to warm temperatures are forecast for the beginning of November....
wvtm13.com
UPDATE: Bryan Harsin releases statement after release from Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — UPDATE: Bryan Harsin released a statement after Auburn announced it will part ways with the head football coach on Tuesday. I am incredibly disappointed that I won't get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future. I poured my heart and soul into this program and team. We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.
Comments / 0