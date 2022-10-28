Cleveland Cavaliers using showdown against Boston Celtics as early-season measuring stick: ‘We want to be one of those teams’

Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
Russell Westbrook drops $37 million on house across the street from LeBron James
Lakers star Russell Westbrook is making moves on and off the court to start the season, dropping $37 million on a mansion in Brentwood. It ranks as Brentwood’s priciest home sale so far this year. The point guard may have taken a real estate recommendation from LeBron James, who...
Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
NBA Executive Thinks Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Okay With The Warriors Moving On From Draymond Green
An NBA executive believes Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are on board with the Warriors moving on from Draymond Green.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Jayson Tatum on becoming a new dad ahead of his career with the Boston Celtics
When it comes to being Deuce’s father, by his own admission star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum admits he was taken by surprise. In a recent interview with the eponymous host of the “In Depth with Jason Bensinger” show, the St. Louis native opened up about having a son with his high school girlfriend, breaking the news to his mother Brandy Cole, and how he changed his life to be a better father to the most popular Tatum in the Celtics world.
Celtics Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Wizards
The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report and starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards.
Lakers News: What The Nets' Canning Of Steve Nash Could Mean For Darvin Ham
The coach firings have begun!
NBC Sports
What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets
Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving's latest destructive behavior cannot be overlooked because of his talent
Many things define Kyrie Irving. But few are as impactful, on and off the court, as his utter lack of accountability and self-examination. That's been true in the past in a variety of ways, even before the Brooklyn Nets star posted an antisemetic documentary to his 4.6 million Twitter followers Thursday, or after he played the victim at a post-game press conference Saturday night during which he should have simply said, "I was wrong."
Steelers trading Chase Claypool to the Bears for a second-round pick: Report
The Steelers are moving on from Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. ESPN’s Field Yates reported that Pittsburgh will trade the third-year receiver to the Bears. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Bears are sending the Steelers their own second-round pick and not the one they acquired on Monday in the deal that sent Roquan Smith to Baltimore.
Cavs G Darius Garland nears return from eye injury, staying ready on sidelines
With his eye healing well, Garland is nearing a return to the court, now listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics.
Seth Curry's Injury Status For Pacers-Nets Game
Seth Curry has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.
Steve Nash Out as Nets’ Coach
Plus, fantasy waiver wire pickups for Week 9, HOU-PHI World Series Game 3 bets and more.
Barstool Sportsbook promo code FOREST1000: World Series, NBA, NHL $1K risk-free play
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective sports bettors can lock up a massive risk-free bet with our Barstool Sportsbook promo code FOREST1000 here. Apply the Barstool Sportsbook promo...
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 NBA, World Series bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook, new users can secure a $200 bonus from a single winner after applying our DraftKings promo code here. This...
Jalen Hurts returns to hometown as unbeaten Eagles face Texans
An argument could be made that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the frontrunner for NFL MVP, or is at least on equal footing with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The dual-threat quarterback is enjoying a breakout season, ranking fifth in passer rating (105.1), seventh in completion percentage (67.0 percent) and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns (six) while stewarding the lone undefeated team in the NFL. He has provided...
Donovan Mitchell’s historic start with Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland’s return and Kyrie Irving: Wine and Gold Talk podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers knew Donovan Mitchell was going to be a franchise changer. That’s why they sent away three players and three draft picks to acquire him. They didn’t know, however, that he would be historically good historically quickly. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove discuss Mitchell’s...
Steve Nash, Nets Agree to Part Ways
After just the first seven games of his third season with the team, Nash’s tenure in Brooklyn is over.
