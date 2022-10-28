What a yes, or no vote means on Kansas’ constitutional amendments

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re confused by the two amendments on the ballot in Kansas you’re not alone.

HCR 5022 is an amendment that could impact sheriffs across the state. It comes down to who has the power to push an elected sheriff out of office, and if local counties can choose to have a sheriff at all.

What a yes vote means:

Counties would not be able to eliminate or merge the sheriff’s office with another law enforcement agency, like a police department.

Removing the sheriff would require the state attorney general or a public vote to remove a sheriff from office.

Local control over consolidating would be lost.

A yes vote would change the constitution and require counties to have an elected sheriff. Right now, it’s an option.

What a no vote means:

Voting no would mean the law does not change and a sheriff could be removed through a public vote, the state attorney general, or local prosecutors

Local control over the sheriff’s office would remain intact

A no vote would change nothing – and allow counties to eliminate the officer of sheriff and merge with another law enforcement agency.

Another amendment on the ballot, HCR 5014 , would give the legislature “legislative veto” power to suspend or revoke rules and regulations adopted by the executive branch.

What a yes vote means:

Give legislators power to override executive branch rules and regulations- The amendment would allow the Legislature to suspend or revoke rules and regulations adopted by the executive branch by a majority vote.

What a no vote means:

Maintains the current status, which allows state executive branch agencies and officials to continue adopting rules and regulations that have the force and effect of law without any opportunity for the legislature to directly revoke or suspend those rules or regulations.

In 1939 Kansas adopted the legislative veto. It was ruled unconstitutional in 1984 by the Kansas Supreme Court.

