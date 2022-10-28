A tick is a tiny arachnid. Animals and humans provide ticks with blood for survival. Ticks, however, are quite dangerous because some of them spread disease as they move from one host to another. It is important to know that there are different types of ticks in the United States. This means that you may be exposed to certain species of ticks based on your location. Therefore, it is important to know how to distinguish different tick species. In this article, we’re going to look into red ticks and what makes them this color.

