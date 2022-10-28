Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Related
WSET
Wasena Park in Roanoke gets a new upgrade
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Have you visited Wasena Park lately?. If so, you have probably noticed a new nursing pod/ changing station. This station was built as part of a Girl Scout Troop Silver Award project working with "Huddle Up Moms" and Roanoke Parks and Recreation. "The Cadettes in...
WSET
Illuminights tickets now on sale for Winter Walk of Lights in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Brighten your nights and explore your holiday spirit through a dazzling world of over 650,000 lights at Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights. Roanoke County and Center in the Square will operate the signature event over the span of 33 nights from November 19 through December 30.
WSLS
New community center to be built in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new community center is coming to Northwest Roanoke in the existing Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus on Melrose Avenue. The addition of Melrose Plaza will add much-needed amenities to an underserved neighborhood. City leaders and community members came together on Tuesday for a glimpse into the...
VPRA and Amtrak Celebrate 5th Anniversary of Service to Roanoke
On October 31, 2017, passenger rail service returned to Roanoke for the first time since 1979. Over the past five years, more than 879,000 passengers have traveled the corridor between Roanoke and Washington, DC and points beyond. Today the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak mark the 5th Anniversary by celebrating the service’s ridership […]
WDBJ7.com
Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
WSET
Goodwill looks to 'restoring community' with new project bringing resources to NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners, as well as community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, an adult high school, a wellness center, and banking...
WSET
Fire damages townhome on Ashbourne Drive in Lynchburg: Firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A fire damages a home in Lynchburg on Saturday, according to firefighters. At 7:05 p.m. firefighters said Lynchburg fire crews were called to 1442 Ashbourne Drive in the Woodbine Village apartments for a report of a structure fire. The first crews to arrive found smoke...
WSET
Community speaks about Lynchburg shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another shooting on Monday night marks the third in three days in Lynchburg. Monday nights took place at Cabell and Amherst Streets, James Crossing Apartments on Monday morning, and at the Birchwood Apartments on Sunday afternoon. These shootings have sent two to the hospital -...
WSET
E.C. Glass, Rustburg among Tuesday's volleyball region playoff winners
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — November 1st, 2022. E.C. Glass 3, Jefferson Forest 0: Nellie Fitzgerald (ECG) 2 Aces, 10 Kills, 4 Blocks and 3 Digs; Devan Funke (ECG) 3 Aces, 6 Kills, 2 Blocks 1 assist and 9 digs; Ava Grace Mayberry (ECG) 2 Aces, 3 Kills, 10 Assists and 1 dig. Mary Elizabeth Kennedy (ECG) 1 Ace, 2 Kills, 2 digs and 3 Blocks.
WSET
One-lane on Carter Glass Bridge closed due to maintenance: VDOT
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announces a one-lane closure on the Carter Glass Bridge. Maintenance work on the Carter Glass Bridge as the right, northbound lane closed, VDOT said. The work began on Monday with an expected completion date of Friday, November 11, according...
Virginia woman celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween
Eileen Mooney's family and friends threw a big celebration for her at the assisted living home where she lives. She was born in Salem, Virginia in 1919.
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
WSET
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck gets stuck on 5th Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An oversized load truck is stuck on 5th Street near Park Avenue. The truck got stuck while driving up the hill, according to the owner of B&R Pilot Service. Bee Line Towing is on the scene. Although drivers will need to find alternate routes, the...
WSLS
Corned Beef & Co: Cursed or coincidence? The stories surrounding its ‘haunted’ painting
ROANOKE, Va. – Corned Beef & Co. is one of the most popular spots in Downtown Roanoke, but some might not know about the spooky things that happen after dark. It’s family-friendly by day, and a bustling bar by night, but when the party stops, the “paranormal experiences” are just getting started.
WSET
Barn destroyed in overnight Appomattox fire
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Around 9:30 p.m. on October 31 the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a structure fire. Crews from AVFD as well as the Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Appomattox County Rescue Squad rushed to the scene on Church Street. The first arriving...
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
WSET
First weekend of November will be a warm one as clocks fall back
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end this weekend; this occurs every year on the weekend after Halloween. SEE ALSO: What would year-round Daylight Saving Time or Standard Time look like?. What will be abnormal about the weekend is how warm we will be...
WSET
Archaeology, restoration work at Liberty-owned properties reveal clues to 18th-century
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The ongoing work by Liberty University’s Department of History at two sites in the historic community of New London just a few miles from campus has led to deeper discoveries about the town that dates to the 18th century. Led by Director of Public...
WSET
$50k lottery ticket sold in Forest, 146,000 winning tickets sold in Virginia
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — One person in Forest struck it rich with a winning $50,000 lottery ticket on Monday's Powerball drawing. The Kroger on Forest Road sold the winning ticket, which is one of two in Virginia that gave their buyers $50k. One Virginia lottery player won a $150,000 ticket too, and over 146,000 tickets won a prize.
WSET
City Council considering petition to allow housing development on Old Graves Mill Rd
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg City Council could vote to allow a major apartment and condo development to be built on Old Graves Mill Road. To allow it, the council would need to approve a petition to amend the Future Land Use Map from Medium Density Residential to High Density Residential and rezone the area where it would go.
Comments / 0