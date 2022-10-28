ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Wasena Park in Roanoke gets a new upgrade

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Have you visited Wasena Park lately?. If so, you have probably noticed a new nursing pod/ changing station. This station was built as part of a Girl Scout Troop Silver Award project working with "Huddle Up Moms" and Roanoke Parks and Recreation. "The Cadettes in...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

New community center to be built in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new community center is coming to Northwest Roanoke in the existing Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus on Melrose Avenue. The addition of Melrose Plaza will add much-needed amenities to an underserved neighborhood. City leaders and community members came together on Tuesday for a glimpse into the...
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

VPRA and Amtrak Celebrate 5th Anniversary of Service to Roanoke

On October 31, 2017, passenger rail service returned to Roanoke for the first time since 1979.  Over the past five years, more than 879,000 passengers have traveled the corridor between Roanoke and Washington, DC and points beyond.  Today the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak mark the 5th Anniversary by celebrating the service’s ridership […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Fire damages townhome on Ashbourne Drive in Lynchburg: Firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A fire damages a home in Lynchburg on Saturday, according to firefighters. At 7:05 p.m. firefighters said Lynchburg fire crews were called to 1442 Ashbourne Drive in the Woodbine Village apartments for a report of a structure fire. The first crews to arrive found smoke...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Community speaks about Lynchburg shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another shooting on Monday night marks the third in three days in Lynchburg. Monday nights took place at Cabell and Amherst Streets, James Crossing Apartments on Monday morning, and at the Birchwood Apartments on Sunday afternoon. These shootings have sent two to the hospital -...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

E.C. Glass, Rustburg among Tuesday's volleyball region playoff winners

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — November 1st, 2022. E.C. Glass 3, Jefferson Forest 0: Nellie Fitzgerald (ECG) 2 Aces, 10 Kills, 4 Blocks and 3 Digs; Devan Funke (ECG) 3 Aces, 6 Kills, 2 Blocks 1 assist and 9 digs; Ava Grace Mayberry (ECG) 2 Aces, 3 Kills, 10 Assists and 1 dig. Mary Elizabeth Kennedy (ECG) 1 Ace, 2 Kills, 2 digs and 3 Blocks.
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

One-lane on Carter Glass Bridge closed due to maintenance: VDOT

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announces a one-lane closure on the Carter Glass Bridge. Maintenance work on the Carter Glass Bridge as the right, northbound lane closed, VDOT said. The work began on Monday with an expected completion date of Friday, November 11, according...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
BRISTOL, VA
WSET

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck gets stuck on 5th Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An oversized load truck is stuck on 5th Street near Park Avenue. The truck got stuck while driving up the hill, according to the owner of B&R Pilot Service. Bee Line Towing is on the scene. Although drivers will need to find alternate routes, the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Barn destroyed in overnight Appomattox fire

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Around 9:30 p.m. on October 31 the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a structure fire. Crews from AVFD as well as the Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Appomattox County Rescue Squad rushed to the scene on Church Street. The first arriving...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

First weekend of November will be a warm one as clocks fall back

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end this weekend; this occurs every year on the weekend after Halloween. SEE ALSO: What would year-round Daylight Saving Time or Standard Time look like?. What will be abnormal about the weekend is how warm we will be...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

$50k lottery ticket sold in Forest, 146,000 winning tickets sold in Virginia

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — One person in Forest struck it rich with a winning $50,000 lottery ticket on Monday's Powerball drawing. The Kroger on Forest Road sold the winning ticket, which is one of two in Virginia that gave their buyers $50k. One Virginia lottery player won a $150,000 ticket too, and over 146,000 tickets won a prize.
FOREST, VA

