Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Letter: De Ferranti is the voice of reasonableness in Arlington race
Editor: My wife and I support Matt de Ferranti for re-election to the Arlington County Board. We do not agree with him on everything. But we believe he studies issues carefully, seeks input from the entire community, and works hard to do the best for Arlingtonians. Audrey Clement seems to...
Inside Nova
Letter: Arlington needs a voice to challenge current groupthink
Editor: The Sun Gazette has endorsed the incumbent in the County Board race, instead of Audrey Clement, the challenger. Why? Because Clement does not have a lot of money and hasn’t built a campaign to match that of the dominant political party. That’s a strange reason to choose a...
Inside Nova
Letter: De Ferranti's re-election will keep Arlington moving forward
Editor: I have known Matt de Ferranti for a long time. He is a very pragmatic and sound policy analyst. I respect his decision-making process and the fact that he is open to hearing options. I have heard some rumbling about this Missing Middle business. Matt is not going to...
Inside Nova
Arlington insiders see de Ferranti winning, but no landslide in the making
A consensus seems to have emerged that Democratic incumbent Matt de Ferranti should come away with victory in the Nov. 8 Arlington County Board race, yet likely will run below the traditional electoral majorities for Democrats in the county owing to a certain degree of public discontent. But the race...
Inside Nova
Letter: Candidate responds to criticism of policy views
Editor: I am responding to Cragg Hines’s letter [“Clement Is Far from Arlington’s Political Mainstream”] that appeared in the Oct. 27 Sun Gazette. On the charge that I misrepresented my age in responding to a Washington Post candidate questionnaire: The Age Discrimination Act of 1975 (42 U.S.C.A. 6102) bars age discrimination by any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. The law further stipulates that federal financial assistance occurs “by way of grant, entitlement, loan or contract other than a contract of insurance or guaranty. (42 U.S.C.A. 6103(a)(4))”.
Inside Nova
Letter: Missing Middle will devastate Arlington communities
Editor: Let us fervently hope that the current Arlington County Board will not be remembered as the group that foisted on unsuspecting residents the destruction of our community’s old, leafy, peaceful, beautiful neighborhoods. I don’t happen to live in one myself, but they are precious and must be preserved....
Inside Nova
UPDATED: PW Digital Gateway meeting stretches into Wednesday morning
As Prince William County residents woke up Wednesday morning, county officials were on the verge of a monumental decision. The Board of County Supervisors began its public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center Comprehensive Plan amendment at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday. As of 7:30 Wednesday morning, the public hearing was still underway. The meeting had begun 12 hours earlier with a presentation by county staff.
Inside Nova
After historic 14-hour meeting, supervisors approve PW Digital Gateway plan
Well after the sun rose Wednesday, the page turned to the next chapter for Prince William County -- for better or worse. Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 5-2 along party lines to amend the county’s Comprehensive Plan to create the PW Digital Gateway data center complex.
Inside Nova
Fairfax superintendent tackles questions from youth at McLean appearance
Salad bars? Grading policies? Snow days? Solar power at schools? Electric buses?. Students asked Fairfax County Public Schools leaders about those things and more during an Oct. 19 discussion at the McLean Community Center. The McLean Citizens Association’s Education & Youth Committee hosted the forum, featuring Superintendent Michelle Reid, School...
Inside Nova
InFive: Marathon public hearing, online tutoring flop and learning about bees
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The public hearing on the controversial PW Digital Gateway project got underway at 10:37 p.m. last night. It continues as of 7 a.m. 4. Home invasion shooting. A 51-year-old Dale City man was shot during a struggle with an armed...
Inside Nova
Arlington won't need elementary-school redistricting this fall
Give thanks for small favors: There will be no boundary-change process for Arlington’s elementary schools this fall, as had been planned. “There is not a need,” Superintendent Francisco Durán told School Board members on Oct. 27, calling the current enrollment levels at most elementary schools “manageable at this time.”
Inside Nova
InFive: PW Digital Gateway vote, cats from Ukraine and a dense fog advisory
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Supervisors are set to hold a public hearing and vote today on the PW Digital Gateway data center project, arguably the biggest land-use decision in Prince William County’s history. 4. Pets in costume. We asked you to show us...
Inside Nova
Arlington schools still plan seven snow days before reverting to 'virtual' learning
In case you thought past experience with remote learning – month after month after month of it for Arlington students during COVID lockdowns – would allow school leaders to keep classes going despite the wrath of Mother Nature, think again. Arlington Public Schools will be able to use...
Inside Nova
Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
Inside Nova
Cybersecurity expert: Threats are varied and very real
Today’s high-tech world is too intricate for many people to comprehend fully, but its growing complexity exposes people, companies and governments to potential theft, blackmail and damage. “Cyber-security threats are the No. 1 threat facing our world when it comes to our economy and our infrastructure,” said Lucian Niemeyer,...
Inside Nova
Metro sets opening day for Silver Line extension
It's official. Metro's Silver Line extension is to open Tuesday, Nov. 15. The extension will connect Metrorail riders to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came Monday from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
Inside Nova
Students learn about the importance of honey bees thanks to George Mason partnership
Northern Virginia elementary students were recently invited to take a virtual field trip where they could learn from expert beekeepers, take a deep dive into a hive and even fly like a honey bee. The Business for a Better World Center at George Mason University, with help from The Sweet...
Inside Nova
Christmas basket program returns
The Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program is gearing up for the 2022 season and has applications for recipients ready to be picked up and mailed in. Applications can be picked up at Culpeper Social Services, Culpeper Career Center and Culpeper Food Closet. All applications need to be turned in by Nov. 11 to Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program P.O. Box 574 Culpeper, VA 22701.
Inside Nova
Commentary: Pescatarian lifestyle offers many benefits
Pescatarian diets received a bump in visibility during October, when restaurants, food producers and seafood enthusiasts around the country celebrated National Pescatarian Month. While October has drawn to a close, the pescatarian diet is embraced and beloved by millions of Americans all year long. Based in McLean, the National Fisheries...
Inside Nova
No tricks, just treats, at Vienna Halloween Parade
The 76th annual Vienna Halloween Parade on Oct. 26 continued the town’s tradition of family fun and let participants show off their skills and creativity. Thousands of onlookers of all ages packed the sidewalks and curb areas along Maple Avenue, E., and Center Street, S. Hundreds of local residents also marched in their costumes, which included everything from inflatable dinosaurs and superheroes to cartoon characters and cultural nods to Mexico’s Día de Los Muertos.
Comments / 0