ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Letter: Candidate responds to criticism of policy views

Editor: I am responding to Cragg Hines’s letter [“Clement Is Far from Arlington’s Political Mainstream”] that appeared in the Oct. 27 Sun Gazette. On the charge that I misrepresented my age in responding to a Washington Post candidate questionnaire: The Age Discrimination Act of 1975 (42 U.S.C.A. 6102) bars age discrimination by any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. The law further stipulates that federal financial assistance occurs “by way of grant, entitlement, loan or contract other than a contract of insurance or guaranty. (42 U.S.C.A. 6103(a)(4))”.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Missing Middle will devastate Arlington communities

Editor: Let us fervently hope that the current Arlington County Board will not be remembered as the group that foisted on unsuspecting residents the destruction of our community’s old, leafy, peaceful, beautiful neighborhoods. I don’t happen to live in one myself, but they are precious and must be preserved....
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: PW Digital Gateway meeting stretches into Wednesday morning

As Prince William County residents woke up Wednesday morning, county officials were on the verge of a monumental decision. The Board of County Supervisors began its public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center Comprehensive Plan amendment at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday. As of 7:30 Wednesday morning, the public hearing was still underway. The meeting had begun 12 hours earlier with a presentation by county staff.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax superintendent tackles questions from youth at McLean appearance

Salad bars? Grading policies? Snow days? Solar power at schools? Electric buses?. Students asked Fairfax County Public Schools leaders about those things and more during an Oct. 19 discussion at the McLean Community Center. The McLean Citizens Association’s Education & Youth Committee hosted the forum, featuring Superintendent Michelle Reid, School...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington won't need elementary-school redistricting this fall

Give thanks for small favors: There will be no boundary-change process for Arlington’s elementary schools this fall, as had been planned. “There is not a need,” Superintendent Francisco Durán told School Board members on Oct. 27, calling the current enrollment levels at most elementary schools “manageable at this time.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Cybersecurity expert: Threats are varied and very real

Today’s high-tech world is too intricate for many people to comprehend fully, but its growing complexity exposes people, companies and governments to potential theft, blackmail and damage. “Cyber-security threats are the No. 1 threat facing our world when it comes to our economy and our infrastructure,” said Lucian Niemeyer,...
TYSONS, VA
Inside Nova

Metro sets opening day for Silver Line extension

It's official. Metro's Silver Line extension is to open Tuesday, Nov. 15. The extension will connect Metrorail riders to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came Monday from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Christmas basket program returns

The Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program is gearing up for the 2022 season and has applications for recipients ready to be picked up and mailed in. Applications can be picked up at Culpeper Social Services, Culpeper Career Center and Culpeper Food Closet. All applications need to be turned in by Nov. 11 to Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program P.O. Box 574 Culpeper, VA 22701.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Commentary: Pescatarian lifestyle offers many benefits

Pescatarian diets received a bump in visibility during October, when restaurants, food producers and seafood enthusiasts around the country celebrated National Pescatarian Month. While October has drawn to a close, the pescatarian diet is embraced and beloved by millions of Americans all year long. Based in McLean, the National Fisheries...
Inside Nova

No tricks, just treats, at Vienna Halloween Parade

The 76th annual Vienna Halloween Parade on Oct. 26 continued the town’s tradition of family fun and let participants show off their skills and creativity. Thousands of onlookers of all ages packed the sidewalks and curb areas along Maple Avenue, E., and Center Street, S. Hundreds of local residents also marched in their costumes, which included everything from inflatable dinosaurs and superheroes to cartoon characters and cultural nods to Mexico’s Día de Los Muertos.
VIENNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy