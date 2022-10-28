Read full article on original website
Related
Vicksburg Post
Men of Good Quality meet in Vicksburg
Recently, the Men of G/Q (Good Quality) had its reunion meeting here in Vicksburg. For some of its members, it has been almost 40 years since they saw each other on Alcorn’s Campus. Although the number of years might be many, once they were together, it seemed like months. The organization was honored to have Vicksburg’s Mayor, George Flaggs Jr., take part and share some encouraging words about service and dedication. Flaggs was presented a plaque from the organization and a token of appreciation by the meeting Chair, Samuel Washington of Silver Spring, Maryland.
Vicksburg Post
Hill named Vicksburg Convention Center sales manager
The Vicksburg Convention Center recently announced the hiring of Don Hill as sales manager, replacing Carson Berch. “We couldn’t be more excited to have a talented person like Don come knocking on our door after Carson announced he was moving,” said VCC Executive Director Erin Southard. “I think his youthful vigor and previous experiences in sales and marketing will help keep the positive momentum going at the VCC.”
Vicksburg Post
NEW SHOP ON THE BLOCK: John Houston’s Fine Wines and Good Spirits opens in downtown Vicksburg
David and Lori Fagan have breathed new life into a downtown treasure with the transformation of the Adolf Rose building, located on Clay Street, into a charming wine and spirits store. Named after David’s father, John Houston’s Fine Wines and Good Spirits, the liquor store offers a variety of wines...
Vicksburg Post
Louis Mitchell Jr.
Louis Mitchell Jr., a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Saturday, October 29 in his home following a brief illness. He was 71. He was retired and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis Mitchell, Sr and Willie Mae Brown, and...
Vicksburg Post
Batesville Manufacturing, United Way Bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Warren County
Batesville Manufacturing and United Way of West Central Mississippi have partnered to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an innovative children’s book gifting program, to Warren County. The Imagination Library mails free, high-quality, age-appropriate books to enrolled children from birth to age 5. Founded in 1995 by country music...
Vicksburg Post
Officials: Pemberton drainage improvements still under construction
The heavy weekend flooding in the Pemberton Square Boulevard area that flooded cars and businesses in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center has some people wondering if recent improvements to the drainage system in the area failed. But city of Vicksburg officials said the flooding was not the result of problems...
Vicksburg Post
Dr. Mary Nell Collins Landin
Dr. Mary Nell Collins Landin passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Oct. 27. She had been suffering from deteriorating health over several years and fought a brave battle through pure will and toughness, but eventually expended all nine lives. Mary was born Sept. 19, 1941, to the late Thomas...
Vicksburg Post
GUIZERIX: The show must go on
The elements almost did us in this past weekend, but Vicksburg Porchfest was still a fun time for the whole family. With a strong start early on in the day despite a persistent drizzle and chilled temperatures, the day nearly derailed when a rainstorm that dumped more than an inch on Vicksburg in less than an hour descended upon the streets of Fostoria.
Vicksburg Post
HOMETOWN TAKEOVER: Vicksburg native to be featured on season 2 of HGTV show
When Vicksburg native Charles Cole moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two months after opening the storefront, Cole and his business will be featured alongside other projects on Season 2 of HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover,” starring Laurel natives Ben and Erin Napier.
Vicksburg Post
VOLUNTEERS OF THE WEEK: Supper on the Sip Committee loves their community
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteers of the Week are the United Way of West Central Mississippi’s Supper on the Sip committee. The committee members are Ali Hopson, Jill Pierce, Susan Upshaw, Donna Ingram, Stacy Teller, Tammy Boolos, Jennifer Grey, Herman Smith, Lynn Foley and the staff of United Way of West Central Mississippi.
Vicksburg Post
PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Vicksburg Porchfest sees crowd in rain and shine
The annual Vicksburg Porchfest in the Historic Fostoria neighborhood was held on Saturday. Musicians played from the front porches of residents’ homes while food and craft vendors sold their wares along three blocks of Drummond Street.
Vicksburg Post
Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for Michael Amos, 59, of Vicksburg. He is described as a Black male, five foot nine inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black/grey hair, brown eyes and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a gray blue jean jacket,...
Vicksburg Post
South Alabama player, former VHS star Marvin Martin hospitalized with neck injury
South Alabama football player Marvin Martin remains in a hospital in Mobile after suffering a neck injury in practice last week, head coach Kane Wommack said at his weekly news conference on Monday. Martin, a Vicksburg native and former Vicksburg High star, was removed from the practice field on a...
Vicksburg Post
PET OF THE WEEK: Farris
This week’s Pet of the Week is Farris, a female calico kitten with lots of love to give. She is an affectionate girl and friendly with people. Adopt Farris from the Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society today.
Vicksburg Post
Michael Amos found safe, Silver Alert canceled
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has canceled the Silver Alert for Michael Amos, 59, of Vicksburg. Amos was found and is safe.
Vicksburg Post
Shooting leaves driver dead in Warren County
One person is dead following a vehicle crash and suspected shooting early Sunday morning. Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Vicksburg Post
How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players
A weekly roundup of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools:. • Southern University kicker/punter Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) averaged 36.5 yards on eight punts in a 35-0 loss to Jackson State. He had one punt downed inside the 20-yard line. Griffin also missed one field goal and had another block, made one solo tackle, and kicked off once.
Vicksburg Post
ON THE SHELF: Teen-tober titles to thrill and chill
This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week we continue our celebration of Teen-tober with this selection of horror novels from our Young Adult collection. Shaun David Hutchinson delivers a chilling tale with his latest book, “Howl.” Virgil Knox was...
Vicksburg Post
Four Down Territory: PCA’s Jung shows off versatility; WC extends playoff streak; Alcorn struggles early
You’re in Four Down Territory, where each week we’ll look at four notes, stats and trends from the weekend that was in Mississippi high school football, college football and the NFL. 1. There are a few things Jase Jung says he definitely can’t do on the football field....
Comments / 0