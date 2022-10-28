ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

Men of Good Quality meet in Vicksburg

Recently, the Men of G/Q (Good Quality) had its reunion meeting here in Vicksburg. For some of its members, it has been almost 40 years since they saw each other on Alcorn’s Campus. Although the number of years might be many, once they were together, it seemed like months. The organization was honored to have Vicksburg’s Mayor, George Flaggs Jr., take part and share some encouraging words about service and dedication. Flaggs was presented a plaque from the organization and a token of appreciation by the meeting Chair, Samuel Washington of Silver Spring, Maryland.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Hill named Vicksburg Convention Center sales manager

The Vicksburg Convention Center recently announced the hiring of Don Hill as sales manager, replacing Carson Berch. “We couldn’t be more excited to have a talented person like Don come knocking on our door after Carson announced he was moving,” said VCC Executive Director Erin Southard. “I think his youthful vigor and previous experiences in sales and marketing will help keep the positive momentum going at the VCC.”
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Louis Mitchell Jr.

Louis Mitchell Jr., a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Saturday, October 29 in his home following a brief illness. He was 71. He was retired and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis Mitchell, Sr and Willie Mae Brown, and...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Officials: Pemberton drainage improvements still under construction

The heavy weekend flooding in the Pemberton Square Boulevard area that flooded cars and businesses in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center has some people wondering if recent improvements to the drainage system in the area failed. But city of Vicksburg officials said the flooding was not the result of problems...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Dr. Mary Nell Collins Landin

Dr. Mary Nell Collins Landin passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Oct. 27. She had been suffering from deteriorating health over several years and fought a brave battle through pure will and toughness, but eventually expended all nine lives. Mary was born Sept. 19, 1941, to the late Thomas...
UTICA, MS
Vicksburg Post

GUIZERIX: The show must go on

The elements almost did us in this past weekend, but Vicksburg Porchfest was still a fun time for the whole family. With a strong start early on in the day despite a persistent drizzle and chilled temperatures, the day nearly derailed when a rainstorm that dumped more than an inch on Vicksburg in less than an hour descended upon the streets of Fostoria.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

HOMETOWN TAKEOVER: Vicksburg native to be featured on season 2 of HGTV show

When Vicksburg native Charles Cole moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two months after opening the storefront, Cole and his business will be featured alongside other projects on Season 2 of HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover,” starring Laurel natives Ben and Erin Napier.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VOLUNTEERS OF THE WEEK: Supper on the Sip Committee loves their community

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteers of the Week are the United Way of West Central Mississippi’s Supper on the Sip committee. The committee members are Ali Hopson, Jill Pierce, Susan Upshaw, Donna Ingram, Stacy Teller, Tammy Boolos, Jennifer Grey, Herman Smith, Lynn Foley and the staff of United Way of West Central Mississippi.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for Michael Amos, 59, of Vicksburg. He is described as a Black male, five foot nine inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black/grey hair, brown eyes and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a gray blue jean jacket,...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

PET OF THE WEEK: Farris

This week’s Pet of the Week is Farris, a female calico kitten with lots of love to give. She is an affectionate girl and friendly with people. Adopt Farris from the Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society today.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Shooting leaves driver dead in Warren County

One person is dead following a vehicle crash and suspected shooting early Sunday morning. Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly roundup of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools:. • Southern University kicker/punter Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) averaged 36.5 yards on eight punts in a 35-0 loss to Jackson State. He had one punt downed inside the 20-yard line. Griffin also missed one field goal and had another block, made one solo tackle, and kicked off once.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

ON THE SHELF: Teen-tober titles to thrill and chill

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week we continue our celebration of Teen-tober with this selection of horror novels from our Young Adult collection. Shaun David Hutchinson delivers a chilling tale with his latest book, “Howl.” Virgil Knox was...

