Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham
Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
Yardbarker
‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star
Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Lionel Messi to leave PSG for Barcelona in January?
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Messi to Barcelona in...
Ex-Manchester United Star: Diogo Dalot Could Leave Manchester United
Ex-Manchester United star Louis Saha has said that Diogo Dalot could still leave Manchester United next year.
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
FOX Sports
De Bruyne's free kick gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne's perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over...
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. West Ham result, highlights and analysis as Marcus Rashford scores 100th Red Devils goal to seal victory
Marcus Rashford scored his 100th Manchester United goal to secure a 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham on Sunday. A thumping first-half header was enough to secure all three points for the Red Devils and move them above Chelsea into fifth place in the table. Yet United had David...
Manchester United Trio Included In Premier League TOTW
Manchester United trio Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Lisandro Martinez have been included in this week's Premier League team of the week.
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC
Analysis: Man Utd 1-0 West Ham
West Ham's inconsistency outside European competition leaves them 13th, just three points above the relegation zone. Here, Manchester United were helped to their clean sheet by Hammers manager David Moyes' decision to replace one main striker in Gianluca Scamacca for another in Michail Antonio, rather than use both of them in attack as the travelling fans made it clear they wanted when the second-half substitution was completed.
Where To Watch Manchester United v West Ham Premier League TV Channels & Live Stream
Manchester United host West Ham at Old Trafford as part of Super Sunday and here is where you can watch the game.
Ten Hag praises ‘elite’ Rashford after Manchester United win over West Ham
Striker lauded by Old Trafford manager after his 100th goal for United sealed victory despite scrappy second-half performance
fourfourtwo.com
Tottenham report: Spurs to beat Juventus to creative Serie A midfield starlet
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo. The Lilywhites have shifted focus to signing Serie A stars since Fabio Paratici joined as a director alongside Antonio Conte. The pair worked together at Juventus and have expertise in Italian football, with the Athletic (opens in new tab) labelling Spurs, 'Juventus on Thames' in response to this transfer strategy.
Eddie Howe sees lots of room for improvement at in-form Newcastle
Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle they have done nothing yet despite their blistering start to the season.Saturday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park left the rejuvenated Magpies sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table with 24 points from their first 13 games and boasting the best defensive record in the division.At the same stage last season – two fixtures into Howe’s reign – they were bottom with just six points, winless and in desperate trouble.But asked if they were yet at full speed following their latest victory, Howe said: “I think there’s loads of improvement...
Yardbarker
Watch: Marcus Rashford scores 100th Man Utd goal vs West Ham with towering header
Manchester United have taken the lead against West Ham in their Premier League game at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag looking to get back to winning ways domestically. United were in fine form going into the game, going unbeaten in their previous seven games in all competitions and they’re also looking for a third consecutive clean sheet at Old Trafford in the league.
ESPN
Houston Dynamo to appoint ex-D.C. United boss Ben Olsen as manager - source
The Houston Dynamo have agreed terms with Ben Olsen to become the team's next manager, a league source confirmed to ESPN. The Athletic was the first to report the news. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Olsen, 45, will replace Paulo Nagamura, who was fired with five...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Biggleswade United boss Cristian Colas, who is gay, will not follow Qatar tournament
An openly gay non-league football head coach says he will not follow the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar because of the country's human rights record. Cristian Colas, of Biggleswade United, says Fifa were wrong to award the tournament to Qatar in 2010. The tournament begins on 20 November when the...
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
BBC
Stephen Bradley: Shamrock Rovers boss thanks players for winning title for ill son
When Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley's young son Josh was diagnosed with leukemia in June, he asked his players to go and win the Premier Division for him. The Dublin club already had plenty of motivation as they aimed to become League of Ireland champions for a third consecutive year, but the manager's call meant much more than that to the players.
Comments / 0