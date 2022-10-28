Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle they have done nothing yet despite their blistering start to the season.Saturday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park left the rejuvenated Magpies sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table with 24 points from their first 13 games and boasting the best defensive record in the division.At the same stage last season – two fixtures into Howe’s reign – they were bottom with just six points, winless and in desperate trouble.But asked if they were yet at full speed following their latest victory, Howe said: “I think there’s loads of improvement...

1 DAY AGO