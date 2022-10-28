ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fourfourtwo.com

Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
Yardbarker

‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star

Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Lionel Messi to leave PSG for Barcelona in January?

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Messi to Barcelona in...
FOX Sports

De Bruyne's free kick gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne's perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over...
BBC

M﻿an Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Man Utd 1-0 West Ham

West Ham's inconsistency outside European competition leaves them 13th, just three points above the relegation zone. Here, Manchester United were helped to their clean sheet by Hammers manager David Moyes' decision to replace one main striker in Gianluca Scamacca for another in Michail Antonio, rather than use both of them in attack as the travelling fans made it clear they wanted when the second-half substitution was completed.
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham report: Spurs to beat Juventus to creative Serie A midfield starlet

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo. The Lilywhites have shifted focus to signing Serie A stars since Fabio Paratici joined as a director alongside Antonio Conte. The pair worked together at Juventus and have expertise in Italian football, with the Athletic (opens in new tab) labelling Spurs, 'Juventus on Thames' in response to this transfer strategy.
The Independent

Eddie Howe sees lots of room for improvement at in-form Newcastle

Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle they have done nothing yet despite their blistering start to the season.Saturday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park left the rejuvenated Magpies sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table with 24 points from their first 13 games and boasting the best defensive record in the division.At the same stage last season – two fixtures into Howe’s reign – they were bottom with just six points, winless and in desperate trouble.But asked if they were yet at full speed following their latest victory, Howe said: “I think there’s loads of improvement...
Yardbarker

Watch: Marcus Rashford scores 100th Man Utd goal vs West Ham with towering header

Manchester United have taken the lead against West Ham in their Premier League game at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag looking to get back to winning ways domestically. United were in fine form going into the game, going unbeaten in their previous seven games in all competitions and they’re also looking for a third consecutive clean sheet at Old Trafford in the league.
BBC

Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars

You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
BBC

Stephen Bradley: Shamrock Rovers boss thanks players for winning title for ill son

When Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley's young son Josh was diagnosed with leukemia in June, he asked his players to go and win the Premier Division for him. The Dublin club already had plenty of motivation as they aimed to become League of Ireland champions for a third consecutive year, but the manager's call meant much more than that to the players.

