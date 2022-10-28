ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) *Refresh this page for updates and newly listed obituaries for this week. Obituary for Carolyn Waynne “Aunt Carolyn” Meadows. Carolyn Waynne “Aunt Carolyn” Meadows, age 89 of Cottontown, passed from this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at her home.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO