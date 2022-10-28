Read full article on original website
Related
Marcus Rashford Scores 100th Manchester United Goal v West Ham
Marcus Rashford has scored his 100th Manchester United goal just a day before his 25th birthday.
BBC
Relive Tuesday's EFL action as Middlesbrough and West Brom win
That's just about where we'll leave things for tonight. Tomorrow we've got six more Championship games to take you through as we rush through the fixture list before we break for the World Cup later this month. For now though, thank you for joining us. EFL Trophy full-time headlines. #bbcefl.
BBC
David de Gea: Erik ten Hag praises 'great' Man Utd goalkeeper after win over West Ham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes David de Gea is a "great" goalkeeper and rejects the notion the Spain international cannot play with his feet. Widespread reports in Spain last week claimed De Gea failed to make Luis Enrique's 55-man World Cup shortlist and cannot therefore be selected for next month's showpiece event in Qatar.
Diogo Dalot's Game In Numbers For Manchester United v West Ham
Diogo Dalot produced yet again another fantastic performance for Manchester United today. You can find his stats from the game below.
How Erik Ten Hag Plans To Keep Man United Players In Shape During World Cup Break
United will see more than half of their first-team squad travel to Qatar for the tournament. But what about the players left behind?
BBC
Papa John's Trophy: Portsmouth through but Leeds United U21s knocked out
Portsmouth reached the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy but Leeds Under-21s went out after a shootout. Pompey needed only a point at home to AFC Wimbledon to progress and Ronan Curtis' goal ensured them a 1-1 draw. Josh Oluwayemi then saved three penalties in the bonus-point shootout, which...
Manchester United Trio Included In Premier League TOTW
Manchester United trio Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Lisandro Martinez have been included in this week's Premier League team of the week.
CBS Sports
Tottenham mark a year of Antonio Conte, a team going backwards from where they were in the spring
A year go. on the accession of Antonio Conte to the Tottenham throne, if you had told Spurs supporters that 365 days later they would be bound for the knockout stages of the Champions League having topped their group, you would have found precious few complaints. And yet, now, you would do well to quibble with anyone inclined to grumble, even after tonight's events.
BBC
Rangers: Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says they can compete with Ajax 'on the day'
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax - but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van...
BBC
Rangers move top of SWPL1 on goal difference as Glasgow City beat Celtic
Rangers and Glasgow City are now the only two SWPL1 sides with a 100% record after the latter scored late to beat Celtic 2-1. Rangers moved top on goal difference after beating Dundee United 5-0, with Colette Cavanagh scoring twice, and City are second after captain Hayley Lauder's goal gave them a 2-1 win over Celtic.
De Gea in great form as Man United beats West Ham 1-0
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — David de Gea may appear surplus to requirements for Spain but he remains pivotal to Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United. The goalkeeper was outstanding in United’s 1-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, producing three spectacular saves to provide the perfect response to reports in Spain that he has been cut from his nation’s World Cup squad.
FOX Sports
Milan coach Stefano Pioli signs new deal until 2025
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the defending champion. Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.
What Liverpool's Jordan Henderson Said To Arsenal's Gabriel Revealed
Jordan Henderson was recently cleared of any wrongdoing by the FA who ruled that the words he said to Arsenals Gabriel Magalhaes during a Premier League clash in October were not of a racist nature. Here's what he reportedly said.
Comments / 0