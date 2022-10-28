Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
Two suspects in North Side shooting charged
PITTSBURGH — Two people are facing homicide charges in connection to theshooting in Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood last month. The shooting killed three people, including two innocent bystanders who were waiting at the bus stop. A source tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 19-year-old Charron Troutman was charged with homicide...
Pittsburgh police investigating after report of teens being robbed of Halloween candy at gunpoint
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police said they responded to a 911 call on Halloween night for two kids who say they were robbed at gunpoint of their candy. This happened around 6:45 p.m. on Halloween night near Carrick Plaza along Brownsville Road. Police say they’re investigating whether the weapons were real or not.
Police arrest two suspects, searching for third in North Side shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are now behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail in relation to a mass shooting on the North Side a few weeks ago. While two men are in custody, police are searching for a third in the shooting that left three people dead last month, with police believing the shooting was gang-related. According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA, 21-year-old Jaylone Hines was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting on Cedar AvenueRELATED: 3 people dead, another hospitalized after shooting on Pittsburgh's North SideThe complaint states that Hines is facing several charges, including attempted homicide,...
2 teens arrested for Brighton Heights funeral shooting both accused of prior shootings
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Target 11 has learned that 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon and 19-year-old Shawn Davis have both been accused in prior shootings. Nixon and Davis were arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire outside a funeral at a church in Brighton Heights and wounding five people in what police are calling a “targeted attack.”
Man accused of stabbing another man in Mount Oliver turns himself in to police
MT. OLIVER, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police said he stabbed another man in Mount Oliver last week. According to Allegheny County police, 911 received a call at 4:13 a.m. about a stabbing in the 100 block of Margaret Street. A man was found suffering from...
Police investigate two overnight shootings
Police are investigating two overnight shootings in the area. A Pittsburgh Public Safety official said a 21-year-old man was brought by private vehicle to the EMS headquarters on Filbert Street around 3:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. Medics assisted the man and transported him to a...
Man killed in 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed after he hit two other cars, fled from the scene and crashed in Butler County. According to Jackson Township police, 44-year-old Chad Kozay, from Coraopolis, ran a red light on Lindsay Road and hit two other cars that were traveling northbound on state Route 19.
Police arrest male who drove, crashed stolen vehicle in Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — A man is behind bars after police said he drove and crashed a stolen vehicle in Pittsburgh’s North Side. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were notified of a stolen car driving north on Route 51 just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. Responding officers attempted to conduct a...
wtae.com
Man shot in McKeesport shows up at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said a 21-year-old man who had been shot in McKeesport was dropped off at the Pittsburgh EMS Headquarters on Filbert Street. The victim showed up around 3:30 a.m. and a paramedic who was there unloaded him from a vehicle that then took off. The...
CBS News
Man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car on North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after police said he crashed a stolen rental vehicle on the North Side. Police said when officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle on Route 51 just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, the driver sped up and began weaving in and out of traffic. Officer ended the chase before reaching the West End Bridge.
Man shot dead by Pa. police during incident: report
According to WTAE, a man was killed after being shot by state police in Allegheny County Monday morning. State police told the news station that troopers responded to an incident along Shamrock Lane in Fawn Township, where police said the man presented a firearm and failed to obey commands from authorities.
Officials find gun in river matching description of firearm used in Brighton Heights shooting
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Officials have found the gun that was thrown off the McKees Rocks Bridge, which they say matches the description of the one used in the funeral shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood that left six people injured. According to Pittsburgh police, detectives, fugitive apprehension...
Channel 11 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows moment gunfire erupted during funeral
PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is getting our first look at the chaos that ensued outside Destiny of Faith Church last Friday afternoon, when six people were injured in a shooting. WARNING: This video may be upsetting to some. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 6 people injured after shooting outside funeral in Pittsburgh’s...
Gun matching description of weapon tossed from McKees Rocks Bridge found by River Rescue, police said
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- River rescue crews have found a gun matching the description of the weapon tossed from the McKees Rocks Bridge on Friday by one of the teenage suspects charged in a shooting outside of a funeral, Pittsburgh police said.The River Rescue team was searching the water Sunday with police detectives and fugitive apprehension investigators when they found the firearm around 8:45 a.m., police said.Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the gun matches the description of the firearm in the case.The gun was thrown from the McKees Rocks Bridge on Friday evening by 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon, police said. On Saturday,...
wtae.com
Detectives, river rescue locate firearm matching description of gun used in North Side shooting Friday
Pittsburgh detectives along with the assistance of Pittsburgh River Rescue located a firearm this morning matching the description of the firearm used Friday in the shooting outside of the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of the city. The firearm was discovered to have one bullet in the chamber still upon recovery and was reported stolen out of Shaler Township in Allegheny County.
Pittsburgh police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.Mariah Moreno was last seen Monday near Broadway Avenue in Beechview, police said. She was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.She is described as 5-foot-3 with brown hair. Call 911 with any information.
Butler woman killed in collision
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
Pittsburgh police: 14-year-old boy in stable condition after being shot in ankle
PITTSBURGH — A 14-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was shot in the ankle, Pittsburgh police said. According to police, Zone 5 officers received a ShotSpotter alert for five rounds fired in the 1200 block of Mohler Street just before 8:50 p.m. Police said the victim arrived...
wtae.com
Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
wtae.com
Man shot dead by state police during incident in Fawn Township, Allegheny County
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot by state police in Allegheny County Monday morning. Watch the report from Fawn Township in the video above. State police said troopers responded to an incident along Shamrock Lane in Fawn Township. Police said the man presented a firearm and failed to obey commands from authorities.
Comments / 0