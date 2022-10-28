PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are now behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail in relation to a mass shooting on the North Side a few weeks ago. While two men are in custody, police are searching for a third in the shooting that left three people dead last month, with police believing the shooting was gang-related. According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA, 21-year-old Jaylone Hines was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting on Cedar AvenueRELATED: 3 people dead, another hospitalized after shooting on Pittsburgh's North SideThe complaint states that Hines is facing several charges, including attempted homicide,...

