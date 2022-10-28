ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Two suspects in North Side shooting charged

PITTSBURGH — Two people are facing homicide charges in connection to theshooting in Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood last month. The shooting killed three people, including two innocent bystanders who were waiting at the bus stop. A source tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 19-year-old Charron Troutman was charged with homicide...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police arrest two suspects, searching for third in North Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are now behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail in relation to a mass shooting on the North Side a few weeks ago. While two men are in custody, police are searching for a third in the shooting that left three people dead last month, with police believing the shooting was gang-related. According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA, 21-year-old Jaylone Hines was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting on Cedar AvenueRELATED: 3 people dead, another hospitalized after shooting on Pittsburgh's North SideThe complaint states that Hines is facing several charges, including attempted homicide,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 teens arrested for Brighton Heights funeral shooting both accused of prior shootings

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Target 11 has learned that 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon and 19-year-old Shawn Davis have both been accused in prior shootings. Nixon and Davis were arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire outside a funeral at a church in Brighton Heights and wounding five people in what police are calling a “targeted attack.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigate two overnight shootings

Police are investigating two overnight shootings in the area. A Pittsburgh Public Safety official said a 21-year-old man was brought by private vehicle to the EMS headquarters on Filbert Street around 3:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. Medics assisted the man and transported him to a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in McKeesport shows up at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said a 21-year-old man who had been shot in McKeesport was dropped off at the Pittsburgh EMS Headquarters on Filbert Street. The victim showed up around 3:30 a.m. and a paramedic who was there unloaded him from a vehicle that then took off. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after police said he crashed a stolen rental vehicle on the North Side. Police said when officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle on Route 51 just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, the driver sped up and began weaving in and out of traffic. Officer ended the chase before reaching the West End Bridge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot dead by Pa. police during incident: report

According to WTAE, a man was killed after being shot by state police in Allegheny County Monday morning. State police told the news station that troopers responded to an incident along Shamrock Lane in Fawn Township, where police said the man presented a firearm and failed to obey commands from authorities.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gun matching description of weapon tossed from McKees Rocks Bridge found by River Rescue, police said

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- River rescue crews have found a gun matching the description of the weapon tossed from the McKees Rocks Bridge on Friday by one of the teenage suspects charged in a shooting outside of a funeral, Pittsburgh police said.The River Rescue team was searching the water Sunday with police detectives and fugitive apprehension investigators when they found the firearm around 8:45 a.m., police said.Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the gun matches the description of the firearm in the case.The gun was thrown from the McKees Rocks Bridge on Friday evening by 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon, police said. On Saturday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Detectives, river rescue locate firearm matching description of gun used in North Side shooting Friday

Pittsburgh detectives along with the assistance of Pittsburgh River Rescue located a firearm this morning matching the description of the firearm used Friday in the shooting outside of the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of the city. The firearm was discovered to have one bullet in the chamber still upon recovery and was reported stolen out of Shaler Township in Allegheny County.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler woman killed in collision

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
PENN HILLS, PA

