Letter: Elect John Garrard for Assembly 33
I met John Garrard not long after I arrived in the Elko and Spring Creek area six years ago. John is running for Nevada Assembly 33. He was born in the Great Basin and raised in the Elko area. He is decorated veteran and a dedicated father. He makes his...
NDOW: Wildlife bill could help conserve dwindling bird populations
RENO — A newly released report tracking bird populations in the United States finds that more than half of U.S. bird species are declining, including 70 newly identified “Tipping Point” species that have lost 50% or more of their populations in the past 50 years. The State...
Cold front to bring rain, snow, wind to dry California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska pushed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted it would bring widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings...
