Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Will Reportedly Be Called To Testify In Danny Masterson's Trial
Lisa Marie Presley is being pulled into Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial.Elvis Presley's only daughter — who was an avid member of the Church of Scientology until 2012 — will allegedly be called by the prosecution to testify against the That '70s Show actor as he faces three charges of forcible rape.If convicted, Masterson faces a sentence of up to 45 years in prison, and Presley's testimony may or may not completely turn the court case around.LISA MARIE PRESLEY SHARES LESSONS ON GRIEVING TWO YEARS AFTER LOSING HER SON BENJAMIN KEOUGH TO SUICIDEThe trial is set to begin on Tuesday,...
Danny Masterson accuser claims actor raped her and said she was then told by Scientology leader to 'consider the consequences' of going to police
Masterson "brought her a fruity red drink in a coffee mug," the prosecution told the court, adding that the accuser then became highly disoriented.
Two Women Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Them Were Pressured By Scientology To Stay Quiet, Prosecutors Said
Masterson, a prominent Scientologist, is accused of violently raping three women who also belonged to the church.
Who Are Danny Masterson's Siblings? The Disgraced Actor Comes From a Family of Talent
Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. All eyes are on actor Danny Masterson, who is currently standing trial for allegedly raping three women. The victims, whose names are currently not being released to the general public, are said to be testifying at the trial which kicked off in October 2022. And since the #MeToo movement is alive and well, social media users and advocates are interested to see how things will pan out.
‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
ohmymag.co.uk
Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed
Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles
Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
Popculture
Beloved News Anchor Retires After 22 Years
Good Day New York viewers will have to get used to a new face as for the first time in more than 30 years, fans will wake up to a show that doesn't include Lori Stokes. The longtime news anchor retired on Friday, Sept. 30. She began her work with WABC/Ch. 7 in 2000, joining the Good Day team alongside Rosanna Scotto. Aside from her work on the morning news show, Stokes also has anchored the station's 5, 6, and 10 p.m. newscasts. She's covered some major events in the city and America, most notably the 9/11 attacks, which she was on the frontline for. The 60-year-old says a few things led to her decision to retire in a chat with The New York Post, but most importantly, it was the realization that it's time for her to enjoy her life without work.
Husband of Cinematographer Killed During ‘Terrible Accident’ on Alec Baldwin Film Set Settles Lawsuit, Will Resume Production as Executive Producer
The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set of the Western film “Rust,” has settled a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and several other individuals and companies attached to the production. The deal will result in husband Matthew Hutchins acting as the film’s new executive producer.
Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”
Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
Should B&B’s Brooke Logan Forgive Ridge When the Truth Comes Out?
Brooke will someday once again be in charge of her destiny. Should B&B’s Brooke Logan Forgive Ridge When the Truth Comes Out?Soap Hub. Right now, Brooke Logan Forrester is living her worst nightmare as her destiny has literally taken a turn. The Bold and the Beautiful heroine’s husband has walked out on her for reasons Brooke can’t comprehend.
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
Kathie Lee Gifford described a "culture change" happening in cities across the United States, and praised the South for extraordinary "culture of kindness."
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death
"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death
Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker and Wife Cassandra Troy’s Relationship Timeline: Business Partners, Parents and More
Just like the movies! Andrew Walker and wife Cassandra Troy have been together since 2004 and their love story feels like it could be the plot for a number of Hallmark Channel films. The Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery actor, who has been a staple on the network...
