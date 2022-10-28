ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Tree removal is closing a busy Jackson street

JACKSON, MI -- Tree removal is shutting down a busy street on Jackson’s north side. Both directions of Lansing Avenue are being shut down between W. Ganson and W. North streets all day on Wednesday, Nov. 2, city of Jackson officials said. This section of Lansing Avenue connects downtown Jackson to several north side neighborhoods.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Parnall Road closing for construction

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A section of Parnall Road is closing this week for construction. Weather permitting, the Jackson County Department of Transportation crews are closing the road between Rives Junction Road and Clinton Way on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to replace a cross culvert. The road is expected to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

One hospitalized in Ottawa County crash

ALLENDALE, MI — One driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The 7:40 a.m. crash took place on 68th Avenue near Agri Drive in Allendale. The investigation showed that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning west onto Agri Drive.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Mobile home blocks Salem Township road, deputies say

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County drivers will need to find another way around 30th Street. Allegan County shooting: One dead after shooting involving driver, Allegan County deputy. A mobile home blocked off 136th and 137th Avenues in Salem Township, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Office. Allendale crash: Allendale...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 vacant Grand Rapids properties to be redeveloped into family homes under city proposal

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids leaders have given initial approval to the redevelopment of two vacant properties in the city into family homes. The vacant property projects are the first to go before city commission under the governing body’s policy adopted in June that, among other things, puts priorities in place for the sale and redevelopment of vacant properties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Jackson fire department to host monthly car seat inspections

JACKSON, MI -- Parents can now get their children’s car seats checked through a program launching this month at the Jackson Fire Department. The fire department is hosting free monthly inspections for car seat safety starting with an event from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Central Fire Station, 518 N. Jackson St. A December event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday Dec. 12, at the same location.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Jackson police cruiser

JACKSON, MI – A suspected drunken driver was arrested Saturday night after literally running into law enforcement. A Jackson police officer was on patrol Oct. 29, in a marked police vehicle traveling along E. Washington Avenue when another vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive pulled out in front of him, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

MLive

