Tree removal is closing a busy Jackson street
JACKSON, MI -- Tree removal is shutting down a busy street on Jackson’s north side. Both directions of Lansing Avenue are being shut down between W. Ganson and W. North streets all day on Wednesday, Nov. 2, city of Jackson officials said. This section of Lansing Avenue connects downtown Jackson to several north side neighborhoods.
Green bike boxes, ‘cat tracks’ added to guide cyclists on downtown Kalamazoo streets
KALAMAZOO, MI -- New features meant to increase pedestrian safety have been painted on the streets in downtown Kalamazoo. Green bike boxes and “cat track” pavement markings were recently added to Westnedge Avenue and Park Street, where the one-way routes intersect with Kalamazoo Avenue and Michigan Avenue, which are also one-way streets.
Parnall Road closing for construction
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A section of Parnall Road is closing this week for construction. Weather permitting, the Jackson County Department of Transportation crews are closing the road between Rives Junction Road and Clinton Way on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to replace a cross culvert. The road is expected to...
51-Year-Old ManDied In A Motor Vehicle Crash In The Calhoun County (Calhoun County, MI)
According to the officials a motor vehicle crash was reported on Saturday in Marshall Township, Calhoun country. The crash happened on Michigan Avenue near 13 mile road at around 7:40 a.m.
1 Person Died, 2 Others InjuredIn A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a motor vehicle accident in Grand Rapids on Sunday at around 3:05 a.m. According to the officials a pickup truck and a Ford focus were involved in the crash.
One hospitalized in Ottawa County crash
ALLENDALE, MI — One driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The 7:40 a.m. crash took place on 68th Avenue near Agri Drive in Allendale. The investigation showed that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning west onto Agri Drive.
Mobile home blocks Salem Township road, deputies say
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County drivers will need to find another way around 30th Street. Allegan County shooting: One dead after shooting involving driver, Allegan County deputy. A mobile home blocked off 136th and 137th Avenues in Salem Township, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Office. Allendale crash: Allendale...
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
17-year-old bicyclist shot and killed along wooded road near Millennium Park
WYOMING, MI -- Police said a 17-year-old was fatally shot along Indian Mounds Drive and they are looking for the shooter. The teen, a male, was on a bicycle, according to Wyoming Police Capt. Tim Pols. Police responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across...
Calhoun County motorcycle rider killed in collision with 2 trucks
A Battle Creek man died when his motorcycle was involved in an accident with two trucks Saturday morning.
1 killed, 2 hospitalized following crash in southeast Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was killed early Sunday, Oct. 29, in a crash after driving without her headlights on and colliding with a pickup truck, Michigan State Police said. The woman’s identity was not immediately released. Troopers responded to a 3:05 a.m. report...
EB I-196 in Grand Rapids reopens after semi-truck crash
The eastbound lanes of I-196 in Grand Rapids are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
Michigan State Police identifies victim in fatal Barry County car crash
BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation into a deadly Baltimore Township car crash continues with new details released by state police Monday. The crash happened Oct. 26 on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of his car and rolled into a cornfield, according to Michigan State Police.
Wolverine Worldwide cited for delay in tannery PFAS cleanup
ROCKFORD, MI — Wolverine Worldwide has earned a legal citation from Michigan environmental regulators for delaying the launch of a long-awaited system to remove contaminated groundwater entering the Rogue River where the company’s century-old shoe leather tannery once stood. On Oct. 19, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great...
Sheriff: Detectives still ‘looking in all directions’ for Deanie Peters
The disappearance of 14-year-old Deanie Peters from her brother's wrestling practice more than 41 years ago remains one of West Michigan's biggest unsolved mysteries, but recently unsealed court records obtained by Target 8 show Kent County cold case detectives are still chasing down leads.
2 vacant Grand Rapids properties to be redeveloped into family homes under city proposal
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids leaders have given initial approval to the redevelopment of two vacant properties in the city into family homes. The vacant property projects are the first to go before city commission under the governing body’s policy adopted in June that, among other things, puts priorities in place for the sale and redevelopment of vacant properties.
Jackson fire department to host monthly car seat inspections
JACKSON, MI -- Parents can now get their children’s car seats checked through a program launching this month at the Jackson Fire Department. The fire department is hosting free monthly inspections for car seat safety starting with an event from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Central Fire Station, 518 N. Jackson St. A December event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday Dec. 12, at the same location.
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Jackson police cruiser
JACKSON, MI – A suspected drunken driver was arrested Saturday night after literally running into law enforcement. A Jackson police officer was on patrol Oct. 29, in a marked police vehicle traveling along E. Washington Avenue when another vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive pulled out in front of him, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Kalamazoo man charged in high-speed chase, fatal Battle Creek crash & more top stories
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
Electricity rates, grid reliability: Michigan residents invited to raise energy concerns
Michigan residents who need financial help with their energy bills can sign up for assistance at a pair of upcoming public events, which are also meant to offer them a chance to raise concerns about energy matters with state utility regulators. The Michigan Public Service Commission will host “energy assistance...
