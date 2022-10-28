Purple flags fly locally, and in Hartford, for domestic violence awareness

In southeastern Connecticut, help is available around the clock for anyone experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or trafficking.

The region has a strong network of services —including emergency shelter and housing programs, counseling and community and court-based advocacy — with the New London-based Safe Futures at the nucleus. Their support hotline is always open and can be reached at (860) 701-6001.

As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to a close, we caught up with Safe Futures Executive Director Katherine Verano, who gave us the bad news — domestic violence is worse than ever — but went on to list many reasons to be hopeful.

Safe Futures’ numbers were up 39% for 2021, with more than 10,000 victims receiving services, Verano said. She attributed some of the increasing violence to the COVID-19 pandemic, when families became more isolated and economic conditions more unstable.

Now for the positives.

For the first time ever, Connecticut recognized Domestic Violence Awareness Month by raising a purple flag at the state house on Oct. 19.

Verano said she was honored to be one of the speakers at the momentous event, along with others from the Connecticut Coalition of Domestic Violence, state legislators and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Safe Futures has a new board chairman, attorney Gregory Massad of Waterford

Safe Futures supporters have raised $45,000, to date, through the annual 4K Safe Walk on Oct. 23 in Waterford. They had raised $24,000 before the walk even started, Verano said.

The Crescent Beach Business Networking Group brought in $13,000 at a kickoff event at Filomena’s Restaurant; and Safe Futures board Vice Chairwoman Laura Mooney sponsored a pregame walk at the Hamburg Cove Yacht Club that raised $11,000.

The big event last week in Waterford was powerful, Verano said, with hundreds walking behind Groton Town Police Chief Louis J. Fusaro Jr., Waterford Chief Marc Balestracci and a contingent of law enforcement officers. The police walked in front to honor the memory of the two Bristol officers who were fatally shot on Oct. 12 upon arriving at a home for a reported domestic violence incident.

Safe Futures and all of Connecticut are celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the Lethality Assessment Program, in which police screen victims of domestic violence to determine whether they are in danger of serious injury or death and guide them to immediate help.

One of the agency’s most exciting developments is its progress toward the long-awaited construction of its Family Justice Center in Waterford, where those who experience domestic violence will be able to receive wrap around services under one roof.

Verano said Massad is spearheading the effort and went on to list the many working groups — including a committee of survivors called “Voices” — who are helping with the effort.

A fundraising campaign for the $7.5 million project will kick off in January, but $1 million has already been raised during the “silent stage” of fundraising, and Verano is hopeful an application for state bond funding will be approved later this year.

“There’s such a commitment in our community,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

The Center for Safe Futures has been a longtime dream of Verano, who said, “I’m ready to start digging in the ground myself.”

Local domestic violence awareness efforts will continue into November, as Safe Futures holds its annual Candlelight Vigil at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Garde Arts Center.

The event is open to everyone and will honor all those whose lives were lost due to domestic violence.

This is the opinion of Karen Florin, engagement editor. Reach her at k.florin@theday.com or (860) 701-4217.