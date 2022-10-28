ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Inside Nova

Letter: Candidate responds to criticism of policy views

Editor: I am responding to Cragg Hines’s letter [“Clement Is Far from Arlington’s Political Mainstream”] that appeared in the Oct. 27 Sun Gazette. On the charge that I misrepresented my age in responding to a Washington Post candidate questionnaire: The Age Discrimination Act of 1975 (42 U.S.C.A. 6102) bars age discrimination by any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. The law further stipulates that federal financial assistance occurs “by way of grant, entitlement, loan or contract other than a contract of insurance or guaranty. (42 U.S.C.A. 6103(a)(4))”.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: PW Digital Gateway meeting stretches into Wednesday morning

As Prince William County residents woke up Wednesday morning, county officials were on the verge of a monumental decision. The Board of County Supervisors began its public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center Comprehensive Plan amendment at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday. As of 7:30 Wednesday morning, the public hearing was still underway. The meeting had begun 12 hours earlier with a presentation by county staff.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington won't need elementary-school redistricting this fall

Give thanks for small favors: There will be no boundary-change process for Arlington’s elementary schools this fall, as had been planned. “There is not a need,” Superintendent Francisco Durán told School Board members on Oct. 27, calling the current enrollment levels at most elementary schools “manageable at this time.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Cybersecurity expert: Threats are varied and very real

Today’s high-tech world is too intricate for many people to comprehend fully, but its growing complexity exposes people, companies and governments to potential theft, blackmail and damage. “Cyber-security threats are the No. 1 threat facing our world when it comes to our economy and our infrastructure,” said Lucian Niemeyer,...
TYSONS, VA
Inside Nova

Dale City man shot during home invasion robbery

A 51-year-old Dale City man was shot during a struggle with an armed burglar Monday afternoon. Just before 1:45 p.m., police were called to the 13400 block of Orangewood Drive, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers and rescue workers provided first aid and the man was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.
DALE CITY, VA
Inside Nova

Commentary: Pescatarian lifestyle offers many benefits

Pescatarian diets received a bump in visibility during October, when restaurants, food producers and seafood enthusiasts around the country celebrated National Pescatarian Month. While October has drawn to a close, the pescatarian diet is embraced and beloved by millions of Americans all year long. Based in McLean, the National Fisheries...
Inside Nova

Langley volleyball team wins district tourney; Oakton second

With a fast start in the first set, then taking a bit longer in the next two to eventually pull away, the top seed and host Langley Saxons defeated the second-seeded Marshall Statesmen, 3-0, in the championship match of the Liberty District girls volleyball tournament. Langley won by scores of...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Potomac School cross country teams finish first, third

Led by individual winner Charlie Ortmans and four other runners finishing in the top 12, the Potomac School Panthers won the boys Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference cross country championship for the first time since 2007. The Panthers finished first in the high-school meet at Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood, Md....
POTOMAC, VA
Inside Nova

Potomac School holds off Maret in MAC football action

In a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference private-school football game Oct. 28 in McLean, the host Potomac School Panthers (5-2, 2-1) remained tied for first place with a 38-35 victory over Maret by gaining 466 total yards, 367 on the ground. Temporary lights were used for what was the first night high-school...
POTOMAC, VA
Inside Nova

First-place Langley, Madison win big in football

With lopsided victories the night of Oct. 28, the Langley Saxons moved into a tie for first place while the Madison Warhawks clinched at least a share of the championship in the high-school football team’s respective districts. In those two road games, Langley (6-3, 4-1) routed the Herndon Hornets,...
MCLEAN, VA

