Letter: De Ferranti's re-election will keep Arlington moving forward
Editor: I have known Matt de Ferranti for a long time. He is a very pragmatic and sound policy analyst. I respect his decision-making process and the fact that he is open to hearing options. I have heard some rumbling about this Missing Middle business. Matt is not going to...
Letter: Arlington needs a voice to challenge current groupthink
Editor: The Sun Gazette has endorsed the incumbent in the County Board race, instead of Audrey Clement, the challenger. Why? Because Clement does not have a lot of money and hasn’t built a campaign to match that of the dominant political party. That’s a strange reason to choose a...
Letter: De Ferranti is the voice of reasonableness in Arlington race
Editor: My wife and I support Matt de Ferranti for re-election to the Arlington County Board. We do not agree with him on everything. But we believe he studies issues carefully, seeks input from the entire community, and works hard to do the best for Arlingtonians. Audrey Clement seems to...
Letter: Candidate responds to criticism of policy views
Editor: I am responding to Cragg Hines’s letter [“Clement Is Far from Arlington’s Political Mainstream”] that appeared in the Oct. 27 Sun Gazette. On the charge that I misrepresented my age in responding to a Washington Post candidate questionnaire: The Age Discrimination Act of 1975 (42 U.S.C.A. 6102) bars age discrimination by any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. The law further stipulates that federal financial assistance occurs “by way of grant, entitlement, loan or contract other than a contract of insurance or guaranty. (42 U.S.C.A. 6103(a)(4))”.
UPDATED: PW Digital Gateway meeting stretches into Wednesday morning
As Prince William County residents woke up Wednesday morning, county officials were on the verge of a monumental decision. The Board of County Supervisors began its public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center Comprehensive Plan amendment at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday. As of 7:30 Wednesday morning, the public hearing was still underway. The meeting had begun 12 hours earlier with a presentation by county staff.
After historic 14-hour meeting, supervisors approve PW Digital Gateway plan
Well after the sun rose Wednesday, the page turned to the next chapter for Prince William County -- for better or worse. Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 5-2 along party lines to amend the county’s Comprehensive Plan to create the PW Digital Gateway data center complex.
Robert Horan Jr., Fairfax County prosecutor in D.C. sniper case, dies at 90
Robert Horan Jr., the former Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney who oversaw some of the highest profile criminal cases in Virginia’s largest county for 40 years, died at age 90 on Friday, The Washington Post reports. Horan’s death was confirmed to the Post by his wife of 65 years,...
InFive: Marathon public hearing, online tutoring flop and learning about bees
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The public hearing on the controversial PW Digital Gateway project got underway at 10:37 p.m. last night. It continues as of 7 a.m. 4. Home invasion shooting. A 51-year-old Dale City man was shot during a struggle with an armed...
InFive: PW Digital Gateway vote, cats from Ukraine and a dense fog advisory
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Supervisors are set to hold a public hearing and vote today on the PW Digital Gateway data center project, arguably the biggest land-use decision in Prince William County’s history. 4. Pets in costume. We asked you to show us...
Arlington won't need elementary-school redistricting this fall
Give thanks for small favors: There will be no boundary-change process for Arlington’s elementary schools this fall, as had been planned. “There is not a need,” Superintendent Francisco Durán told School Board members on Oct. 27, calling the current enrollment levels at most elementary schools “manageable at this time.”
Arlington schools still plan seven snow days before reverting to 'virtual' learning
In case you thought past experience with remote learning – month after month after month of it for Arlington students during COVID lockdowns – would allow school leaders to keep classes going despite the wrath of Mother Nature, think again. Arlington Public Schools will be able to use...
Students learn about the importance of honey bees thanks to George Mason partnership
Northern Virginia elementary students were recently invited to take a virtual field trip where they could learn from expert beekeepers, take a deep dive into a hive and even fly like a honey bee. The Business for a Better World Center at George Mason University, with help from The Sweet...
Cybersecurity expert: Threats are varied and very real
Today’s high-tech world is too intricate for many people to comprehend fully, but its growing complexity exposes people, companies and governments to potential theft, blackmail and damage. “Cyber-security threats are the No. 1 threat facing our world when it comes to our economy and our infrastructure,” said Lucian Niemeyer,...
Dale City man shot during home invasion robbery
A 51-year-old Dale City man was shot during a struggle with an armed burglar Monday afternoon. Just before 1:45 p.m., police were called to the 13400 block of Orangewood Drive, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers and rescue workers provided first aid and the man was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.
Commentary: Pescatarian lifestyle offers many benefits
Pescatarian diets received a bump in visibility during October, when restaurants, food producers and seafood enthusiasts around the country celebrated National Pescatarian Month. While October has drawn to a close, the pescatarian diet is embraced and beloved by millions of Americans all year long. Based in McLean, the National Fisheries...
Langley volleyball team wins district tourney; Oakton second
With a fast start in the first set, then taking a bit longer in the next two to eventually pull away, the top seed and host Langley Saxons defeated the second-seeded Marshall Statesmen, 3-0, in the championship match of the Liberty District girls volleyball tournament. Langley won by scores of...
Potomac School cross country teams finish first, third
Led by individual winner Charlie Ortmans and four other runners finishing in the top 12, the Potomac School Panthers won the boys Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference cross country championship for the first time since 2007. The Panthers finished first in the high-school meet at Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood, Md....
Potomac School holds off Maret in MAC football action
In a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference private-school football game Oct. 28 in McLean, the host Potomac School Panthers (5-2, 2-1) remained tied for first place with a 38-35 victory over Maret by gaining 466 total yards, 367 on the ground. Temporary lights were used for what was the first night high-school...
First-place Langley, Madison win big in football
With lopsided victories the night of Oct. 28, the Langley Saxons moved into a tie for first place while the Madison Warhawks clinched at least a share of the championship in the high-school football team’s respective districts. In those two road games, Langley (6-3, 4-1) routed the Herndon Hornets,...
