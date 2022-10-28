Read full article on original website
InFive: Marathon public hearing, online tutoring flop and learning about bees
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The public hearing on the controversial PW Digital Gateway project got underway at 10:37 p.m. last night. It continues as of 7 a.m. 4. Home invasion shooting. A 51-year-old Dale City man was shot during a struggle with an armed...
Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children
Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge. “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity...
InFive: Rain in the Halloween forecast
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. As flu and RSV cases surge across Virginia, hitting children particularly hard, health experts say we are in an “immunity gap” — a lag in acquired immunity to viruses due to two and a half years of heightened isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
InFive: PW Digital Gateway vote, cats from Ukraine and a dense fog advisory
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Supervisors are set to hold a public hearing and vote today on the PW Digital Gateway data center project, arguably the biggest land-use decision in Prince William County’s history. 4. Pets in costume. We asked you to show us...
Tuesday is Virginia’s deadline for individual tax returns and getting up to $500 back
If you live in Virginia and you haven’t filed your individual income tax forms for 2021, the deadline is Tuesday. If you miss this deadline, it may cost you in more ways than one. In previous years, Virginia residents were required to file their state tax return by May...
YOUR PHOTOS: Northern Virginia pets (and people) dress up for Halloween
We asked you to show us your Halloween costumes and readers sent in dozens of photos of dressed-up pets, along with a few people, too. Take a look!
Students learn about the importance of honey bees thanks to George Mason partnership
Northern Virginia elementary students were recently invited to take a virtual field trip where they could learn from expert beekeepers, take a deep dive into a hive and even fly like a honey bee. The Business for a Better World Center at George Mason University, with help from The Sweet...
